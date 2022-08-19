ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Penn State staffers make On3's list of rising star personnel and recruiting staffers

By Greg Pickel about 5 hours
Kenny Sanders of Penn State (Ryan Snyder/Blue & White Illustrated)

On3 has recognized three Penn State football support staff members as rising stars in the college football industry.

The Lions have long recruited well. That’s partially because of the long and tireless, amount work put in by members of director of player personnel Andy Frank’s staff.

Matt Zenitz, On3’s senior college football reporter, spoke with people around the sport to find 65 names to know. Here’s how he introduced the piece:

It should come as no surprise that the top three teams in the preseason polls – Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia – have all had recruiting classes that ranked in the top five nationally each of the past three recruiting cycles.

While coaching is important, so is acquiring top-tier talent, a process that involves a lot more than just Nick Saban, Ryan Day and Kirby Smart.

For the latest in our summer series on rising star college football coaches and staffers, we take a look at the personnel and recruiting space. These are behind-the-scenes folks with responsibilities such as scouting prospects, developing recruiting strategy, communicating with players and their families, coordinating recruiting trips for coaches and organizing and hosting on-campus recruiting events. There’s plenty more, too.

Here are the three Penn State people who made the cut.

Penn State recruiting coordinator for operations and visits Catherine Kennedy

Kennedy got her start in the college football recruiting world at her alma mater, Alabama. There, she crossed paths with Charles Huff, who later hired her to be the Thundering Herd’s director of on-campus recruiting when he took the head job there in 2021.

In April of this year, Penn State hired her to be its recruiting coordinator of operations and visits. Kennedy replaced Destiny Rodriguez, who moved into the role of directed of external operations.

Lions director of player personnel Kenny Sanders

Sanders is on his second stint at Penn State. He was the Lions’ assistant director of player personnel from 2014-2019 after starting his time in football in scouting with the Baltimore Ravens.

In 2019, he left the Lions to become the director of recruiting under Joe Moorhead at Oregon. His tenure there ended and restarted at Penn State in Feb. 2021.

Last year, Sanders held the title of national recruiting coordinator. So, like other off-field staffers, he received a new title in 2022. The Baltimore, Md., native is considered one of the best in the country at what he does. Recruits and their families rave about him. And, Penn State recruiting has been better when he’s on staff compared to when he was not.

Penn State assistant recruiting coordinator Alan Zemaitis

Known to recruits and fans as ‘AZ’, Penn State alum Alan Zemaitis has been a home run hire for James Franklin and co. Recruits frequently mention him as someone they can easily connect with.

Zemaitis started at his alma mater in March. However, before that, he was an on-field assistant at Susquehanna University.

Like those listed above him, Zemaitis has all the tools to continue climbing the college football ladder. He will just need to decide if his future is in coaching or off-field work.

