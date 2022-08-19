Steve Sarkisian details the potential for tight ends to get involved in passing offense

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian believes tight ends will become a much more explosive part of the passing game in 2022 for the Longhorns after a disappointing season at the position last fall. In fact, Sarkisian said he’s already seen a lot of growth from that group this offseason. He also named several players in specific that are impressing him.

At a recent press conference, he was asked about the tight ends and answered with praise for the room as a whole and for its starter.

“I’ve said this all long, that’s probably one of our most improved position groups. I think JT Sanders is a fantastic player. I know we talked about the in-line blocking, but really his strength coming into our program was his ability to be flexed out to do that.”

Coach Sark continued, naming a couple other guys who will contribute at TE.

“I think Juan Davis is another guy who is a natural receiver. Ball skills, can really run. Jahleel Billingsley. I hate to say one guy because I think all three of those guys have that skillset. That natural skillset to do those types of things.”

After speaking about the specifics of the tight end room, Sarkisian moved on. He explained his philosophy in teaching his tight ends and playmakers the playbook.

“We try to teach our guys conceptually. Don’t try to pin them down and pigeonhole them into one thing. We really try to teach big picture. Which for a younger player, can feel different. Because they’re, a lot of times in high school, they played this position or that position. We try to teach big picture. I think our older players do a nice job of mentoring our younger players. That was something that I think we all could say.”

Lastly, Steve Sarkisian finished his comments by revealing an aspect of the game where his team takes a lot of pride.

“One thing we try to pride ourselves on, and our players try to pride themselves on, is really understanding, schematically, what we try to do and why we try to do it. To do that, they have to take pride in knowing and then executing those calls. Regardless of where they’re aligned or who’s in motion or whatever.”