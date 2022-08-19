ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Steve Sarkisian details the potential for tight ends to get involved in passing offense

By Alex Weber about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IdwlJ_0hNXVW8700
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian believes tight ends will become a much more explosive part of the passing game in 2022 for the Longhorns after a disappointing season at the position last fall. In fact, Sarkisian said he’s already seen a lot of growth from that group this offseason. He also named several players in specific that are impressing him.

At a recent press conference, he was asked about the tight ends and answered with praise for the room as a whole and for its starter.

“I’ve said this all long, that’s probably one of our most improved position groups. I think JT Sanders is a fantastic player. I know we talked about the in-line blocking, but really his strength coming into our program was his ability to be flexed out to do that.”

Coach Sark continued, naming a couple other guys who will contribute at TE.

“I think Juan Davis is another guy who is a natural receiver. Ball skills, can really run. Jahleel Billingsley. I hate to say one guy because I think all three of those guys have that skillset. That natural skillset to do those types of things.”

After speaking about the specifics of the tight end room, Sarkisian moved on. He explained his philosophy in teaching his tight ends and playmakers the playbook.

“We try to teach our guys conceptually. Don’t try to pin them down and pigeonhole them into one thing. We really try to teach big picture. Which for a younger player, can feel different. Because they’re, a lot of times in high school, they played this position or that position. We try to teach big picture. I think our older players do a nice job of mentoring our younger players. That was something that I think we all could say.”

Lastly, Steve Sarkisian finished his comments by revealing an aspect of the game where his team takes a lot of pride.

“One thing we try to pride ourselves on, and our players try to pride themselves on, is really understanding, schematically, what we try to do and why we try to do it. To do that, they have to take pride in knowing and then executing those calls. Regardless of where they’re aligned or who’s in motion or whatever.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian 'pleased' with Agiye Hall after suspension, Week 1 status remains unclear

The status of transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall remains unclear following his arrest for criminal mischief and subsequent suspension from the Texas football program. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters on Monday that he is “pleased” with Hall’s response to the events, but continued to obfuscate about whether he’ll be with the team on Sept. 3 versus ULM.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Austin, TX
thecomeback.com

Jimbo Fisher has blunt message after Nick Saban drama

During the offseason, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher made waves around the college football world with their very public feud when Fisher blasting Saban after Saban accused him and his team of buying players. Now with the upcoming college football season just weeks away,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
thecomeback.com

Surprising team reportedly wants to join Big Ten

The Big Ten’s expansion efforts appeared to have cooled down after the conference added USC and UCLA over the summer, but recent comments from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren indicated that the conference will look to continue growth in the coming years. And it looks like there’s another west coast team that’s interested in joining the fold.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Longhorns
On3.com

Decision Day: Alabama aiming for another four-star defensive lineman

Edric Hill, four-star defensive lineman from North High School in Kansas City, will reveal his college decision this evening. Hill recently announced finalists of Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. Alabama is currently leading the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine. “I am ready,” Hill told On3. “I really had...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

ESPN releases bowl projections for every game and College Football Playoff

ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game, including the College Football Playoff. “The 2022 college football season kicks off Saturday with 11 FBS games and shifts into high gear Sept. 1, with the start of the full Week 1 schedule,” wrote ESPN. “While there will be a whole lot of action between then and December, it’s never too early to dream about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

How Marcus Clarke went from starting CB to transfer portal in eight months

Miami Hurricanes cornerback Marcus Clarke entered the transfer portal Friday afternoon, checking out before even the second scrimmage of the fall. Things were not going well, but the exit would definitely have to be classified as a surprise when you consider that Clarke played in every game last season and ended the year as a starter.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Kirby Smart updates the current state of second-string quarterback battle

Stetson Bennett is the guy in Athens ahead of the regular season for the first time in his career, meaning the national spotlight has been shone elsewhere regarding quarterback battles. There’s still a need for a reliable second option behind Bennett, and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is loving what he’s seeing from the rest of the quarterback room this camp.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Georgia Football: Andrew Paul down; What now for UGA running backs?

Georgia’s running back room suffered a tough blow over the weekend as news broke on Sunday that freshman Andrew Paul had torn his ACL and will miss the entirety of the 2022 season. Paul, who signed with the Bulldogs in February after a late push to beat out the likes of Clemson, Michigan and others, had reportedly gotten off to a great start to his first season on campus. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Todd Monken and running backs coach Dell McGee had all said so on separate occasions. So, without Paul in the plans for the fall, what now for Georgia’s running back room? DawgsHQ has the answer for you.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Four-star forward Keanu Dawes schedules all five official visits

BYU (September 29-October 1) Oklahoma State (October 21-23) Dawes, a 6-foot-9, 205-pound power forward, trimmed down his list of schools to six earlier this month. Oklahoma State, Texas, Utah, Texas A&M, Rice, and BYU made the cut. The Houston native ranks as the No. 115 overall prospect in the 2023...
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

Dan Lanning gives thoughts on Troy Franklin elevating his play

Dan Lanning offered some praise for Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin and his performance over recent weeks. Speaking with the media, Lanning revealed why he’s excited to see what Franklin can do for the Ducks this upcoming season. “He made a nice fade-ball catch on the sidelines and got...
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
65K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy