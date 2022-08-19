Read full article on original website
Related
Drivers beware: Chip seal work is coming to several Jackson County roads
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Drivers are urged to be cautious as several Jackson County roads prepare to see chip seal maintenance in the coming weeks. The Jackson County Department of Transportation is beginning this year’s chip seal program on Monday, Aug. 22. Work is scheduled to run approximately two weeks.
wlen.com
MDOT is Milling Chicago Blvd. in Tecumseh, Continuing Work on Two Other Local Projects
Tecumseh, MI – The Michigan Department of Transportation has started milling Chicago Boulevard in the City of Tecumseh. The municipality is encouraging residents to find an alternative route when traveling around town. They say to utilize side streets during construction to help alleviate congestion on the boulevard. Work there should end by next Friday.
Shelter in place issued for ‘police situation’ near Eaton Rapids
Law enforcement has Katelin Drive blocked off.
Man reported missing from Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Mich.
MONROE, Mich. — A 79-year-old man was reported missing from the area around the Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Michigan on Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department. The man is believed to have fallen in the River Raisin. A search is actively underway in the river and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Fire crews extinguish Lansing building fire
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews in Lansing battled a structure fire Friday night. The fire broke out at about 8 p.m. at a business located near the intersection of Elm and Cedar streets. The business closed earlier in the day and authorities said no one was inside at the time.
WILX-TV
Rollover crash near Frandor closes intersection in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A rollover crash in Lansing closed an intersection near the Frandor Shopping Center Friday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Saginaw and Homer streets at about 7:30 p.m. Lansing Township police officers and fire crews responded to the scene. It is currently unknown how...
jtv.tv
Events of Monday, August 22, 2022
South Central Michigan Virtual Open House. 2 PM to 4 PM. Popcorn, Ice Cream Sundae Bar, Community Partner Booth, Meet the Staff, Prizes, K105.3 Live Remote. SCMV, Jackson Crossing. Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic. 9 AM to 1 PM. Due to high demand, CHS is holding another low-cost vaccine and microchip clinic...
13abc.com
Divers recover body of man, 79, who fell into River Raisin
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Divers in Monroe recovered the body of a man who was reported missing after he fell into the River Raisin, Monroe Police said Saturday. Neill Odenwald, 79, of Monroe County, was reported missing in the area of the Riverfront Marina Friday around 3:45 p.m. Crews halted their search at around 10 p.m. and resumed their efforts Saturday morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man drowns while attempting to rescue fiancé’s dog from Northern Michigan river
A Lansing-area man has died after trying to save his fiancé’s dog from a river in Northern Michigan. Alpena Police say the 36-year-old man disappeared into the Thunder Bay River after slipping on rocks during the rescue attempt, and didn’t resurface.
Overturned semi-truck backs up US-127
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An overturned semi-truck closed lanes on southbound US-127 during the Thursday morning commute. The crash on southbound US-127 just south of Saginaw Street was first reported by MDOT shortly before 5:45am. The right two lanes were closed, and were still closed as of 7:00am. Southbound traffic on US-127 was backed up […]
jtv.tv
Saturday, August 19 – Sunday, August 20, 2022
The Locker Room presented by County National Bank. On The Right Approach, Phil’s guest this week is Western Michigan University golfer Alissa Fish. Highlights from the R.W. Mercer Jackson Junior Golf Tour. Summer Spectacular: On the final weekend of JTV’s summer events series presented by Summit Heights Dental Care:...
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MDHHS issues updated public health alert on E. coli outbreak
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a public health alert Friday about more confirmed cases of E. coli in multiple locations, which included both Clinton and Jackson counties.
2 drivers injured in crash on Michigan Avenue near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Michigan Avenue near Platt Road was briefly shut down Thursday afternoon after one car crashed into another trying to pull into a private driveway. Emergency crews were called at 3:44 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to the area west of the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Platt Road for a reported two-vehicle crash, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
Police looking for missing and endangered man from Hillsdale
The Michigan State Police are looking for a 27-year-old man who is believed to be missing and endangered.
WILX-TV
DeWitt Township police seek 2 in leaf blower theft
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for two people in connection with a leaf blower theft in DeWitt Township. According to authorities, it happened at about 1 p.m. Monday. Police said two people entered the Kristana Mobile Home Park and took a backpack leaf blower that did not belong to them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LPD recovers gun, 50 round magazine during traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were sleeping, a routine traffic stop by Lansing Police led to the arrest of a wanted suspect and the recovery of a stolen handgun. According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, officials found a 50-round drum magazine. No other details were given about the time or […]
USS Gerald R. Ford sailors visiting 3 Michigan cities
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will be spending a few days in Michigan, engaging in various activities in three cities beginning Aug. 31. The 14 sailors will be in Grand Rapids, Albion and Ann Arbor, from Wednesday, Aug. 31...
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in Ingham County house fire
ONONDAGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - No one was injured in house fire that happened Friday morning in Onondaga Township. According to authorities, it happened at a home near the intersection of Covert and Edgar roads. It took teams from four different fire departments to put it out. The fire destroyed...
WILX-TV
Lansing tailor offering help to brides after alteration shop closes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing tailor is now offering help to brides left scrambling after Alterations Unlimited suddenly closed in Mason this week. Holden-Reid’s Tailor Shop saw News 10′s story about brides stressing after Alterations Unlimited didn’t finish their dresses before they closed. “I wanted to...
Comments / 0