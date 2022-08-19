ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, MO

tncontentexchange.com

Man arrested after injuring deputies, fleeing crash

A St. Joseph man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting law enforcement officers and resisting arrest after a vehicle pursuit and crash Sunday night in the 5600 block of Lake Front Lane. Officers originally were called to the area after reports of a prowler at about 10:15 p.m., Buchanan County...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Three Injured in St. Joseph Crash During Police Pursuit

ST JOSEPH, MO – Three people were injured in a crash Sunday night in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 37-year old St. Joseph resident Theodore Marti was fleeing from law enforcement. Marti travelled eastbound on Lake Front Lane and struck a parked vehicle. He then reversed and struck the driver’s side door of a vehicle being operated by 34-year old Heather Annigan of Savannah.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Police: Man shot to death at scene of child abduction identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department stated a 38-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon after he was shot at the scene of a child abduction. KCPD said Marvin Williams was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at a location in the 1300 block of East 89th Street just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Williams died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KYTV

More vandalism reported in north Springfield; security camera catches act

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After vandals struck a second and third church in north Springfield this week, one woman is coming forward with security camera footage. Less than a day after vandals hit Acts of Praise Church, Keystone Apostolic Church members discovered it had also been hit. Neighbors say it’s unfortunate this keeps happening. According to reports from the Springfield Police Department, Mount Carmel United Methodist was hit along with two homes right next to it in the 600 block of East locust.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

Search warrant on Amy Drive

2 people are facing possible charges following an investigation by the Lebanon Police Department, the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, and the Highway Patrol. On Thursday law enforcement served a search warrant on Amy Drive and reportedly seized nearly 2 ounces of methamphetamine, several items related to the delivery of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. A 20-year-old woman was taken into custody with charges pending. A 61-year-old man was released at the scene with charges pending.
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

An argument over a dog leads to a standoff, arrest in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Investigators say it started with an argument between two neighbors over a dog. Officers responded to North National Avenue near Chestnut Expressway. They blocked off a portion of North National for a short time. “The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Shooting On Highway 65 In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting between two drivers on southbound Highway 65. It happened Sunday morning. Police say it started as a verbal disturbance before one driver fired shots at the other. KY3 says one vehicle was hit, but no one was hurt.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KCTV 5

Two dead, 3 in custody following shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) --- Two people are dead and three are in custody following a shooting in Independence on Sunday evening. Police say the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday in the area of 14th Street and Scott Avenue. Investigators remain on scene and are attempting to piece...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
krcgtv.com

Drug search warrant nets 56 grams of meth in Laclede County

The Laclede County Sheriff on Thursday arrested two people after executing a search warrant for drugs. Deputies, with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Lebanon Police Department executed the warrant on Amy Drive in Lebanon. During the search, they found 56 grams of...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KVOE

Children found safe, but AMBER Alert suspect still at large

The search for two children allegedly abudcted late Sunday afternoon has ended well. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 7-year-old Marlaya Owsley and 4-year-old Cassiah Owsley were “recovered safely” by officers with Kansas City, Missouri, Police. The suspect, 27-year-old Jordan Owsley, is still at large. The Kansas Bureau...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cancelled: Amber Alert, two children taken by biological father from homicide scene

UPDATE: Just before 9 p.m. Sunday the two children were found safe by the Kansas City Missouri Police Dept. The vehicle was recovered. The father has not been located. KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details stating a biological father took his two children and fled a homicide scene. Approximately 4 p.m. Sunday Jordan Owsley, 27,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Sugar Creek Driver Cited for DWI Following Crash Near Lathrop

CLINTON COUNTY, MO – A Sugar Creek driver was seriously injured in a violent crash overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 43-year old James Donaleski was westbound on Missouri 116, 1 mile east of Lathrop around 10:30 Friday night when his vehicle went off the north side of the roadway, struck several trees, crossed over 256th street and rolled, coming to rest right side up.
LATHROP, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Vehicular homicide in Anderson, Missouri, plus new details in Lamar, Missouri death investigation

ANDERSON, Mo. – An Anderson, Missouri man is facing vehicular homicide charges. Vincent Castro is facing felony vehicular homicide after crashing into 65 year David Cunningham. Cunningham was airlifted to Freeman hospital in Joplin where he would later be pronounced dead. LAMAR, Mo. – Authorities have released the identity...
ANDERSON, MO

