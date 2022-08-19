WeAreSC On3 8/19/22: Big Ten TV Deal Finalized, Malchi Signs With Klutch, and Bohn Returns the Favor

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

WeAreSC On3 is a daily three-point briefing recapping news and notes surrounding USC Athletics. Today, we take a look at the Big Ten finalizing its massive tv deal, USC QB commit Malachi Nelson signing with Klutch Sports for NIL representation, and Mike Bohn returning a favor to the Trojan Marching Band.

Big Ten TV Deal Finalized

Yesterday, the Big Ten officially announced its massive new tv deal with Fox, CBS, and NBC. The deal will bring the conference more than $7 million over a seven-year stretch.

Under the new contract, there will be three marquee Big Ten games on television each week: noon Eastern Time on Fox, 3:30 PM on CBS, and primetime on NBC. The deal is set to begin in 2023—however, USC will not be involved until the Trojans join the conference in 2024.

Malachi Signs With Klutch

USC QB commit Malachi Nelson has not exactly shied away from the NIL game in the past. So it did not come as a huge surprise when it was announced yesterday that Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports for NIL representation.

Klutch Sports was founded in 2012 by NBA superstar LeBron James and mega-agent Rich Paul. The agency represents numerous different athletes across various sports.

USC QB commit Malachi Nelson recently signed with Klutch Sports for NIL representation.

Nelson is actually not the first USC quarterback to sign with Klutch. Former Trojan signal-caller Kedon Slovis joined last summer shortly after NIL became legal.

Bohn Returns the Favor

On Wednesday morning, the Trojan Marching Band paid a visit to football practice to give the team an added jolt.

Later in the day, USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn returned the favor by visiting band practice.

Accompanying Bohn on his visit? None other than USC President Carol Folt.