ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WeAreSC On3 8/19/22: Big Ten TV Deal Finalized, Malchi Signs With Klutch, and Bohn Returns the Favor

By Adam Bradford about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LoSTp_0hNXV2yo00
Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

WeAreSC On3 is a daily three-point briefing recapping news and notes surrounding USC Athletics. Today, we take a look at the Big Ten finalizing its massive tv deal, USC QB commit Malachi Nelson signing with Klutch Sports for NIL representation, and Mike Bohn returning a favor to the Trojan Marching Band.

Big Ten TV Deal Finalized

Yesterday, the Big Ten officially announced its massive new tv deal with Fox, CBS, and NBC. The deal will bring the conference more than $7 million over a seven-year stretch.

Under the new contract, there will be three marquee Big Ten games on television each week: noon Eastern Time on Fox, 3:30 PM on CBS, and primetime on NBC. The deal is set to begin in 2023—however, USC will not be involved until the Trojans join the conference in 2024.

Malachi Signs With Klutch

USC QB commit Malachi Nelson has not exactly shied away from the NIL game in the past. So it did not come as a huge surprise when it was announced yesterday that Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports for NIL representation.

Klutch Sports was founded in 2012 by NBA superstar LeBron James and mega-agent Rich Paul. The agency represents numerous different athletes across various sports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jzNUw_0hNXV2yo00
USC QB commit Malachi Nelson recently signed with Klutch Sports for NIL representation.

Nelson is actually not the first USC quarterback to sign with Klutch. Former Trojan signal-caller Kedon Slovis joined last summer shortly after NIL became legal.

Bohn Returns the Favor

On Wednesday morning, the Trojan Marching Band paid a visit to football practice to give the team an added jolt.

Later in the day, USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn returned the favor by visiting band practice.

Accompanying Bohn on his visit? None other than USC President Carol Folt.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

ESPN releases bowl projections for every game and College Football Playoff

ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game, including the College Football Playoff. “The 2022 college football season kicks off Saturday with 11 FBS games and shifts into high gear Sept. 1, with the start of the full Week 1 schedule,” wrote ESPN. “While there will be a whole lot of action between then and December, it’s never too early to dream about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Penn State ranks highly in ESPN's final presason SP+ ranking

It’s been 233 days since Penn State faced Arkansas in what turned out to be the final Outback Bowl. With six players opting out of the game, including wide receiver Jahan Dotson and safety Jaquan Brisker, it was always going to be an uphill climb against a Razorback squad that hadn’t played in a New Year’s Day Bowl in quite some time.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
On3.com

Decision Day: Alabama aiming for another four-star defensive lineman

Edric Hill, four-star defensive lineman from North High School in Kansas City, will reveal his college decision this evening. Hill recently announced finalists of Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. Alabama is currently leading the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine. “I am ready,” Hill told On3. “I really had...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Anonymous NBA Executive Suggests That Anthony Davis Could Be Traded For Zach LaVine

Anthony Davis' future with the Los Angeles Lakers should be a lock. At 29, AD is right in the middle of his prime in terms of age, but injuries have robbed him of the opportunity to maximize it. Already an NBA champion, Davis has established his legacy in the league, but questions are being asked about whether the franchise really can build around him after LeBron James moves on or retires.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Rich Paul
Person
Mike Bohn
On3.com

Georgia Football: Four Bulldogs named AP All-Americans

The Associated Press released its 2022 Preseason All-American team on Monday, and four Georgia Bulldogs in total made the two teams. Brock Bowers, Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo found themselves on the first-team while Nolan Smith was the Bulldogs’ lone second-teamer. Bowers returns to Athens after a spectacular freshman...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Klutch Sports#Usc Athletics#American Football#Bohn Returns#Favor#The Trojan Marching Band#Cbs#Nbc#The Big Ten Conference#Espn#Eastern Time#Klutch Usc Qb#Nba
On3.com

Dan Lanning gives thoughts on Troy Franklin elevating his play

Dan Lanning offered some praise for Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin and his performance over recent weeks. Speaking with the media, Lanning revealed why he’s excited to see what Franklin can do for the Ducks this upcoming season. “He made a nice fade-ball catch on the sidelines and got...
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

The 2023 decommitments that reshaped the recruiting cycle

Over the course of a given recruiting cycle, certain commitments can be pointed to as turning points for every program. (See: Manning, Arch.) But equally as impactful are the inverse decisions, where a prospect announces their decommitment or flips to another school. The 2023 decommitments in this cycle have been no different.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
65K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy