Report: Ravens offered QB Lamar Jackson contract worth more than Kyler Murray's five-year, $230.5 million deal
Entering the final year of his rookie deal, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have yet to agree to a new contract. Adding to the intrigue, Jackson has implemented a Week 1 deadline to get a deal done, or discussion about an extension will halt until the end of the season.
Yardbarker
Watch: Colts QB Nick Foles pulled off impressive no-look pass
The Patrick Mahomes influence is spreading. Several NFL teams played preseason games on Saturday, including the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. Colts quarterbacks went 21/28for 261 yards and three touchdowns. And none of them looked better doing it than Nick Foles. Foles is the backup quarterback for the Colts but...
Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message About Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett
FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd already seems to be over the Mitch Trubisky era in Pittsburgh. During Saturday's preseason action, The Volume Sports founder tweeted: "Ok, seen enough of magnificent Mitch. Let’s get to Kenny Pickett already." Pickett dazzled in his preseason debut, both statistically and from...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen wrote hilarious message to Denver Broncos' QB Russell Wilson in jersey swap
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been paying attention to the viral video Denver Broncos signal-caller Russell Wilson was involved in recently, and couldn’t help but have some fun with it in a recent jersey swap. Allen and Wilson met after Saturday’s preseason game between the Bills and Denver...
Steve Smith Makes Thoughts Clear on Mayfield vs. Darnold
The Panthers’ legend is already sold on which quarterback he wants to the lead Carolina’s offense.
Yardbarker
Cowboys' Dak Prescott not in top 10 for most accurate NFL quarterbacks?
For an article published Monday morning, ESPN NFL analysts Matt Bowen, Tim Hasselbeck, Mina Kimes, Matt Miller, Jordan Reid, Louis Riddick, Mike Tannenbaum, Seth Walder and Field Yates got together with Aaron Schatz and Derrik Klassen of Football Outsiders to "rank their personal top 10 NFL quarterbacks entering the 2022 season in 12 distinct categories, from arm strength to field vision."
FOX Sports
With Zach Wilson sidelined, why Jets are so confident in Joe Flacco
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — There's no rah-rah with Joe Flacco. He won't scream and yell or get in anyone's face. But when Flacco walks into the huddle and calmly tells his Jets teammates that they're about to get a first down or a touchdown, they pretty much always get one.
Yardbarker
Kingsbury Provides Injury Updates; J.J. Watt Tests Positive for COVID-19
The Arizona Cardinals didn't have nearly the same success against the Baltimore Ravens as in their preseason-opening victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last week. And can you blame the Cardinals? John Harbaugh's Ravens came into the Sunday night game with 21 straight preseason victories. Baltimore defeated Arizona 24-17 on Sunday...
FOX Sports
NFL starting QB tracker: Drew Lock returns, to play 'a lot' vs. Cowboys
There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Seahawks to feature Drew Lock in Seahawks' preseason finale against Dallas. Pete Carroll told reporters that Lock will play "a lot" in the...
Yardbarker
Gardner Minshew helps Eagles edge Browns
Gardner Minshew completed 14 of 17 passes for 142 yards to help the visiting Philadelphia Eagles beat the Cleveland Browns 21-20 Sunday in a preseason game. Kenneth Gainwell led the Eagles (1-1) in rushing with 46 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries, and Deon Cain had team highs of five catches for 66 yards.
Yardbarker
Justin Fields Is Ready To Change The Bears
It took a while before the Chicago Bears turned over the franchise to Justin Fields. Remember, they brought in Andy Dalton to prepare the way for the former Ohio State standout. Eventually, the Bears did the inevitable and gave the role to Fields. Perhaps taking caution is the team’s foremost...
