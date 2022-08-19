ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Watch: Colts QB Nick Foles pulled off impressive no-look pass

The Patrick Mahomes influence is spreading. Several NFL teams played preseason games on Saturday, including the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. Colts quarterbacks went 21/28for 261 yards and three touchdowns. And none of them looked better doing it than Nick Foles. Foles is the backup quarterback for the Colts but...
Cowboys' Dak Prescott not in top 10 for most accurate NFL quarterbacks?

For an article published Monday morning, ESPN NFL analysts Matt Bowen, Tim Hasselbeck, Mina Kimes, Matt Miller, Jordan Reid, Louis Riddick, Mike Tannenbaum, Seth Walder and Field Yates got together with Aaron Schatz and Derrik Klassen of Football Outsiders to "rank their personal top 10 NFL quarterbacks entering the 2022 season in 12 distinct categories, from arm strength to field vision."
With Zach Wilson sidelined, why Jets are so confident in Joe Flacco

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — There's no rah-rah with Joe Flacco. He won't scream and yell or get in anyone's face. But when Flacco walks into the huddle and calmly tells his Jets teammates that they're about to get a first down or a touchdown, they pretty much always get one.
Kingsbury Provides Injury Updates; J.J. Watt Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Arizona Cardinals didn't have nearly the same success against the Baltimore Ravens as in their preseason-opening victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last week. And can you blame the Cardinals? John Harbaugh's Ravens came into the Sunday night game with 21 straight preseason victories. Baltimore defeated Arizona 24-17 on Sunday...
NFL starting QB tracker: Drew Lock returns, to play 'a lot' vs. Cowboys

There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Seahawks to feature Drew Lock in Seahawks' preseason finale against Dallas. Pete Carroll told reporters that Lock will play "a lot" in the...
Gardner Minshew helps Eagles edge Browns

Gardner Minshew completed 14 of 17 passes for 142 yards to help the visiting Philadelphia Eagles beat the Cleveland Browns 21-20 Sunday in a preseason game. Kenneth Gainwell led the Eagles (1-1) in rushing with 46 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries, and Deon Cain had team highs of five catches for 66 yards.
Justin Fields Is Ready To Change The Bears

It took a while before the Chicago Bears turned over the franchise to Justin Fields. Remember, they brought in Andy Dalton to prepare the way for the former Ohio State standout. Eventually, the Bears did the inevitable and gave the role to Fields. Perhaps taking caution is the team’s foremost...
