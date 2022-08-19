Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
MODOT WORK PLANNED IN AREA COUNTIES FROM AUGUST 22-28
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 22-28. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route V is closed through mid-September...
kchi.com
Busy Weekend For Chillicothe Police Department
The weekend police report for the Chillicothe Police Department includes 267 calls for service from Friday to Sunday. 09:15 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of US 36 for a possible assault between a business owner and an employee. Upon arrival, Officers spoke with both parties. The employee was asked to leave and not return.
kttn.com
Milan woman arrested in Grundy County
A Milan woman was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Grundy County early Sunday evening. Twenty-seven-year-old Zakiya Ali was arrested on an Adair County warrant for failure to appear in court on alleged leaving the scene of an accident, driving while her license was suspended (2nd offense), and speeding 20 miles faster than the posted speed limit.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests by the Missouri Highway Patrol in the local counties this weekend include:. Sunday at 12:55 am, troopers in Linn County arrested 49-year-old Lareina J Whisler of Kansas City for alleged possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was processed and released. Sunday at 1:45 am, Troopers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmmo.com
BRUNSWICK MAN ISSUED SUMMONS FOR FELONY AND MISDEMEANOR CHARGES IN CHARITON COUNTY
According to court documents a Brunswick man has been charged with a felony and misdemeanor in Chariton County. A warrant was mailed to Russell Wade Wattenbarger on Thursday, August 18. Wattenbarger was charged with a felony for contolled substance, a misdemeanor for drug parphernalia and a vehicle infraction. Wattenbarger is...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of August 19, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Overland Park, Kansas resident was arrested late Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. 55-year-old Angela Demots was accused of traveling 104 miles an hour in a 70 zone and cutting in on an overtaken vehicle. Demots was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Reports One Accident And One Arrest Locally
Missouri State Highway Patrol reported one accident and one arrest on Friday and Saturday morning. 9:45 am – Vehicle 2, driven by James M Lunde of Princeton, slowed in an attempt to make a right turn into a private drive when vehicle 1, driven by Cindal S Lea of Galt, struck the rear of vehicle 1. This occurred when both vehicles were eastbound on Missouri Highway 6 east of Trenton. Driver 1, Cindal S Lea, had minor injuries and was transported by Grundy County Emergency Medical Services to Wright Memorial Hospital.
northwestmoinfo.com
Mercer County Authorities Searching for Teen Last Seen Thursday
PRINCETON, MO – Mercer County authorities are searching for a teen last seen on Thursday evening. The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone with information on the location of Ethan Blackburn contact them. Blackburn is described as approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall, and weighs 225 pounds. He is likely wearing a t-shirt with either gym shorts or jeans. The sheriff’s office says Ethan is not in any legal trouble.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Galt resident injured in crash on Highway 6 east of Trenton
A Galt resident was injured east of Trenton when the car she was driving hit the rear of a sports utility vehicle that had slowed to make a right turn. Thirty-year-old Cindal Lea was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton with minor injuries. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old James Lunde of Princeton, was not reported hurt.
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Highway 50
A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
kttn.com
Trenton man to be returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Spickard man charged with unlawful use of a weapon
A Trenton resident, 47-year-old Patrick Oyler, was to be returned to the Department of Corrections following his arrest Friday on a probation and parole warrant. Oyler was accused of violations that included alleged failure to notify his probation and parole officer regarding the status of employment, Oyler also is accused of violating reporting directives on multiple occasions from May 16th through August 3rd. In February of 2019, Oyler received a prison sentence after pleading guilty to a Grundy County charge of criminal non-support.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Livingston County Sheriff moves all detainees from the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail with no explanation
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office has moved all of its detainees from the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail with no reason given for the move. As of Wednesday afternoon August 17, most of the Livingston County detainees that were male were moved to the Caldwell County Jail, with three at the Harrison County Jail. Livingston County is using the jails in Harrison and Randolph counties to house its female detainees.
kttn.com
Shooting in Clinton County leaves one person dead, suspect charged with murder
One person is dead and another is in custody in connection with an investigation of a shooting in Clinton County. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday evening, received a 911 call from a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The incident was reported to have occurred at a residence, outside Turney.
KMZU
Bond denied for Moberly man accused of over 30 felonies
LINN COUNTY, Mo. – A Moberly man accused of more than 30 felonies, including sex crimes, is denied bond in Linn County Court. The request filed earlier this month by legal counsel representing Scotty G. Reynolds was denied citing previous practice of violating bond conditions, an attempt to secure funds to leave the United States, and his mental competence evaluation.
kjluradio.com
Authorities say there's no indiciation that Adair County murder suspect in in Randolph County
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reassuring the public that it’s unlikely that an Adair County murder suspect is in the area. An intense manhunt is underway for former Army soldier Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. He’s charged with first-degree murder and five other felonies for the July 5 murder of Stephen Munn, 54, of Kirksville. Rongey is accused of fatally shooting and dismembering Munn before burning his body. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Judge: Enough evidence to try Missouri hospital staffer in 20-year-old murder
A judge ruled there is enough evidence to try Jennifer Hall, a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist, for the murder of a patient in 2002.
Manhunt for former Army soldier wanted for murder, mutilation in rural Missouri
The U.S. Marshals Service doubled its reward for a former Army soldier and registered sex offender who is wanted to murder in rural Missouri.
KCTV 5
18-wheeler crashed into home in DeKalb Co., 5 injured, pregnant woman involved
A very light north breeze is expected to send in a slightly less humid brand of air allowing temperatures overnight to slip into the lower 60s. Patrick Mahomes led two similar touchdown drives and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Washington Commanders 24-14 in a preseason game on Saturday. Abortion...
northwestmoinfo.com
Herzog Foundation Selects Schools For Grant Funding
Christian schools in Tarkio, Lees Summit, and Kirksville are among 13 schools selected from 5 states for grant funding from the Herzog Foundation. The Tarkio Technology Institute will use their grant to launch a business program intended to provide students a foundation of business management based on the Biblical view of money and the purpose of business ownership in God’s kingdom.
Comments / 0