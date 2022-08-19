Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Rock Port man hurt in Atchison County motorcycle wreck
(Watson) -- One person was injured in a motorcycle accident in Atchison County early Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route A east of Route D, or three-quarters of a mile east of Watson shortly after 1 a.m. Authorities say a 2005 Harley Davidson FLSTF driven by 61-year-old Ronald Hall of Rock Port was westbound on Route A when it exited the north side of the roadway into a ditch, and continued westbound before it overturned and ejected Hall. The motorcycle came to rest on its side in the ditch facing south.
News Channel Nebraska
Tarkio pair arrested near Shenandoah
SIDNEY, IA – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports two arrests following a traffic stop south of Shenandoah. A sheriff’s office press release says deputies stopped a Chrysler on Aug. 20 and a search revealed 11 grams of methamphetamine and 16 grams of marijuana. Jacqueline Riley, 44, and...
tncontentexchange.com
nodawaynews.com
Senior Center receives good news
At the Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate meeting, August 17, Vice President Joe Baumli announced the senior center was going to receive the Lions Club International Hunger Grant which will be used to purchase a new walk-in cooler for the facility. The grant undertaken by Maryville Host Lion PID WR...
knopnews2.com
Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the body of a man found in northwest Otoe County. Deputies were sent to an acreage Friday evening after the landowners were walking their property and discovered the deceased male in a vehicle that had been on the acreage for several years.
northwestmoinfo.com
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 22-28
Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route Z to County Road 260, Aug. 25, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
kq2.com
Andrew County man charged with terroristic threats
(SAVANNAH, Mo.) An Andrew County man has been arrested after allegedly making threats on social media against John Glenn Elementary School. According to court documents, the Andrew County Sheriff's Department was notified by a concerned citizen of a social media post made threatening John Glenn Elementary School. A news release...
KSNB Local4
Harmful Algal Blooms alert issued for three Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Both Maskenthine Reservoir and...
Mills County Sheriff’s Office Reports 2 Arrests
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests on warrants out of Pottawattamie County and Douglas County, Nebraska. Deputies arrested 35-year-old Keegan Patrick Rooney of Council Bluffs Thursday on two Pottawattamie County warrants for a probation violation. Authorities transported Rooney to the Pottawattamie County Jail and held him on a $10,000 bond.
iheart.com
Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
northwestmoinfo.com
Herzog Foundation Selects Schools For Grant Funding
Christian schools in Tarkio, Lees Summit, and Kirksville are among 13 schools selected from 5 states for grant funding from the Herzog Foundation. The Tarkio Technology Institute will use their grant to launch a business program intended to provide students a foundation of business management based on the Biblical view of money and the purpose of business ownership in God’s kingdom.
News Channel Nebraska
Cobblestone Parade charges the Neon '90s
FALLS CITY – Neon lights, Miata Club, farm equipment and demolition derby contestants highlighted the Cobblestone Festival parade on Saturday. Megan Bulgrin, a 34-year-old waitress who was cheerleader for her husband Coulton in demolition derbies last year, had her sights set on the finals. Bulgrin: “Goal is to come...
nodawaynews.com
Skidmore agrees to pay former employee overtime
On June 2, the Skidmore City Council called a closed meeting to fire Martin Charles, maintenance employee. In the minutes released on this meeting, the council approved paying Charles his overtime pay accrued while he was employed. At the August 11 city council meeting, the minutes were corrected to read Charles will not be paid for the overtime hours. To correct this, the council voted to approve Charles’ overtime hours payment.
WOWT
Community supports family after Cass County Sergeant’s son dies from rare amoeba
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The boy who tragically died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba was the son of a Cass County Sheriff’s Sergeant. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, identified by the sheriff’s office as 8-year-old Easton Scott Gray, was the son of Sgt. Amber Gray, who has served with the sheriff’s office for 15 years.
nodawaynews.com
Local veteran honored at the 2022 Missouri State Fair
Bob Westfall, Maryville, was honored by the Missouri State Fair August 12 with his participation as one of 11 military flag retreat ceremonies honorees. He is known as the “Flag Guy” in Maryville for his volunteerism in keeping the flags in good shape for each holiday that the Host Lions Club and Boy Scout fly Old Glory. Westfall’s military time included being stationed in Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam August 1967 until honorably discharged August 28, 1968 at Fort Lewis, WA. Westfall had several members of his family and friends attend the 5:30 event in front of the Missouri State Fair Historic Administration Building. They were front: Dustin Wolters, Haley Rowe, Shelby Wolters, Angie Wolters, Carolyn Westfall, Bob Westfall, Carolyn Sturm, Shirley Shackelford; middle row: Tammy Thompson, Bob Lager, Lindsay Thompson, Robert Archer, Traci Westfall, Erin Mullins; back: Shane Sims, Christi Wiley, Drew Welch.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man arrested on series of charges
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Police Department has released information from an arrest stemming from an incident on Thursday afternoon. According to the report, at approximately 2:00 PM, officers from the Shenandoah Police Department were called to the 900 block of 5th Avenue for an assault in progress. Officers arrived on the scene and arrested 49-year-old Jason Michael Lanken of Shenandoah.
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska Soon
When you think of Gretna, Nebraska, you may picture the Schramm State Park or the shopping outlets. But there’s actually a lot more coming to this eastern Sarpy County town. In 2023, Gretna will welcome a massive recreation complex and it is sure to be amazing. Keep reading to learn more.
Glenwood man arrested on warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 37-year-old Jacob Jones, of Glenwood, on Thursday on a Mills County warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault. Jones was held on no bond until seen by a Magistrate Judge.
Iowa Fair Queen Dethroned Over Picture; Seeks Legal Action [PHOTO]
Most girls dream of becoming a princess when they are young. Some make that come true; whether it be by marring their prince charming or even through pageant competitions. This was the case for Maggie Begbie. After years of work and preparation, she fulfilled a dream of hers- she was named the 2022 Mills County Fair Queen.
