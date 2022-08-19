ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, MO

Awesome 92.3

Missouri Has Some Funny Named Towns. Don’t Believe Me? Try These 10

Have you ever taken a road trip, and gone through a small town that barely had any population at all? There are so many places like this throughout our country. And every state seems to have a name that is just a little odd, or funny, or a little unique for various reasons. In doing some research, I found 10 of them in our state of Missouri that fit that description.
MISSOURI STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Missing Johnson County man found dead in Missouri

A Johnson County, Illinois man reported missing last week was found dead in southeast Missouri on Friday. Forty-three-year-old Jason Blair of Creal Springs reportedly left Johnson County on Wednesday with the family dog. The Madison County, Missouri, sheriff's office said someone reported seeing a man and dog walking on a...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL
kttn.com

Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions auction results

The Missouri State Fair celebrated Youth in Agriculture on Saturday, Aug. 20. The annual Sale of Champions highlighted the day, breaking numerous records from previous sales raising a total of $256,825 for Youth in Agriculture. The Grand Champion Steer was exhibited by Mikaela Rojas of New Boston. Mikaela is the...
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Local Youth win big at the Missouri State Fair

MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri Saturday night left one man dead and three others injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69-mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

MDC shares videos about Missouri's sand prairies

Missouri’s sand prairies are home to critters of conservation concern, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. When Missourians hear the word “prairie,” most picture a vast grassland with tall, swaying vegetation speckled with wildflowers of all colors.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa State Fair Wraps Up With Attendance Topping One Million

Iowa State Fair. Photo by Radio Iowa. (Radio Iowa) The Iowa State Fair wrapped up Sunday after an 11-day run topping the one-million mark again. State Fair CEO Gary Slater says there were not many negatives. “The fair is just tremendous this year — smooth running and whatnot, There’s a...
IOWA STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri marijuana campaign made ballot with tactic that surprised longtime observers

In a span of a little over two weeks, an initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri made an unexpected comeback. In late July, unofficial tallies showed the Legal Missouri campaign 2,275 signatures short of the threshold for getting on the ballot, leading many to believe its hopes were dashed. By Aug. 9, the […] The post Missouri marijuana campaign made ballot with tactic that surprised longtime observers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot

An anti-drug legalization activist has filed a lawsuit arguing a recreational marijuana initiative petition was improperly certified by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and should not appear on the November ballot. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Cole County Circuit Court — the final day within the 10-day window outlined under state law for […] The post Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4

Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
northwestmoinfo.com

Three Injured in St. Joseph Crash During Police Pursuit

ST JOSEPH, MO – Three people were injured in a crash Sunday night in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 37-year old St. Joseph resident Theodore Marti was fleeing from law enforcement. Marti travelled eastbound on Lake Front Lane and struck a parked vehicle. He then reversed and struck the driver’s side door of a vehicle being operated by 34-year old Heather Annigan of Savannah.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO

