Northwest Missouri Exhibitors Part of Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions
SEDALIA, MO – Several northwest Missouri exhibitors were part of the Sale of Champions held Saturday at the Missouri State Fair. Here’s Regional Radio’s Kyle Hill:
North Missouri residents win big in the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions
The annual Sale of Champions was the highlight on Saturday at the Missouri State Fair, breaking numerous records from previous sales while raising a total of $256,825 for Youth in Agriculture. Among winners from North Missouri:. The Grand Champion Steer exhibited by Mikaela Rojas of New Boston weighed 1,310 pounds...
Missouri Has Some Funny Named Towns. Don’t Believe Me? Try These 10
Have you ever taken a road trip, and gone through a small town that barely had any population at all? There are so many places like this throughout our country. And every state seems to have a name that is just a little odd, or funny, or a little unique for various reasons. In doing some research, I found 10 of them in our state of Missouri that fit that description.
Missing Johnson County man found dead in Missouri
A Johnson County, Illinois man reported missing last week was found dead in southeast Missouri on Friday. Forty-three-year-old Jason Blair of Creal Springs reportedly left Johnson County on Wednesday with the family dog. The Madison County, Missouri, sheriff's office said someone reported seeing a man and dog walking on a...
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions auction results
Local Youth win big at the Missouri State Fair
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri Saturday night left one man dead and three others injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69-mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
MDC shares videos about Missouri's sand prairies
Missouri’s sand prairies are home to critters of conservation concern, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. When Missourians hear the word “prairie,” most picture a vast grassland with tall, swaying vegetation speckled with wildflowers of all colors.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of August 19, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Overland Park, Kansas resident was arrested late Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. 55-year-old Angela Demots was accused of traveling 104 miles an hour in a 70 zone and cutting in on an overtaken vehicle. Demots was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
Iowa State Fair Wraps Up With Attendance Topping One Million
Iowa State Fair. Photo by Radio Iowa. (Radio Iowa) The Iowa State Fair wrapped up Sunday after an 11-day run topping the one-million mark again. State Fair CEO Gary Slater says there were not many negatives. “The fair is just tremendous this year — smooth running and whatnot, There’s a...
Missouri marijuana campaign made ballot with tactic that surprised longtime observers
In a span of a little over two weeks, an initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri made an unexpected comeback. In late July, unofficial tallies showed the Legal Missouri campaign 2,275 signatures short of the threshold for getting on the ballot, leading many to believe its hopes were dashed. By Aug. 9, the […] The post Missouri marijuana campaign made ballot with tactic that surprised longtime observers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot
An anti-drug legalization activist has filed a lawsuit arguing a recreational marijuana initiative petition was improperly certified by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and should not appear on the November ballot. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Cole County Circuit Court — the final day within the 10-day window outlined under state law for […] The post Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation Announces Major Renovations to Livestock Barns
DES MOINS, IA – A historic renovation will be taking place on the Iowa State Fairgrounds over the next several years. The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation has announced a $25 million renovation to the livestock barns that will commence now that the 2022 fair has closed. Structures...
Teachers aren’t the only ones leaving Missouri’s education system
As many in Missouri head back to school, more than 20% of districts in the state have a new or interim superintendent.
5 years after his execution was halted, Marcellus Williams has gotten no resolution from Missouri
On Aug. 22, 2017, Marcellus Williams was hours away from being executed. Williams had been convicted of the 1998 murder of former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Felicia Gayle, who was found stabbed to death in her home in University City. He’d maintained his innocence, but courts had upheld the conviction and the death sentence multiple times.
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
Three Injured in St. Joseph Crash During Police Pursuit
ST JOSEPH, MO – Three people were injured in a crash Sunday night in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 37-year old St. Joseph resident Theodore Marti was fleeing from law enforcement. Marti travelled eastbound on Lake Front Lane and struck a parked vehicle. He then reversed and struck the driver’s side door of a vehicle being operated by 34-year old Heather Annigan of Savannah.
