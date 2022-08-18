Read full article on original website
ktxs.com
Documents: Murder victim's 5-year-old daughter finds body, calls grandmother for help
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Court documents reveal new details in the murder of a former Texas teacher who police said was killed by her ex-boyfriend. According to the criminal complaint, Shereena Webster's 5-year-old daughter found her mother after the shooting. The little girl then called her grandmother, Patricia Byington, who called 911.
nypressnews.com
Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say
IRVING, Texas — Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on...
Click2Houston.com
Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant
DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
Texas Man Arrested After Stabbing A Man In Florida Three Times
A Florida man is recovering from three stab wounds after he was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace Saturday evening in Okaloosa County. The 31-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He is expected to survive, according to
Dallas police looking for suspect who killed pedestrian in hit-and-run
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle they said killed a man in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning.Just after 5:00 a.m. on August 21, officers responded to a call from the 6900 block of Lake June Road about a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. The vicitm, who police estimate is between 25- and 35-years-old, was running eastbound when he was hit. He died of his injuries.The driver did not stop and render aid, nor did they report the accident. In an attempt to identifiy them, police distributed an image of the as-of-yet unidentified suspect's vehicle, a white pickup truck. They ask that anyone with information about this hit-and-run to contact Detective Rodriguez of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 671-0011 or via email.Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers, which will pay to $5,000 for information leading to a felony arrest and indictment. Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Fatally Shot Inside Vehicle in Dallas, Gunman at Large: Police
According to Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue Saturday morning around 3:20 a.m. Once officers arrived, they spoke with a witness who stated that the victim had been shot and was still inside his vehicle. It was determined that the...
Security Guard Fatally Shot At DeSoto BH Lounge, Police Investigating
DeSoto Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a security guard that took place at a Hampton Road lounge at approximately 10:00 PM Friday. Officers responded to a call at the Brickhouse (BH) Lounge on the 2000 Block of North Hampton Road and upon arrival found that the establishment’s security guard, 47-year-old Derek Phillips of Arlington, TX, had been shot multiple times. DeSoto PD and responding paramedics provided emergency first aid at the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
fox4news.com
Off-duty Dallas officer working security involved in shooting outside club
DALLAS - An off-duty Dallas Police Department officer was involved in a shooting early Saturday morning outside a club. This happened just after 2 a.m., in the 200 block of S. Llewelyn Avenue. Police said off-duty officers were working security there, when there was an argument in the parking lot.
Police investigating overnight shooting outside Dallas restaurant
DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside of a restaurant near the Bishop Arts District. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said off-duty officers were working at 216 S. Llewellyn Ave., which is near El Globo Restaurant, when an argument ensued between a crowd of people in the parking lot. Police said two vehicles fired into the crowd and drove away.
Dallas Police release body cam footage of death
Dallas police released body cam video Friday, of a suspect’s death following an arrest. The police department’s internal affairs department and the Dallas County District Attorney’s office are both investigating.
Dallas police release video of Oak Cliff standoff that ended with 'in-custody' death
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are sharing body camera footage from a standoff in Oak Cliff that ended with a man dying in custody.On Wednesday, August 17 just after noon, Gang Unit officers arrived at 221 Starr Street regarding a tip about a wanted suspect and stolen vehicles at the home.Officers knocked on the front door to talk to the people inside. Pablo Ramos, 53, opened the door before immediately shutting and locking it.Police called for backup and when more officers arrived, they ordered everyone inside the home to exit. Six people left, including Johnny Hernandez, 28, and Angel Marquez,...
keranews.org
Dallas code officers have been robbed, beaten and dodged bullets — and may soon wear body cams
One Dallas code officer was robbed at gunpoint, his wallet and cell phone stolen. Another was nearly struck by a bullet fired during a fight between two residents while tagging a nearby vacant property. And a few months ago, a code officer was attacked by a bystander while issuing a...
dallasexpress.com
Tiger Cub Found in Oak Cliff Home
The Dallas Police Department found a tiger cub at the home of Oak Cliff rapper Trapboy Freddy while executing an arrest warrant on Wednesday. Officers were dispatched on August 17 to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. Marshals serving a federal arrest warrant on the 30-year-old rapper whose legal name is Devarius Dontez Moore.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Drone Footage Shows Submerged, Flooded Cars as Drivers Rescued From I-30 Near Downtown Dallas
An incredible drone video shot early Monday morning shows multiple water rescues along Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas. The video shows firefighters wading into neck-high water and using ropes to pull several drivers from submerged vehicles, trapped on the highway in fast-rising floodwater. More than a dozen vehicles are seen...
texasmetronews.com
DESOTO POLICE ARREST & CHARGE THREE MEN WITH CAPITAL MURDER FOR JULY 15TH HOMICIDE. ONE MAN REMAINS AT LARGE
DeSoto Police have arrested and charged three men for the July 15th shooting death of a DeSoto man in his home on the 600 block of Canyon Place, however, one suspect remains at large. Those taken into custody and charged with Capital Murder include 20-year-old Deharvian Arthur of Arlington, 23-year-old...
ktxs.com
Cars swept away in Dallas area flooding
DALLAS — Heavy rain has washed away and inundated cars on highways and underpasses in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. Flash flooding has already occurred in parts of Tarrant, Dallas, Johnson, Ellis and Hill counties. Additional instances of flash flooding will be possible in any areas that see prolonged heavy rain.
wbap.com
High Water & Multiple Accidents Across the Metroplex
Dallas-Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – First responders across the metroplex have responded to hundreds of accident and high water calls. One call for Tarrant County’s MedStar included a person who sustained injuries after their vehicle was swept up by high water. Moderate to heavy rain is expected to continue...
3 men arrested for fatal DeSoto shooting, 1 still at large
DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — DeSoto police arrested three men they believe are connected to a July 15 shooting that left a young man dead in his own home. Deharvian Arthur, 22, of Arlington, Xavier Dixon, 23, of Dallas, and Calap Williams, 23, of Arlington, have all been charged with capital murder and are being held on individual bonds of $1 million. Edron Blacknell, 22, of Cedar Hill, is still at large.On July 15, 2022 at about 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a call from the 600 block of Canyon Place about shots being fired. They arrived to find Theo Stith, 24, had been shot and killed.Just outside of Stith's home, police found Dixon with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was given first aid and taken to the hospital by DeSoto firefighters.Police did not release a motive, say how the men all knew one another, nor elaborate on who shot Dixon. They did say that all of the suspects in this case are now in custody.
One killed, at least one other injured after shooting near Deep Ellum area, police say
DALLAS — Police have opened an investigation into a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas early Sunday morning. The city police department said officers responded to a shooting call shortly before 3 a.m. They were dispatched to a 7-Eleven on Elm Street and Good-Latimer Expressway. Two people were taken...
Agents serving arrest warrant find tiger cub in Dallas home
DALLAS — Police and federal agents serving an arrest warrant in Texas were shocked to discover a tiger cub inside a home. The Dallas Police Department confirmed in an email that its officers were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service in serving a warrant at a home when they found a tiger in a cage inside.
