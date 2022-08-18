ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

nypressnews.com

Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say

IRVING, Texas — Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on...
IRVING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant

DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for suspect who killed pedestrian in hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle they said killed a man in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning.Just after 5:00 a.m. on August 21, officers responded to a call from the 6900 block of Lake June Road about a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. The vicitm, who police estimate is between 25- and 35-years-old, was running eastbound when he was hit. He died of his injuries.The driver did not stop and render aid, nor did they report the accident. In an attempt to identifiy them, police distributed an image of the as-of-yet unidentified suspect's vehicle, a white pickup truck. They ask that anyone with information about this hit-and-run to contact Detective Rodriguez of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 671-0011 or via email.Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers, which will pay to $5,000 for information leading to a felony arrest and indictment. Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Fatally Shot Inside Vehicle in Dallas, Gunman at Large: Police

According to Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue Saturday morning around 3:20 a.m. Once officers arrived, they spoke with a witness who stated that the victim had been shot and was still inside his vehicle. It was determined that the...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Security Guard Fatally Shot At DeSoto BH Lounge, Police Investigating

DeSoto Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a security guard that took place at a Hampton Road lounge at approximately 10:00 PM Friday. Officers responded to a call at the Brickhouse (BH) Lounge on the 2000 Block of North Hampton Road and upon arrival found that the establishment’s security guard, 47-year-old Derek Phillips of Arlington, TX, had been shot multiple times. DeSoto PD and responding paramedics provided emergency first aid at the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
DESOTO, TX
WFAA

Police investigating overnight shooting outside Dallas restaurant

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside of a restaurant near the Bishop Arts District. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said off-duty officers were working at 216 S. Llewellyn Ave., which is near El Globo Restaurant, when an argument ensued between a crowd of people in the parking lot. Police said two vehicles fired into the crowd and drove away.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police release video of Oak Cliff standoff that ended with 'in-custody' death

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are sharing body camera footage from a standoff in Oak Cliff that ended with a man dying in custody.On Wednesday, August 17 just after noon, Gang Unit officers arrived at 221 Starr Street regarding a tip about a wanted suspect and stolen vehicles at the home.Officers knocked on the front door to talk to the people inside. Pablo Ramos, 53, opened the door before immediately shutting and locking it.Police called for backup and when more officers arrived, they ordered everyone inside the home to exit. Six people left, including Johnny Hernandez, 28, and Angel Marquez,...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tiger Cub Found in Oak Cliff Home

The Dallas Police Department found a tiger cub at the home of Oak Cliff rapper Trapboy Freddy while executing an arrest warrant on Wednesday. Officers were dispatched on August 17 to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. Marshals serving a federal arrest warrant on the 30-year-old rapper whose legal name is Devarius Dontez Moore.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
ktxs.com

Cars swept away in Dallas area flooding

DALLAS — Heavy rain has washed away and inundated cars on highways and underpasses in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. Flash flooding has already occurred in parts of Tarrant, Dallas, Johnson, Ellis and Hill counties. Additional instances of flash flooding will be possible in any areas that see prolonged heavy rain.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

High Water & Multiple Accidents Across the Metroplex

Dallas-Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – First responders across the metroplex have responded to hundreds of accident and high water calls. One call for Tarrant County’s MedStar included a person who sustained injuries after their vehicle was swept up by high water. Moderate to heavy rain is expected to continue...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

3 men arrested for fatal DeSoto shooting, 1 still at large

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — DeSoto police arrested three men they believe are connected to a July 15 shooting that left a young man dead in his own home. Deharvian Arthur, 22, of Arlington, Xavier Dixon, 23, of Dallas, and Calap Williams, 23, of Arlington, have all been charged with capital murder and are being held on individual bonds of $1 million. Edron Blacknell, 22, of Cedar Hill, is still at large.On July 15, 2022 at about 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a call from the 600 block of Canyon Place about shots being fired. They arrived to find Theo Stith, 24, had been shot and killed.Just outside of Stith's home, police found Dixon with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was given first aid and taken to the hospital by DeSoto firefighters.Police did not release a motive, say how the men all knew one another, nor elaborate on who shot Dixon. They did say that all of the suspects in this case are now in custody.
DESOTO, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Agents serving arrest warrant find tiger cub in Dallas home

DALLAS — Police and federal agents serving an arrest warrant in Texas were shocked to discover a tiger cub inside a home. The Dallas Police Department confirmed in an email that its officers were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service in serving a warrant at a home when they found a tiger in a cage inside.

