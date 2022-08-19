A South Texas boy with an "epic" hairstyle couldn't get enough votes to win a national mullet competition over the weekend. Epic Orta of La Joya finished second in the kid's division of the USA Mullet Championships following a week of online voting. A man known for an epic mullet did compliment Orta's style during the competition. David Spade, who portrayed the mullet-wearing lead character in two "Joe Dirt" movies, commented Friday that Orta's mullet was both interesting and nice. The compliments didn't help push the eight-year-old over the top, as he finished about 15 hundred votes behind the winner.

LA JOYA, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO