ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KBAT 99.9

The 5 Poorest Cities in Texas May Not Be Where You Think

Despite everyone complaining about high prices and continued supply chain issues, there is some good news. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. has decreased for the fifth year in a row. United States Poverty Statistics. In 2019,...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Harlingen, TX
NBC News

Cars submerged in water in Dallas as flash floods hit southern U.S.

Heavy rainfall and flash floods have inundated Dallas and northern Texas, turning streets into rivers of water and submerging cars as rain continues to lash the southwestern U.S. Showers started Sunday evening as part of a “multi-day heavy rainfall event” in the region, according to the National Weather Service, prompting...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Denver

Colorado firefighters battle persistent wildfires in Texas

A group of Colorado firefighters is hard at work battling wildfires in the western part of Texas.North Metro Fire Rescue District wrote in a Facebook post on Friday that the fires "keep cropping up.""Today, they did a lot of work sawing down brush and timber to create a perimeter and fire break around the fire," North Metro wrote.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

A Kid From South Texas Won Second Place In The USA Mullet Championship

A South Texas boy with an "epic" hairstyle couldn't get enough votes to win a national mullet competition over the weekend. Epic Orta of La Joya finished second in the kid's division of the USA Mullet Championships following a week of online voting. A man known for an epic mullet did compliment Orta's style during the competition. David Spade, who portrayed the mullet-wearing lead character in two "Joe Dirt" movies, commented Friday that Orta's mullet was both interesting and nice. The compliments didn't help push the eight-year-old over the top, as he finished about 15 hundred votes behind the winner.
LA JOYA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Child#Cbs 4#The Rio Grande Valley
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Meets with Emergency Managers Ahead of Possible Severe Flooding Next Week

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Saturday led a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials, including mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. The Governor also received a briefing from members of the Texas Emergency Management Council on the latest state agency actions at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC).
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

LIST: Valley cities offering sandbags ahead of weekend rain

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley cities announced they will be offering sandbags as the potential of weekend rain increases. The following cities have announced they will provide sandbags: Brownsville: Cameron County will distribute sandbags from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at Monte Bella Park and the Event Center. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
ValleyCentral

RGV housing market continues to grow

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The cost of building supplies has skyrocketed in the past 2½ years due to the pandemic and supply chain issues.  Karla Perez, who represents Esperanza Homes, a home builder company located in the Rio Grande Valley said home construction in the RGV is doing well.  According to Perez, interest rates are […]
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Patridge: RGV ‘may run into a tight power situation’

MCALLEN, Texas – Supply chain issues could result in the Rio Grande Valley facing a shortage of electricity in the years ahead, McAllen Economic Development Corporation President Keith Patridge has warned. Speaking at a McAllen EDC board meeting last week, Patridge said he recently met with Lee Jones, community...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Lane closures scheduled for Queen Isabella Causeway

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation has announced a routine inspection of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway. TxDOT’s media release said the inspection will require a temporary lane closure which is set for Aug. 24. To minimize interruptions to traffic flow, TxDOT maintenance crews will first close the outside eastbound lane for […]
PORT ISABEL, TX
KRGV

LIST: Rio Grande Valley cities distributing sandbags

With the potential for rain in the Rio Grande Valley increasing as a tropical storm warning goes into effect for Willacy and Cameron counties, several cities announced they are distributing sandbags to residents. CAMERON COUNTY. WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 7 a.m. through noon. WHERE:. • Commissioner Precinct 1...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy