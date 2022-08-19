Read full article on original website
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
Most electric cars are quiet. But Dodge says its future electric muscle car will be super loud
Dodge, famous for offering cars with big and powerful V8 engines, is phasing out some of its iconic, gas-powered muscle cars in favor of electric power. To ease fans into this new era, the company has opted to mimic some muscle car sensations — including shifting gears and a loud exhaust — in an electric concept car it unveiled on Wednesday.
Las Vegas Is no Longer a Casino Town
Casino revenue only accounts for about a quarter of resort revenue in Las Vegas. Regional casinos, on the other hand, rely on the casino for about three-quarters of their revenue. Traffic is the name of the game in Las Vegas, not catering to high rollers. You’re reading a free article...
Ford Mustang Mach-E Now Being Used By FBI
A Ford Mustang Mach-E was recently spotted in full FBI livery. The photo was shared on Reddit by user u/skyflyer8, who uploaded it onto r/electricvehicles. Although Ford's electric crossover is currently being used by a number of police departments throughout the US, this is the first time an FBI Mach-E has been seen. It's also seemingly the first time the bureau has ever had an electric car in active service.
Toyota unit Hino halts light truck shipments as data scandal widens
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s Hino Motors will suspend shipments of small trucks after confirming that a widespread data falsification scandal included those models, it said on Monday, highlighting deepening problems at the Toyota Motor Corp unit.
Amazon Warehouse Installs New AC After Employee Death
Amazon employees at a New Jersey warehouse returned to a workplace with new fans and a massively upgraded air conditioning system—even though an employee death on Prime Day during a July heat wave was blamed by the company on a “personal medical condition,” according to NBC News. Workers at the Carteret warehouse photographed the massive new air ducts, more than twice the height of the nearby vending machines. They also said that more water and snackers were being handed out after Rafael Reynaldo Mota Frias, 42, died. “Amazon is an agency that reacts to situations. They’re not proactive,” one employee...
Report: The Fourth Ultium Cells Battery Plant Might Be Built In Indiana
A new report indicates that Ultium Cells, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution, might soon announce the location for its fourth battery gigafactory. According to Reuters, GM and LG Energy Solution are considering a site in New Carlisle, Indiana. The joint venture had submitted a tax abatement application, which is expected to be approved this month.
GM, LG Energy Solution considering Indiana for fourth U.S. battery plant
WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) and LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) are considering a site in Indiana for a fourth U.S. battery cell manufacturing plant, a spokeswoman for the companies' joint venture said on Thursday.
Ford is laying off about 3,000 workers
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.
Watch This Guy Electrify His Bike To Tow A DIY Camper Trailer
Thanks to the influx of a multitude of e-bike conversion kits, a vast majority of which are cheap and made in China, hundreds, if not thousands of old bicycles are being saved from the scrappers. Unsurprisingly, a brand new e-bike, even one that’s built to fit a budget, will still be out of the budget for a wide range of consumers. This is where e-bike conversions come in handy—transform your old bike into an e-bike for a fraction of the cost.
Falling gas prices 'might be a sign' of what’s next with inflation: Strategist
Gas prices are continuing to steadily decline after hitting a record high earlier this year, and one strategist is optimistic that it's a sign of things to come on the inflation front. "You've got to start somewhere," iCapital Chief Investment Strategist Anastasia Amoroso said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above)....
Tesla Giga Texas Achieves Production Rate Of 1,000 Model Y/Week
Tesla has just achieved another production-related milestone - this time at the Giga Texas plant, which is ramping-up production of the Model Y. According to Whole Mars Catalog (via Drive Tesla), the plant reached a production rate of 1,000 cars per week - a level achieved by the Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in June.
Tesla Pushes FSD Beta 10.69 To 1,000 Testers, Announces $3K Price Hike
Tesla has begun rolling out an early release of FSD Beta version 10.69 over the weekend to the first batch of testers and announced a significant price hike for the self-driving software option. In a post on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the price increase will be active for...
EV startup Karma would like DeLorean to go back in time and not steal its trade secrets
The effort to electrify an iconic car has run into its first speed bump. Earlier this month, electric vehicle company Karma Automotive filed a lawsuit against DeLorean Motors Reimagined, the Texas-based company that holds the branding rights for the original DeLorean Motor Company (DMC), and four of its employees, alleging stolen intellectual property.
Tesla Owner Implants Chip In Hand To Open Car, Access Data
A Tesla owner has implanted two scannable chips into his hand in order to store cryptocurrencies and data. The chips also function as a key to his home and as a way of accessing his medical card. One of the chips also unlocks his Tesla Model 3. 39-year-old Brandon Dalaly stated that he did not use anesthesia to numb the pain and that his first chip was a lot smaller than his second:
Explained: The Updated EV Tax Credit Rules
The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden last Tuesday, saw one obligation for the $7,500 Federal Tax Credit come into immediate effect. For now, EVs and PHEVs must be assembled in North America in order to qualify for the tax credit. That's the only new rule until January 2023, which is when more obligations will come into place.
EV Highway Range Can Be Very Different from the EPA Numbers
From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. The prominent range figures on EVs' window stickers aren't the perfect laboratory comparison many expect, as there is more than one method automakers can legally employ to arrive at those figures. Also, as with braking or cornering performance, tires have a huge impact on range. Some automakers, notably Tesla, undertake the expensive and time-consuming process of reporting a range for every wheel-and-tire combination on each of its models, but most do not.
