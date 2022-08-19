ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bizmagsb.com

Registration for NSU fall classes is still open

NATCHITOCHES – Classes have begun at Northwestern State University but there is still time to register for the Fall 2022 semester. Registration for fall classes will continue through Tuesday, Aug. 23 through MyNSU and advising is available at the main campuses in Natchitoches and at NSU’s campuses in Alexandria, Leesville and Shreveport. Support staff is available to assist with the registration process, particularly for new non-traditional students, veterans and first-generation students.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Cash for Vaccines is Back in Shreveport

If you haven't yet gotten the jab... the Caddo Parish Commission, The Pines Road Area Business Association, Inc. (PRABA), LA Department of Health and LSU Health have gotten together to hold a COVID Vaccination Clinic and Health Fair on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 10:00am - 2:00pm, at Gracepoint Church of the Nazarene, 6825 Pines Road, Shreveport, 71129.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

Shreveport Chamber announces ‘Your Shreveport Your Vote’

While the Greater Shreveport Chamber does not take a position on candidates for office, we believe that an informed and educated electorate is vital to the robust exercise of our democracy. Therefore, we are embarking on our Election Education Initiative, “Your Shreveport Your Vote” to enable our member businesses and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Shreveport, LA
Health
City
Bossier City, LA
KSLA

PACE hosts Shreveport mayoral forum focused on LGBTQ+ issues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — People Acting for Change and Equality (PACE) held its mayoral forum dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community and their concerns on Sunday, Aug. 21. PACE hosted the event from 4 to 6 p.m. in LSU Shreveport’s University Center auditorium. The forum also was livestreamed via Facebook.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Domestic Violence#Louisiana Tech University#Diseases#General Health#Ypi Lunch And#Learn#Lpc S#Ncc#Pmh C#Jl Counseling#Ms State University
KTBS

Black food truck Friday highlights local Black businesses

SHREVEPORT, La.-Black food trucks in Shreveport got a special spotlight Friday evening. The Shreveport/Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce (SBAACC) hosted a Black Food Truck Friday event in the parking lot of Louisiana Daiquiri Café located on Texas Street. The event was a way to support local Black-owned business...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Black Food Truck Night in Shreveport

Albert Jo Lopez, 57, was arrested for the shooting death of Chase Brownfield. The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief. Shreve Memorial Library branches offer free services like online tutoring through its Homework Louisiana program.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPLC TV

Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A temporary restraining order has been issued against one of the candidates running for mayor of Shreveport. On Monday, Aug. 22, a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Melvin Slack Jr. In documents obtained by KSLA from the First Judicial District Court of Caddo Parish, the victim claims Slack put her in a chokehold, among other things.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
KSLA

Tree-cutting crane flips over crashing into home in Broadmoor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Broadmoor home’s roof is crushed as a tree service crane vehicle flipped over onto it. On August 20, around 9:02 a.m. the SFD responded to dispatch on the 100 block of Bruce Avenue, when they arrived on the scene they discovered that a tree-cutting service crane vehicle has flipped over and crashed into a home.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Two suspects in Shreveport carjacking captured in Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. - SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. - A carjacking that started in Shreveport, crossed the river into Bossier City. Now, two of the suspects are behind bars. Police told KTBS 3 News it happened just before 4 a.m. at the Swoop's gas station at 109 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Authorities...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Did We Get Saved Again by the Barksdale Bubble?

Another big storm was rapidly approaching the Ark-La-Tex then POOF; The storm pulled a U-turn. So, what gives? Oh, I think I know the answer. Shoot, I’ve spent the better part of my radio career doing two things… Playing hit music for Shreveport-Bossier, and equally as important, attempting to prove that the Barksdale Bubble is a real phenomenon and not just some conspiracy theory.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

New Orleans Canceling 2023 Mardi Gras?

New Orleans Mayor, LaToya "the Destroya" Cantrell, addressed her District A Budget Town Hall meeting about various topics and questions from homeowners. But one of the biggest concerns were questions about city staffing issues. New Orleans EMS Director Dr. Meg Marino said the city is currently operating at 60% capacity. She pointed out the safety and health of the city is being compromised. One of the major concerns of citizens and business leaders is the shortage of New Orleans Police Officers. Crime continues to rise in the city. From a recent WGNO report:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTBS

Brawl among YCP cadets results in 9 arrests, leaves barracks damaged

CAMP MINDEN, La. – A brawl that broke out early Sunday morning at a youth behavioral and educational program landed nine teens in custody and left several of the training facilities with heavy damage, Sheriff Jason Parker said. The incident happened at Camp Minden, which in addition to its...
MINDEN, LA
KTAL

Perkins back in Shreveport mayor’s race, but is it too late?

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins might have won the legal battle over his eligibility to run for re-election, but one local political analyst says the road to a second term is still uncertain. The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday overturned Perkins’ disqualification, clearing the way for...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Gun scare at Minden football game; no gun found

Albert Jo Lopez, 57, was arrested for the shooting death of Chase Brownfield. The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief. Shreve Memorial Library branches offer free services like online tutoring through its Homework Louisiana program.
MINDEN, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy