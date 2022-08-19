ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Missoula PaddleHeads' rally falls short in home loss to Idaho Falls Chukars

By BILL SPELTZ Missoulian bill.speltz@406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
406mtsports.com

Missoula PaddleHeads pile up 16 hits in win over Idaho Falls Chukars

Over the past two weeks, the Missoula PaddleHeads have been scorching hot. And not just because game time temperatures have hovered in the mid-90s. Zootown's pro baseball team has won 11 of 12 games in that time frame, including a 14-2 decision over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Sunday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula took five of six games in the series and averaged 12 runs per contest in three wins over the weekend.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
406mtsports.com

Montana soccer team falls to Pittsburgh in Rumble in the Rockies

MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team had a rocky week in the Rumble in the Rockies showcase event at South Campus Stadium. After playing Creighton to a scoreless tie in their season debut on Thursday, the Grizzlies dropped a 2-0 decision to Pittsburgh on Sunday. Amanda West scored the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
406mtsports.com

Thunderstorm halts play in Saturday PaddleHeads-Chukars game

MISSOULA — After building a 6-0 lead with 10 hits in the first three-plus innings, the Missoula PaddleHeads were forced to head to the locker room Saturday night because of a storm. They will resume their game with the Idaho Falls Chukars on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. Then once...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Copper Game tickets on sale Monday, August 29

BUTTE – Individual game tickets for the 2022 Copper Game presented by Rocky Mountain Credit Union go on sale on Monday, August 29 at 10 a.m. MST. The Montana Tech Orediggers host Carroll College in the home opener at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 3rd. Additionally, the limited-edition Copper...
BUTTE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Falls Chukars#Missoula Paddleheads#Baseball#Sports#Pioneer League

Comments / 0

Community Policy