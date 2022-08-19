Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
atTAcK Addiction gets new specialty Delaware license plate
The nonprofit atTAcK Addiction now has another tool to use in its mission to educate and build awareness about addiction as a disease. atTAcK Addiction now has a specialty Delaware license plate. “We were thinking about ways of trying to create further awareness about addiction in the State and also...
delawarepublic.org
DOC clarifies rules for absentee ballots, considers offer of voter registration volunteers
Delaware’s Department of Correction met with civil liberties advocates last week to clarify plans for enabling people in pre-trial custody to vote this fall. State Rep. Eric Morrison organized the meeting between DOC representatives, advocates and Elections Commissioner Anthony Albence last week to discuss concerns over a new DOC policy covering physical mail at the Vaughn Correctional Facility in Smyrna.
DuPont will build new $50 million plant in Newark
DuPont Semiconductor Technologies will expand its Newark campus by building a $50 million, 385,000-square-foot facility in nearby Glasgow. The company, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, had searched site in northern Delaware and Maryland before decided to build in Delaware. The new facility is expected to become the primary work site for more than 70 existing workers and ... Read More
How to vote in Delaware’s upcoming elections
Delaware voters have several options to cast their ballots in the upcoming primary and general elections thanks to two new laws passed during the General Assembly’s most recent legislative session. Senate Bill 320 created an opt-in vote-by-mail system wherein voters have to request a ballot before one is sent. Under the law, ballots and ballot applications will never be automatically ... Read More
Hogan skips Republican reception at restaurant owned by Cox supporter
Hogan normally attends Sen. J.B. Jennings' Ocean City reception. This year, he did not. The post Hogan skips Republican reception at restaurant owned by Cox supporter appeared first on Maryland Matters.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
If you happen to live in Delaware and you love going out with your friends and family members then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing seafood places in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice place. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have absolutely amazing online reviews. They are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and are often praised for the quality of their services too. The staff is just as great as the food, so make sure to give them a try next time you are in the area.
WMDT.com
Brandyvine Valley SPCA fly in 88 dogs from Louisiana for adoption on Delmarva
GEORGETOWN, Del.- 88 dogs today are on their way to a new home thanks to the Brandywine Valley SPCA. The dogs arrived by plane this morning from Louisiana to Coastal Airport in Georgetown, as part of the Wings of Hope initiative. The dogs will head to 3 campuses in Delaware...
For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?
Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Political Notes: MACo crab feast, a new gig for Ben Smith, road tripping, and the governor coming to GOP’s dinner
How do you press the flesh at an event where all the participants have Old Bay on their hands? The post Political Notes: MACo crab feast, a new gig for Ben Smith, road tripping, and the governor coming to GOP’s dinner appeared first on Maryland Matters.
delawarepublic.org
The remains of an Ohio man, who died in the Pearl Harbor attack, are buried
The remains of a sailor who died during the Pearl Harbor attack 81 years ago have finally come home to Ohio. Here's Chris Welter from our member station WYSO. CHRIS WELTER, BYLINE: Joseph Hoffman died on the USS Oklahoma the morning of the December 7 Pearl Harbor attack in 1941. He was 24. His remains were initially recovered by divers but weren't identified as his until 2020 using DNA. John Moomaw is one of the next of kin. Hoffman was his great-great-uncle. Before the Navy contacted him last year, he didn't even know of Hoffman's existence. And other than distant cousins, Moomaw doesn't have any family left near the small village where Hoffman is being buried, but he still wanted to be there.
WBOC
Delaware's Public Health Emergency Extended Another 30 Days
WILMINGTON, Del. – Gov. John Carney on Friday extended Delaware's public health emergency order another 30 days. The extension allows the state of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important that we continue to stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” Carney said. “Keep...
delawarepublic.org
Unemployment in Delaware drops in July
Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate drops in July, as the state’s jobs numbers increase. Unemployment was at 4.4% down from 4.5% in June, and it is down more than a full point compared to July 2021 when it was 5.5%. The national number in July was at 3.5%.
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Delaware Man
HARTLY, DE – Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 28-year-old...
delawarepublic.org
Research center for Alzheimer's and dementia launches at the University of Delaware
Two University of Delaware researchers have launched the Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research on UD's campus. This week, Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry caught up with the center’s director Chris Martens about its mission. A new research center for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia is up and running at...
Delaware’s realty transfer tax to remain highest in nation
Delaware will remain the state with the highest realty transfer tax in the nation after a bill to decrease the tax died in the General Assembly. Introduced by Rep. Bill Bush, D-Dover, House Bill 358 would have cut the tax from 4% of a property’s sale price to 3% — the level it was at prior to 2017 when the ... Read More
firststateupdate.com
Leading Management Company Expands Into All Three Counties In Delaware
City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware, including New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Local building owners and property management companies...
3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware
If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Black MD couple sees home value jump nearly $300K when White friend stands-in; housing advocates demand action
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The lawsuit of a Maryland couple against a real estate appraiser and online mortgage provider is sparking renewed outrage among housing advocates and researchers familiar with well documented cases of low home appraisals for minority homeowners and houses in minority-majority neighborhoods. Dr. Nathan Connolly and...
‘Safe place’: Art classes foster healing for Delaware cancer patients, English learners and people living with trauma
Three years ago, as retired teacher Elle Sheaffer struggled through intensive treatment for breast cancer, she found solace in an arts program at the Delaware Art Museum. “I just felt a comfort, a safe place’’ while drawing, painting, and making patterns with other survivors, Sheaffer said of the Healing Through the Arts initiative. “They knew what you were experiencing, and it wasn’t that we had to talk about our cancer. But it just gave a healing atmosphere where you could be vulnerable to your feelings.”
WBOC
'Destroy Them Wherever You Find Them': Spotted Lanternfly Population Spreading Across Md.
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (CBS) - An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted...
