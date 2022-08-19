ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

delawarepublic.org

atTAcK Addiction gets new specialty Delaware license plate

The nonprofit atTAcK Addiction now has another tool to use in its mission to educate and build awareness about addiction as a disease. atTAcK Addiction now has a specialty Delaware license plate. “We were thinking about ways of trying to create further awareness about addiction in the State and also...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

DOC clarifies rules for absentee ballots, considers offer of voter registration volunteers

Delaware’s Department of Correction met with civil liberties advocates last week to clarify plans for enabling people in pre-trial custody to vote this fall. State Rep. Eric Morrison organized the meeting between DOC representatives, advocates and Elections Commissioner Anthony Albence last week to discuss concerns over a new DOC policy covering physical mail at the Vaughn Correctional Facility in Smyrna.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

DuPont will build new $50 million plant in Newark

DuPont Semiconductor Technologies will expand its Newark campus by building a $50 million, 385,000-square-foot facility in  nearby Glasgow. The company, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, had searched site in northern Delaware and Maryland before decided to build in Delaware. The new facility is expected to become the primary work site for more than 70 existing workers and ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
Delaware LIVE News

How to vote in Delaware’s upcoming elections

Delaware voters have several options to cast their ballots in the upcoming primary and general elections thanks to two new laws passed during the General Assembly’s most recent legislative session. Senate Bill 320 created an opt-in vote-by-mail system wherein voters have to request a ballot before one is sent. Under the law, ballots and ballot applications will never be automatically ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Delaware

If you happen to live in Delaware and you love going out with your friends and family members then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing seafood places in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice place. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have absolutely amazing online reviews. They are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and are often praised for the quality of their services too. The staff is just as great as the food, so make sure to give them a try next time you are in the area.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

The remains of an Ohio man, who died in the Pearl Harbor attack, are buried

The remains of a sailor who died during the Pearl Harbor attack 81 years ago have finally come home to Ohio. Here's Chris Welter from our member station WYSO. CHRIS WELTER, BYLINE: Joseph Hoffman died on the USS Oklahoma the morning of the December 7 Pearl Harbor attack in 1941. He was 24. His remains were initially recovered by divers but weren't identified as his until 2020 using DNA. John Moomaw is one of the next of kin. Hoffman was his great-great-uncle. Before the Navy contacted him last year, he didn't even know of Hoffman's existence. And other than distant cousins, Moomaw doesn't have any family left near the small village where Hoffman is being buried, but he still wanted to be there.
OHIO STATE
WBOC

Delaware's Public Health Emergency Extended Another 30 Days

WILMINGTON, Del. – Gov. John Carney on Friday extended Delaware's public health emergency order another 30 days. The extension allows the state of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important that we continue to stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” Carney said. “Keep...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Unemployment in Delaware drops in July

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate drops in July, as the state’s jobs numbers increase. Unemployment was at 4.4% down from 4.5% in June, and it is down more than a full point compared to July 2021 when it was 5.5%. The national number in July was at 3.5%.
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Leading Management Company Expands Into All Three Counties In Delaware

City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware, including New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Local building owners and property management companies...
DELAWARE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware

If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

‘Safe place’: Art classes foster healing for Delaware cancer patients, English learners and people living with trauma

Three years ago, as retired teacher Elle Sheaffer struggled through intensive treatment for breast cancer, she found solace in an arts program at the Delaware Art Museum. “I just felt a comfort, a safe place’’ while drawing, painting, and making patterns with other survivors, Sheaffer said of the Healing Through the Arts initiative. “They knew what you were experiencing, and it wasn’t that we had to talk about our cancer. But it just gave a healing atmosphere where you could be vulnerable to your feelings.”
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

'Destroy Them Wherever You Find Them': Spotted Lanternfly Population Spreading Across Md.

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (CBS) - An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted...

