Ocoee, FL

orangeobserver.com

Horizon West community to host safety event

Horizon West residents will be able to attend a free safety event from 6 to 7:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Summerport Clubhouse, 14422 Bluebird Park Road, Windermere. According to David Terry, Legacy Events for Education president and executive director, the idea of the event emerged from the ongoing concerns residents have in regards to safety measures.
WINDERMERE, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Food for Thought: Second Harvest Food Bank's tours can inspire action

September is Hunger Action Month – a time dedicated to raising awareness about food insecurity with the hope of inspiring action. This year, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is inviting the community into the warehouse for an in-person, behind-the-scenes look at its facilities and efforts to help the one in seven Central Floridians who don’t know where their next meal will come from on any given day.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

WGHF to present history of Winter Garden

Join Winter Garden Heritage Foundation director Jim Crescitelli on a trip to Winter Garden’s past. “A History of Winter Garden” will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the WGHF’s Heller Hall, 21 E. Plant St. The event is free, and seating is limited....
WINTER GARDEN, FL
positivelyosceola.com

OUC repurposes 400 tons of concrete from its St. Cloud Operations & Maintenance Center to create artificial reef

On Saturday, OUC took hundreds of concrete structures from the construction site of its net zero St. Cloud Operations & Maintenance Center, and instead of having them dumped in a landfill, found a sustainable use for them. They created an artificial reef project with 800,000 pounds of concrete off the coast of Ponce Inlet in Volusia County.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

OCPS adds 2 schools to the afterschool meals program

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools announced Thursday they will participate in the Afterschool Meals Program, part of the Child Care Food Program. The effort provides healthy snacks and meals to children in participating after-school programs. Read: All Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Opinions differ on transportation tax

When voters enter the polling booths in November, they will be asked to mark a bubble to decide whether Orange County should implement a one-cent sales tax increase to fund transpiration needs. The referendum — championed by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings — seeks to raise an estimated $600 million...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Celebration underway for Black-owned businesses in Central Florida

August is nationally known as Black Business Month. Thursday night, Black-owned businesses in central Florida were celebrated. Wells Fargo partnered with the African-American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida for an event at Orlando City Hall. It's also a kick-off for Friday's business conference. More than 600 members belong to...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Hand & Stone Opens in Winter Garden near Horizon West

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa celebrated the opening of its newest franchised location in Winter Garden this month. Located in the new “The Mark on Seidel” shopping center at 9240 Miley Drive, Suite 130, near Horizon West, the new Hand & Stone spa is owned and operated by multi-unit franchisees Andy Mellen and Kirk Sorenson.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Downtown Orlando luxury tower project updates renderings to remove Orlando Museum of Art, reveal JW Marriott

So, the Orlando Museum of Art pulled out of their planned downtown campus. That doesn't mean developers are going to let all that space go to waste. The team behind a planned 33-story condo tower in downtown Orlando have updated their renderings to show that JW Marriott's hotel and convention center will take pride of place in the new development.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

New Amenities Open at Magnolia Park in Apopka

Residents recently celebrated the addition of new amenities to Orange County Parks and Recreation’s Magnolia Park along the east shore of Lake Apopka. Mayor Jerry Demings, District 2 County Commissioner Christine Moore and other officials cut the ribbon at the grand opening earlier this month for an Eco Education Center, restroom facilities, fishing and mooring pier, dock, pavilion, inclusive playground, additional parking and interpretive signage.
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

After Florida student hit by car in school lot, school board member calls for safety review

After Florida student hit by car in school lot, school board member calls for safety review. As parents react to a recent incident in which a student was hit by a car in the Windermere High School parking lot, an Orange County School Board member said she takes school safety seriously and will look into it. Investigators say the student suffered minor injuries.
WINDERMERE, FL

