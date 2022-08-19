Read full article on original website
Hospitality company hosts hiring event to fill 150 jobs in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Marriott Vacations Worldwide is hosting a hiring event this week to fill 150 jobs in Central Florida. The job fair will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marriott’s Lakeshore Reserve located at 11248 Lakeshore Reserve Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
Black-owned Orlando businesses receive $75,000 in donations from IKEA U.S. Community Foundation
ORLANDO, Fla. – Ikea’s U.S. Community Foundation, in partnership with the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida, recently donated $75,000 to Black businesses in Orlando, according to a statement from the company. The release also said the initiative was part of a $3 million effort by...
Horizon West community to host safety event
Horizon West residents will be able to attend a free safety event from 6 to 7:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Summerport Clubhouse, 14422 Bluebird Park Road, Windermere. According to David Terry, Legacy Events for Education president and executive director, the idea of the event emerged from the ongoing concerns residents have in regards to safety measures.
Food for Thought: Second Harvest Food Bank's tours can inspire action
September is Hunger Action Month – a time dedicated to raising awareness about food insecurity with the hope of inspiring action. This year, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is inviting the community into the warehouse for an in-person, behind-the-scenes look at its facilities and efforts to help the one in seven Central Floridians who don’t know where their next meal will come from on any given day.
Kissimmee volunteers help motel tenants search for affordable housing before more possible evictions
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Hundreds of residents living in Kissimmee motels have been forced to move out this summer after the properties were sold to new owners, and now local groups are stepping up before the problem gets worse. Changes have been happening and will continue to come for residents...
Seminole County residents frustrated with outdated library system
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of people in Seminole County say the library system needs some major improvements. Nearly 7,000 residents participated in a survey about the current libraries built in the late 1980s. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The community is looking for renovations that...
Orlando looks to improve public transportation safety for seniors
ORLANDO, Fla. — City leaders are working to make Orlando a better and more age-friendly place for seniors. And that includes better access to public transportation. A survey sent to older adults found that only 26% see public transit in Orlando as accessible right now. The city said “Move...
WGHF to present history of Winter Garden
Join Winter Garden Heritage Foundation director Jim Crescitelli on a trip to Winter Garden’s past. “A History of Winter Garden” will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the WGHF’s Heller Hall, 21 E. Plant St. The event is free, and seating is limited....
OUC repurposes 400 tons of concrete from its St. Cloud Operations & Maintenance Center to create artificial reef
On Saturday, OUC took hundreds of concrete structures from the construction site of its net zero St. Cloud Operations & Maintenance Center, and instead of having them dumped in a landfill, found a sustainable use for them. They created an artificial reef project with 800,000 pounds of concrete off the coast of Ponce Inlet in Volusia County.
OCPS adds 2 schools to the afterschool meals program
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools announced Thursday they will participate in the Afterschool Meals Program, part of the Child Care Food Program. The effort provides healthy snacks and meals to children in participating after-school programs. Read: All Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative...
Clermont Toastmaster Hosts “17 Minutes To Your Dream” Presented by Darren LaCroix (Aug 30)
Join Clermont Toastmasters on August 30, at 7 pm as they sponsor the 2001 World Champion of Public Speaker Darren LaCroix at his free workshop, “17 Minutes to Your Dream” A Simple Strategy to Transform Who You Are as a Speaker & Leader. The event will take place...
Opinions differ on transportation tax
When voters enter the polling booths in November, they will be asked to mark a bubble to decide whether Orange County should implement a one-cent sales tax increase to fund transpiration needs. The referendum — championed by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings — seeks to raise an estimated $600 million...
Celebration underway for Black-owned businesses in Central Florida
August is nationally known as Black Business Month. Thursday night, Black-owned businesses in central Florida were celebrated. Wells Fargo partnered with the African-American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida for an event at Orlando City Hall. It's also a kick-off for Friday's business conference. More than 600 members belong to...
Hand & Stone Opens in Winter Garden near Horizon West
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa celebrated the opening of its newest franchised location in Winter Garden this month. Located in the new “The Mark on Seidel” shopping center at 9240 Miley Drive, Suite 130, near Horizon West, the new Hand & Stone spa is owned and operated by multi-unit franchisees Andy Mellen and Kirk Sorenson.
Downtown Orlando luxury tower project updates renderings to remove Orlando Museum of Art, reveal JW Marriott
So, the Orlando Museum of Art pulled out of their planned downtown campus. That doesn't mean developers are going to let all that space go to waste. The team behind a planned 33-story condo tower in downtown Orlando have updated their renderings to show that JW Marriott's hotel and convention center will take pride of place in the new development.
Developer and city of Apopka at odds over affordable housing development
Heather Trammell lives in Apopka, and says the increased cost of food — and just about everything else — only stretches her fixed income even thinner. She says she’s on disability for an autoimmune disorder and mental health struggles. What You Need To Know. Earlier this year...
Orlando airport leader wants on-site K-12 school as part of 10-year plan
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Orlando International Airport leadership set big goals for its 10-year discussion — including the possibility of an on-site K-12 school. The Greater Orlando...
New Amenities Open at Magnolia Park in Apopka
Residents recently celebrated the addition of new amenities to Orange County Parks and Recreation’s Magnolia Park along the east shore of Lake Apopka. Mayor Jerry Demings, District 2 County Commissioner Christine Moore and other officials cut the ribbon at the grand opening earlier this month for an Eco Education Center, restroom facilities, fishing and mooring pier, dock, pavilion, inclusive playground, additional parking and interpretive signage.
After Florida student hit by car in school lot, school board member calls for safety review
After Florida student hit by car in school lot, school board member calls for safety review. As parents react to a recent incident in which a student was hit by a car in the Windermere High School parking lot, an Orange County School Board member said she takes school safety seriously and will look into it. Investigators say the student suffered minor injuries.
Loved ones, residents of Central Florida city mourn mother killed by lightning strike
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) — A city in Central Florida is mourning the loss of a mother who was killed in a storm. Support for the family of Winter Springs resident Nicole Tedesco has poured in ever since she was hit by lightning on Thursday afternoon. The 42-year-old was...
