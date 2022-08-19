September is Hunger Action Month – a time dedicated to raising awareness about food insecurity with the hope of inspiring action. This year, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is inviting the community into the warehouse for an in-person, behind-the-scenes look at its facilities and efforts to help the one in seven Central Floridians who don’t know where their next meal will come from on any given day.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO