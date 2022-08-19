Read full article on original website
NJ students may have to learn how to stop deadly blood loss
High schools in New Jersey could soon be required to teach students how to keep someone from bleeding out right next to them. Legislation introduced on Aug. 8 by Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, and Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, would mandate that districts provide instruction on "bleed control" as part of their health and physical education curriculum.
New research shows that New Jersey’s childcare crisis is real | Opinion
If you’re a parent in New Jersey, you have probably faced difficulty finding childcare since the onset of COVID-19. Unfortunately, the childcare crisis is not over. New research from the Center for Women and Work and the New Jersey State Policy Lab at Rutgers University confirms what many parents already know: the childcare workforce in New Jersey needs a boost. Overall, the study finds that childcare professionals’ employment took a major hit during the pandemic, with declines much deeper than in other sectors. Further, wages don’t reflect childcare workers’ level of education and they don’t honor the critical role these workers play at this formative stage of young children’s development.
New Jersey launches 'Pay It Forward' job training pilot program
New Jersey has launched a pilot program designed to make it more accessible for people to train for some in-demand jobs, including welding and HVAC.
New Jersey’s child care system is broken | Opinion
When news broke that Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) would close by the end of September all six of their on-site child care facilities located throughout New Jersey, mounting pressure and public outcry pushed HMH to first delay the closure until the end of the year, before it ultimately reversed the decision altogether.
How NJ makes it hard to recall a scandal-plagued politician like Jersey City's Amy DeGise
Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise More than 6,000 people have signed an electronic signature calling for her to step down. If they wanted to force her hand, that wouldn't be nearly enough. [ more › ]
First lawsuit filed over South Jersey stench
The first lawsuit has been filed over that foul stench that blanketed South Jersey for days. A chemical leak from a tanker truck parked at a truck stop off exit 18 on route 295 produced the strong odor of rotten eggs. It sickened an unknown number of people in a 50 mile radius in parts of Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties.
Many gather in N.J. to celebrate a very special man's 100th birthday
EAST HANOVER, N.J. -- There was a special surprise Sunday for a New Jersey man who has pretty much seen it all.Gerry Gemian was born in the 1920s, lived through the Great Depression, and served in World War II.On Sunday in East Hanover, 170 of his closets friends gathered to help him mark a major milestone, CBS2's John Elliott reported.Gemian turns 100 this Wednesday, so to really surprise him, you gotta throw the party a couple of days early."I can't believe it! It's so great! I got all misty-eyed when he came walking in," daughter-in-law Vivian Gemian said. "He really...
To all the arrogant jerks who bike on New Jersey trails and roadways (Opinion)
If you ride a bike on New Jersey's hiking and walking trails, listen up. Don't act like you own the path. I mean it, some of you simply have no care in the world for others, and I see it all too often. You have this attitude like you can do whatever you want with no regard for whoever you're sharing the path with, or their safety.
News 12 New Jersey is holding another back to school celebration. Find out how you can join us!
News 12 is helping take the stress away from back to school preparations.
Would NJ be lowering standards in order to hire enough teachers?
TRENTON – State education officials are working on changes to ease a deepening concern in schools across the state – that there aren’t enough teachers, particularly in some subjects. Proposed rules would reduce the testing required for many new teachers and speed up the process for veteran...
Black women are treated differently during pregnancy in N.J., and it’s killing them
Azia Bowser-Clarke thought that as a successful attorney, she would have the best possible care when she delivered her newborn. But as her 2021 pregnancy progressed, the Jersey City resident said her doctors and nurses ignored her concerns and put her on so much medication that she could not form a sentence. Eventually, her son arrived safely, but Bowser-Clarke experienced complications after labor that extended her hospital stay.
Major Network Security Breach at Two NJ Hospitals Exposes Patient Information
An unauthorized individual gained limited access to patients protected health records at Trenton Psychiatric and Anne Klein Forensic Center. "The New Jersey Department of Health, Division of Behavioral Health Services takes its commitment to protecting patient health records very seriously. Therefore, this press release is meant to notify certain New Jersey residents of a recent Network Security Incident (“Incident”) that may have involved their Protected Health Information (“PHI”)." - from NJ Department of Health.
State to pay out nearly $16M to families over COVID deaths in N.J. veteran’s homes, admits no wrongdoing
New Jersey has agreed to pay another $15.9 million to those who lost loved ones in the state-run veteran’s homes in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the terms of an agreement obtained by NJ Advance Media. The out-of-court settlement, confirmed by an official in Gov....
New Jersey Pooches want it, and they want it now
New Jersey ranks high in making sure little Fluffy gets the spoiled attention that they deserve. Dogs here in New Jersey get the V.I.P. treatment, in this case VERY IMPORTANT pooch treatment. From painting nails, to expensive outfits and even doggy perfume, dogs in New Jersey are getting the royal treatment, they’re spoiled rotten.
Did You Know: Air Fresheners are Illegal to Hang from Your Rear View Mirror In New Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey is home to some pretty bizarre laws, but did you...
Ida floods closed N.J. park zoo. Now county is moving animals out of its other 2.
Close to a year since flooding from Tropical Storm Ida sparked enough outcry to close a small Piscataway zoo, Middlesex County is now in the process of relocating animals from its other two remaining “havens,” officials confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Thursday. In April, the Middlesex County...
Sixty Nine Cent Per Gallon Gas In New Jersey, Is It Legal?
At a time when gas prices are soaring at over 4 dollars a gallon, it really creates some chaos when you hear that there is gas going for .69 cents per gallon in New Jersey. I saw this sign with my own two eyes and even took a photo of it. Can you believe .69 cents per gallon? The last time we saw that price was in 1978.
Is It Illegal to Dumpster Dive in NJ?
No, this isn't an episode of "Extreme Cheapskates". But it is an interesting question, especially considering the fact that and we're still seeing the impacts and consequences of this year's inflation... Also considering the fact that in the United States alone, over 40 million tons of food is discarded every year - more than any country in the world. And the fact that over 80% of food discarded in the United States is perfectly good food, according to RTS.com (Recycle Trash Systems).
Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
N.J. bill proposes ending front license plate requirement
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey could become a one-license-plate state.Currently, all cars registered in the state are required to display tags in the front and back, but lawmakers are considering a bill allowing drivers to ditch the front license plate.Supporters say the change would save the state money producing tags, and drivers would no longer have to drill holes in their front bumpers to attach them.If approved, New Jersey would become the 20th single-license-plate state.
