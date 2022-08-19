ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

NJ students may have to learn how to stop deadly blood loss

High schools in New Jersey could soon be required to teach students how to keep someone from bleeding out right next to them. Legislation introduced on Aug. 8 by Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, and Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, would mandate that districts provide instruction on "bleed control" as part of their health and physical education curriculum.
EDUCATION
NJ.com

New research shows that New Jersey’s childcare crisis is real | Opinion

If you’re a parent in New Jersey, you have probably faced difficulty finding childcare since the onset of COVID-19. Unfortunately, the childcare crisis is not over. New research from the Center for Women and Work and the New Jersey State Policy Lab at Rutgers University confirms what many parents already know: the childcare workforce in New Jersey needs a boost. Overall, the study finds that childcare professionals’ employment took a major hit during the pandemic, with declines much deeper than in other sectors. Further, wages don’t reflect childcare workers’ level of education and they don’t honor the critical role these workers play at this formative stage of young children’s development.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

New Jersey’s child care system is broken | Opinion

When news broke that Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) would close by the end of September all six of their on-site child care facilities located throughout New Jersey, mounting pressure and public outcry pushed HMH to first delay the closure until the end of the year, before it ultimately reversed the decision altogether.
HACKENSACK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Murphy
94.5 PST

First lawsuit filed over South Jersey stench

The first lawsuit has been filed over that foul stench that blanketed South Jersey for days. A chemical leak from a tanker truck parked at a truck stop off exit 18 on route 295 produced the strong odor of rotten eggs. It sickened an unknown number of people in a 50 mile radius in parts of Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Many gather in N.J. to celebrate a very special man's 100th birthday

EAST HANOVER, N.J. -- There was a special surprise Sunday for a New Jersey man who has pretty much seen it all.Gerry Gemian was born in the 1920s, lived through the Great Depression, and served in World War II.On Sunday in East Hanover, 170 of his closets friends gathered to help him mark a major milestone, CBS2's John Elliott reported.Gemian turns 100 this Wednesday, so to really surprise him, you gotta throw the party a couple of days early."I can't believe it! It's so great! I got all misty-eyed when he came walking in," daughter-in-law Vivian Gemian said. "He really...
EAST HANOVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Health Care#Community Health#Health System#Race And Ethnicity#Nj#Perinatal Episode Of Care
NJ.com

Black women are treated differently during pregnancy in N.J., and it’s killing them

Azia Bowser-Clarke thought that as a successful attorney, she would have the best possible care when she delivered her newborn. But as her 2021 pregnancy progressed, the Jersey City resident said her doctors and nurses ignored her concerns and put her on so much medication that she could not form a sentence. Eventually, her son arrived safely, but Bowser-Clarke experienced complications after labor that extended her hospital stay.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Morristown Minute

Major Network Security Breach at Two NJ Hospitals Exposes Patient Information

An unauthorized individual gained limited access to patients protected health records at Trenton Psychiatric and Anne Klein Forensic Center. "The New Jersey Department of Health, Division of Behavioral Health Services takes its commitment to protecting patient health records very seriously. Therefore, this press release is meant to notify certain New Jersey residents of a recent Network Security Incident (“Incident”) that may have involved their Protected Health Information (“PHI”)." - from NJ Department of Health.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey Pooches want it, and they want it now

New Jersey ranks high in making sure little Fluffy gets the spoiled attention that they deserve. Dogs here in New Jersey get the V.I.P. treatment, in this case VERY IMPORTANT pooch treatment. From painting nails, to expensive outfits and even doggy perfume, dogs in New Jersey are getting the royal treatment, they’re spoiled rotten.
PETS
SoJO 104.9

Sixty Nine Cent Per Gallon Gas In New Jersey, Is It Legal?

At a time when gas prices are soaring at over 4 dollars a gallon, it really creates some chaos when you hear that there is gas going for .69 cents per gallon in New Jersey. I saw this sign with my own two eyes and even took a photo of it. Can you believe .69 cents per gallon? The last time we saw that price was in 1978.
TRAFFIC
94.5 PST

Is It Illegal to Dumpster Dive in NJ?

No, this isn't an episode of "Extreme Cheapskates". But it is an interesting question, especially considering the fact that and we're still seeing the impacts and consequences of this year's inflation... Also considering the fact that in the United States alone, over 40 million tons of food is discarded every year - more than any country in the world. And the fact that over 80% of food discarded in the United States is perfectly good food, according to RTS.com (Recycle Trash Systems).
POLITICS
94.5 PST

Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ

Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

N.J. bill proposes ending front license plate requirement

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey could become a one-license-plate state.Currently, all cars registered in the state are required to display tags in the front and back, but lawmakers are considering a bill allowing drivers to ditch the front license plate.Supporters say the change would save the state money producing tags, and drivers would no longer have to drill holes in their front bumpers to attach them.If approved, New Jersey would become the 20th single-license-plate state.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy