If you’re a parent in New Jersey, you have probably faced difficulty finding childcare since the onset of COVID-19. Unfortunately, the childcare crisis is not over. New research from the Center for Women and Work and the New Jersey State Policy Lab at Rutgers University confirms what many parents already know: the childcare workforce in New Jersey needs a boost. Overall, the study finds that childcare professionals’ employment took a major hit during the pandemic, with declines much deeper than in other sectors. Further, wages don’t reflect childcare workers’ level of education and they don’t honor the critical role these workers play at this formative stage of young children’s development.

SALEM COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO