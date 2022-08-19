Read full article on original website
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The mayor of Shreveport cannot run for reelection because he signed up for this fall’s elections using the wrong address, a Louisiana appeals court ruled Monday. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with a state district judge who ruled last week that Mayor Adrian Perkins cannot be on the Nov. 8 ballot. The ruling came in a lawsuit that said Perkins, who was elected mayor in 2018, is disqualified because when he signed up, he did not use the address of a residence he bought in 2019, where he now claims a homestead tax exemption. Perkins used another address for a property he owns in a different part of the city. Perkins, who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2020, is expected to take the case to the state Supreme Court.
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Louisiana law does not require that a candidate who mistakenly fills in the wrong address on a qualification form must be tossed off the ballot, a lawyer for Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins told the Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday. A lawsuit says Perkins did not use the address where he claims a homestead tax exemption when he signed up to run for reelection, as the law requires. He used another address for a residence he owns in the city. Perkins has acknowledged the mistake and none of the seven justices Tuesday accused him of perjury. The case involves the question of whether “there are some things that a candidate does not have to tell the truth about,” Justice Jay McCallum said as he questioned Perkins’ attorney, Scott Bickford. Bickford said state law does not specifically call for disqualifying a candidate for using the wrong address. Jerry Harper, attorney for plaintiff Francis Deal, said the use of false information on the sign-up form for the Nov. 8 election — information the candidate swears to be true — disqualifies Perkins, who wants to run for a second term.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A north Louisiana mayor can run for reelection, despite providing incorrect information about his address on his qualifying papers, a divided state Supreme Court ruled Friday. A Shreveport resident had sued to knock Mayor Adrian Perkins off the Nov. 8 ballot because his qualifying papers falsely indicated that he is registered to vote in the same city precinct where he claims a state homestead property tax exemption. Perkins, who moved from one of his residences in the city to another in 2019, said the assertion was made in error and shouldn’t disqualify him from running. In a 4-3 ruling, the majority of the state’s highest court held that state law does not specifically provide for disqualification of a candidate who makes the false claim regarding the precinct where he is registered to vote.
