IGN
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Gets October Release Date
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, the upcoming four versus one game from Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds developer IllFonic, will be released on October 18. Preorders are also now live for all versions of Spirits Unleashed - PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Illfonic has teased that further information is coming next week at Gamescom. Preordering digitally will grant players advance access to Slimer, a custom Particle Thrower and Proton Pack, and special clothing colourways.
IGN
Midnight Fight Express - Animated Launch Trailer
Enjoy this animated launch trailer (courtesy of animation studio WIZZ) for Midnight Fight Express, the upcoming 3D brawler for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms created by Jacob Dzwinel that has you kicking plenty of ass, but not bothering to take any names. Midnight Fight Express will be released on August 23 – including directly into Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass!
IGN
Wanted: Dead - Release Date Trailer
Wanted: Dead, the upcoming fast-action game that mixes third-person shooting with Ninja Gaiden-style slice-and-dice melee gameplay (not a coincidence because it's being made by former Ninja Gaiden developers), now has a release date: Valentine's Day. Yes, it will be out on February 14, 2023, for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Enjoy this new action-packed trailer that mixes gameplay, anime-style cutscenes, and game cutscenes.
IGN
Apex Legends Mobile - Hyperbeat Gameplay Trailer
The Hyperbeat event is coming to Apex Legends Mobile on August 23, 2022. Watch the latest trailer to see what to expect with the event, which brings the Legend Crypto, a brand new ranked split, new events, a new Battle Pass, and updates to core systems.
IGN
FFXIV 6.2 Release Date and Patch Notes
FFXIV Patch 6.2 is coming close to launch, and new details are emerging on the exciting new content coming to the game. From the patch's release date to the new quests, dungeons, and raids, the page below is a comprehensive breakdown ensuring you know everything coming your way when the patch drops.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Here’s How You Can Watch the Hit Tom Cruise Movie at Home
If you haven’t see Top Gun: Maverick or if you’ve seen it a dozen times, there’s good news ahead. The film is coming to digital platforms on August 23. It’ll be a bit longer before physical copies are available on DVD or Blu-Ray. The film is...
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sets Digital and Blu-ray Release Dates (With Dozens of Special Features)
Buckle up. As soon as next week, you’ll be able to watch Tom Cruise’s adrenaline-fueled flying missions in “Top Gun: Maverick” from the comfort of your couch. The box office-smashing sequel will be available to purchase digitally starting Aug. 23, while 4K Ultra HD, DVD and Blu-ray versions will release on Nov. 1. The digital release includes 110 minutes of special features that take fans inside the making of the blockbuster hit, including a look at the intense film training the cast went through to prepare for the film’s unparalleled air battle scenes, a behind-the-scenes peek at how the crew captured...
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power gets slightly earlier release date – and a two-episode premiere
The season premiere is dropping a few hours earlier than expected
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals Why Tom Cruise Film Is Crushing at Box Office
Since its Memorial Day Weekend release, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick has brought in massive revenue. Additionally, it continues to see absolutely glowing praise from industry giants. Now, months after its release—as well as news regarding the film’s digital and Blu-ray release—the summer blockbuster continues to impress. In a new interview, the film’s producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, spoke out about why the Tom Cruise sequel continues to crush in theaters.
IGN
How to Watch Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon – Release Date, Episode Count, Cast
After a three-year hiatus, we're headed back to Westeros for an all-new prequel series set in the world of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon brings viewers back to the reign of House Targaryen, 200 years before the events of the original series, when King Viserys Targaryen ruled over the Seven Kingdoms with the help of 17 dragons. According to our House of the Dragon premiere review, it "feels like Game Of Thrones is back – and not in a Season 8 way."
The Game May Be Released In November, According To A Listing From A Website That Advertises Particular Sonic Frontiers Products
Sonic Frontiers, which is anticipated to be among the franchise’s most ambitious games, has fans pumped up for its release. Due to this, the game adopts the open-world genre; this genre change has been compared to Nintendo‘s for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The game’s gameplay, puzzles, and exploration received new information throughout June. This culminated in a Sonic Frontiers trailer that debuted during a Nintendo Direct and included details on the game’s plot points and the hotly-tipped Cyberspace stages.
epicstream.com
Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date
More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
31 Movie Trailers That Straight-Up Lied To Us About The Movie
"You're killing people." "No, I'm killing boys!" is an iconic Jennifer's Body exchange, and it wasn't even in the movie!!!
IGN
Rockstar Hits Original GTA Developer With Copyright Strike for Sharing Early Game Footage
Grand Theft Auto creator Mike Dailly has been hit with copyright strikes for his own work. Dailly was one of the founders of DMA Design, which eventually became Rockstar North and was responsible for the original Grand Theft Auto. But after he posted prototype videos and old design documents to social media, Rockstar issued the creator with a number of copyright strikes.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
ComicBook
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Confirms Release Window With New Trailer
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible is getting ready for its full anime adaptation debut, and has finally given fans an idea of when we'll get to see it with the first trailer confirming the release window for the new series! Nene Yukimori's Weekly Young Jump series is one of the many franchises catching steam among fans for its romantic comedy taking on a stoic main character and a love interest curiously poking at them, and soon fans will get to see why it's become such a hit with fans when the new anime taking on the manga makes its premiere next year.
IGN
Project Cars 1 and 2 Will be Delisted Soon
Slightly Mad Studios announced that it will be delisting both Project Cars and Project Cars 2 from digital storefronts on October 3 and September 21, respectively. “Due to expiring car and track licenses, both Project Cars and Project Cars 2 will be delisted from sale in the coming months,” the studio said on Twitter. “The games remain fully playable, and our players will still be able to enjoy all the game features, including multiplayer. We will remove Project Cars from sale on October 3rd and Project Cars 2 on September 21.”
IGN
Yakuza Creator Wants Next Game to be Like a Quentin Tarantino Film
Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi is no stranger to borrowing dramatic themes and high-drama ideas from movies, and now we're learning his first project at Nagoshi Studio is inspired by one of the Hollywood greats: Quentin Tarantino. Speaking to German publication 4players (translated by IGN), Nagoshi shared some brief insight about...
IGN
Farming Simulator 22 - Pumps N' Hoses Pack Gameplay Trailer
Watch the trailer for the Pumps N' Hoses pack coming to Farming Simulator 22, bringing umbilical systems for efficient manure distribution, over 30 new machines, tools, and more. Farming Simulator 22's Pumps N’ Hoses pack launches on September 27, 2022.
