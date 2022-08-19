Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible is getting ready for its full anime adaptation debut, and has finally given fans an idea of when we'll get to see it with the first trailer confirming the release window for the new series! Nene Yukimori's Weekly Young Jump series is one of the many franchises catching steam among fans for its romantic comedy taking on a stoic main character and a love interest curiously poking at them, and soon fans will get to see why it's become such a hit with fans when the new anime taking on the manga makes its premiere next year.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO