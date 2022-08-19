Read full article on original website
click orlando
Storms get started a little earlier in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Here we go again. Another rockin’ afternoon is expected for parts of Central Florida Sunday. This time around however, we’ll get things started a little earlier than Saturday.rted a little earlier than Saturday. Look for a couple of storms to bubble up along and...
parentherald.com
Tragedy in Florida as Mom Dies After She Was Struck by Lightning in Winter Springs
Local officials delivered a sad announcement in the state of Florida, saying that a mom was killed on Thursday, August 18, after she was hit by lightning near a park. Her kid was also hospitalized because of the lightning strike, but the current condition of the child is not clear at the moment, according to CBS News.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Primary 2022: Early voting ends in Central Florida with decline in turnout
ORLANDO, Fla. - Early voting wrapped up over the weekend in Central Florida, but it's not too late to cast your ballot: Tuesday is Florida Primary Election Day. Officials say they saw fewer early voters this year. According to the Florida Division of Elections, more than 554,000 Floridians turned out...
myfoxzone.com
Man who died after eating raw oysters in Florida was formerly from Collin County
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two people have died – including a man reportedly from Dallas – of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida, according to the Associated Press. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. The Pensacola News Journal identified the Dallas man as Rodney Jackson,...
WATCH: Florida Woman Flips Out When She Finds Baby Alligator in Her Pool
On Thursday, two deputies in Florida responded to a homeowner’s call after she woke up and found an alligator in her swimming pool. Body camera footage from one of the deputies was later shared on Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, and it made for a hilarious encounter.
fox35orlando.com
2022 Florida Primary: When do polls open, close on election day?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 23 for Florida's primary election. Across the state, polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be permitted to vote. If you arrive after 7 p.m., you will not be able to cast your ballot.
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
‘No evidence of clothes, just drugs’: Suitcases of narcotics carried through airports in CA, FL
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A years long investigation saw Florida officials partner with federal authorities to dismantle a drug-trafficking organization that was shipping hundreds of pounds of drugs in luggage on domestic flights. In a news release, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced that 85 suspects had been arrested...
fox35orlando.com
2022 Florida Primary: Who's on the ballot in Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The 2022 Midterm Elections include federal, state, county, and municipal races. Florida is a closed primary state, meaning only voters who are registered members of political parties may vote for their respective party candidates. The ballot you receive in the primary will be determined by your political affiliation. If you are not affiliated with a political party, then you will receive a non-party affiliation (NPA) ballot.
fox35orlando.com
Florida gas prices drop for 10th week in a row: How much you'll pay today
ORLANDO, Fla. - Good news at the pump: gasoline prices continue to fall for the 10th week in a row due to stable oil prices and less drivers fueling up. AAA reports that the current national average sits at $3.90 a gallon. Florida's average sits much lower than that at $3.53 a gallon.
fox35orlando.com
Thuy Lowe, Calvin Wimbish: Florida Congressional GOP candidates
FOX 35 is highlighting various candidates running in the Florida primary. Thuy Lowe and Calvin Wimbish are both running as Republican congressional candidates for Florida's District 10.
Florida man drops half pound of meth under cruiser during traffic stop, deputies say
DELAND, Fla. — A Florida man is facing charges after footage from a traffic stop appears to show him drop half a pound of drugs under a deputy’s cruiser. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shared video of the traffic stop in a news release on Facebook. In the video, John Schneider can be seen standing with a deputy when a bag falls to the ground.
fox35orlando.com
Woman missing from Ohio for over a week last seen getting off plane in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are looking for a woman from Ohio who reportedly got off a plane in Orlando over a week ago and hasn't been seen since. Erica Epps was reported missing by her husband in Ohio on Aug. 10. Police say she boarded a plane to Orlando and got off on Aug. 11. Erica is reportedly without her medication. It's unknown why she flew to Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather forecast: Rain and storms expected all week in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY IN ORLANDO: Today's high: 94 degrees | Tonight’s low: 75 degrees | 50-60% chance of p.m. storms. MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS: Isolated to scattered storms are expected to develop this afternoon. Storms that develop will be slow-moving and produce torrential downpours and frequent lightning. Strong winds and localized flooding will also be possible. The highest chance for storms in the Orlando metro will be through 9 p.m.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Primary Election 2022: Last weekend for early voting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Voters head to the polls on Tuesday for Florida's Primary Election, but if you're hoping to beat those lines, Saturday may be your last chance to vote early. Early voting ends in Orange and Osceola counties on Sunday. Orange County Elections Supervisor Bill Cowles encourages all...
thecoastlandtimes.com
New Jersey woman sentenced to more than seven years in prison after being apprehended in North Carolina with heroin-fentanyl mixture
A New Jersey woman who was caught transporting more than a kilogram of a heroin-fentanyl mixture was sentenced on August 10, 2022 to 90 months in prison for her role in a drug conspiracy, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pleaded guilty on April 7, 2022 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.
10NEWS
Missing Child Alert issued for 17-year-old Florida girl
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a teen out of Columbia County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Dalia Martinez-Lopez, 17, was last seen Wednesday in the area of Southeast Woodhaven Street and Southeast Crow Court in Lake City, the FDLE said in a statement.
Couple thinks they won $360 in lottery, turns out to be $360,000
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A Lynwood, Wash. couple thought that they had won $360 in the state's lottery, until they took a closer look -- and realized that they had actually won $360,000. The anonymous couple purchased the winning ticket at a local grocery store, according to Washington's Lottery. Following...
Body Cam Footage Shows Florida Man Trying To Hide Meth Under Cop Car
A Florida man was arrested last week after dash cam footage clearly showed him dropping a bag of meth and trying to hide it under a deputy's patrol vehicle.
9 human trafficking victims rescued during FBI sting in SoCal
Nine potential human trafficking victims, including five minors, were rescued during an FBI sting in Southern California, authorities announced Wednesday. “The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking,” officials said in a news release. […]
