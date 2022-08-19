Read full article on original website
Film Screening, Discussion Shines Fresh Light On Holocaust
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego’s Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum and local PBS channel WCNY-TV will host an upcoming event exploring America’s connection to the Holocaust. The event begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 at WCNY-TV Studios, 415 W. Fayette St., Syracuse, N.Y. The event...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Lighthouse Tours September 17, 18
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a partnership with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse for the second year in a row. Lighthouse tours, offered by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at the city of Oswego’s Wright’s...
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 22, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 335 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from August 15 to August 21) this past week. This includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests. The following report reflects the breakdown of data collected during that...
Learn How “It Just Clicks” At CCE Oswego Workshop August 25
OSWEGO COUNTY – Marketing products using social media and the internet can unlock a world of benefits for businesses large and small, and in any industry, including agriculture. Whether it’s increasing public awareness of your brand, engaging more effectively with your audience, and simply saving yourself some money, the...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 14 – August 20
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. According to police, one month after a Fulton man was arrested on burglary and assault charges, he is also now facing murder and manslaughter charges after the 82-year-old victim died from his assault injuries. Full story here.
Edith F. Generous
PHOENIX, NY – Edith F. “Edie” Generous, 99, of Phoenix, New York, passed away peacefully August 20, 2022, at her home. Edie was born May 8, 1923, in Truxton, New York, to the late George and Fern Beard and was raised by her maternal grandparents. She has been a resident of Phoenix since 1947. After graduating as valedictorian from Homer High School, she attended and graduated from the University of Albany with her Bachelor’s degree and Masters from Syracuse University.
Chuck Cavallaro: CNY musician, store owner, pilot. ‘He was everybody’s friend’ (An appreciation)
Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Even for a casual observer it would have been hard to picture Chuck Cavallaro without his trademark smile.
localsyr.com
The ‘udderly’ famous milk bar opens in four days and a fan favorite is back!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The famous milk bar tap is returning to the New York State Fair, and this information will surely leave readers in a good mood. Keeping with tradition, fairgoers can stop on over to the Dairy Products Building, located on the corner of Onondaga Ave. and Niagara St., to receive a $0.25 cup of milk.
wrvo.org
4 Democrats vying for nomination in CNY’s 22nd congressional district
The newly drawn 22nd congressional district includes Onondaga, Madison, and Oneida counties and a small portion of Oswego County. In recent years, the majority of that geographic area has been represented by Republican John Katko. Now, four democrats are fighting to clinch the nomination and turn that seat blue in...
Fulton Block Builders Celebrate 2022 Awards With Picnic
FULTON – On August 7, organizers for Fulton Block Builders (FBB) invited 200 property owners in 23 distinct Blocks to a celebration picnic. “Normally we would host a dinner at River Vista or Virgilio’s Banquet Centers, but Covid has prevented us from doing that,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Director. “This year, FBB Social Events co-chairs, Kelly Niccoli and Chris Weaver, suggested that we host an outdoor picnic, allowing us to still celebrate as a group while staying safe.”
CCE Oswego County, CCE Harvest NY To Host New York State Pawpaw Conference
PULASKI, NY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego County) and Cornell Cooperative Extension Harvest NY (CCE Harvest NY) will be hosting a state-wide conference on a native fruit called pawpaw (Asimina triloba). The conference will be held on Saturday, October 1 from 8 a.m. to 5:30...
localsyr.com
Local acts added to New York State Fair’s concert lineup
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fair will be representing local performers by granting them stage time on both the Chevy Court stage and the Chevy Park Stage. The 10th Mountain Division’s rock band, Avalanche, and fast-rising indie pop band NONEWFRIENDS have been added to the concert lineup.
wxhc.com
Tink Bennett & Tailor Made Celebrate 30th Anniversary
Tink Bennett & Tailor Made are celebrating their 30th anniversary of performing together and a fan appreciation celebration is happening this Sunday and is free to all who wish to attend. Happening at Homer Hops off of Route 90 in the Town of Homer from 1 to 5pm admission will...
Back To School, Faith At Christ The Good Shepherd, Roman Catholic Community
OSWEGO – Christ the Good Shepherd, Roman Catholic Community for the City of Oswego and Town of Scriba, is once again offering Faith Formation classes for the 2022-2023 school year. The schedule is as follows:. – Grades 1 thru 6, including 2nd Grade Sacramental Prep (First Communion), classes start...
Oswego Health Promotes Beth Bivens, BSN, RN To Director Of Community Health
OSWEGO – Oswego Health is happy to announce the recent promotion of Beth Bivens, BSN, RN to Director of Community Health. Bivens started her career in healthcare working as a Certified Nursing Assistant while attending nursing school at Cayuga Community College, graduating in 2006 with an AAS in Nursing and becoming a Registered Nurse. She went on to pursue her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Le Moyne College, graduating in 2009.
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Flat Rocks – Oswego, NY
New York State is full of hidden gems. Parks that, for some reason, aren’t on most people’s radar. Flat Rocks is one of these destinations. Locally it is fairly well known, but otherwise, most people have never heard of it. I think its location is what keeps it so unknown. It is hidden away behind a factory, and there is almost a derelict appearance to the parking lot.
Dr. Mandanas’ Practice Recognized For Quality, Diabetes Care
OSWEGO – The National Center for Quality Assurance (NCQA) has again recognized Dr. Renato Y. Mandanas’ practice as a Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH). Originally recognized as a PCMH in 2018, Dr. Mandanas’ practice meets NCQA competency standards in the following six areas: Team-Based Care and Practice Organization, Knowing and Managing Your Patients, Patient-Centered Access and Continuity, Care Management and Support, Care Coordination and Care Transitions, Performance Measurement and Quality Improvement.
One of Largest Sports Complexes of Its Kind Coming to Central New York
One of the largest complexes of its kind is coming to Central New York. A brand-new 65,000-square-foot community center, among the largest in the Northeast, is being built on the Oneida Indian Nation. Located on Oneida Indian Nation lands in the new Oneida Neighborhoods, the community center is the latest...
Pet Of The Week: Harry Potter
OSWEGO – The Boy Who Lived is looking for a family of his very own. Harry would love an adult cat playmate who is just as engaging. As a bright kitten with a severe heart murmur, Harry deserves the utmost care and attention for his lifetime. If you are...
