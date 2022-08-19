ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
ROCHESTER, NY
Oswego County Today

Edith F. Generous

PHOENIX, NY – Edith F. “Edie” Generous, 99, of Phoenix, New York, passed away peacefully August 20, 2022, at her home. Edie was born May 8, 1923, in Truxton, New York, to the late George and Fern Beard and was raised by her maternal grandparents. She has been a resident of Phoenix since 1947. After graduating as valedictorian from Homer High School, she attended and graduated from the University of Albany with her Bachelor’s degree and Masters from Syracuse University.
PHOENIX, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Block Builders Celebrate 2022 Awards With Picnic

FULTON – On August 7, organizers for Fulton Block Builders (FBB) invited 200 property owners in 23 distinct Blocks to a celebration picnic. “Normally we would host a dinner at River Vista or Virgilio’s Banquet Centers, but Covid has prevented us from doing that,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Director. “This year, FBB Social Events co-chairs, Kelly Niccoli and Chris Weaver, suggested that we host an outdoor picnic, allowing us to still celebrate as a group while staying safe.”
FULTON, NY
localsyr.com

Local acts added to New York State Fair’s concert lineup

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fair will be representing local performers by granting them stage time on both the Chevy Court stage and the Chevy Park Stage. The 10th Mountain Division’s rock band, Avalanche, and fast-rising indie pop band NONEWFRIENDS have been added to the concert lineup.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Tink Bennett & Tailor Made Celebrate 30th Anniversary

Tink Bennett & Tailor Made are celebrating their 30th anniversary of performing together and a fan appreciation celebration is happening this Sunday and is free to all who wish to attend. Happening at Homer Hops off of Route 90 in the Town of Homer from 1 to 5pm admission will...
HOMER, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Health Promotes Beth Bivens, BSN, RN To Director Of Community Health

OSWEGO – Oswego Health is happy to announce the recent promotion of Beth Bivens, BSN, RN to Director of Community Health. Bivens started her career in healthcare working as a Certified Nursing Assistant while attending nursing school at Cayuga Community College, graduating in 2006 with an AAS in Nursing and becoming a Registered Nurse. She went on to pursue her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Le Moyne College, graduating in 2009.
OSWEGO, NY
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com

Flat Rocks – Oswego, NY

New York State is full of hidden gems. Parks that, for some reason, aren’t on most people’s radar. Flat Rocks is one of these destinations. Locally it is fairly well known, but otherwise, most people have never heard of it. I think its location is what keeps it so unknown. It is hidden away behind a factory, and there is almost a derelict appearance to the parking lot.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Dr. Mandanas’ Practice Recognized For Quality, Diabetes Care

OSWEGO – The National Center for Quality Assurance (NCQA) has again recognized Dr. Renato Y. Mandanas’ practice as a Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH). Originally recognized as a PCMH in 2018, Dr. Mandanas’ practice meets NCQA competency standards in the following six areas: Team-Based Care and Practice Organization, Knowing and Managing Your Patients, Patient-Centered Access and Continuity, Care Management and Support, Care Coordination and Care Transitions, Performance Measurement and Quality Improvement.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Pet Of The Week: Harry Potter

OSWEGO – The Boy Who Lived is looking for a family of his very own. Harry would love an adult cat playmate who is just as engaging. As a bright kitten with a severe heart murmur, Harry deserves the utmost care and attention for his lifetime. If you are...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

