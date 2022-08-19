Read full article on original website
Residential Rental Inspection, Maintenance Program Launched in Forest ParkNewsFocus AtlantaForest Park, GA
Well-Known Dollar Store Slapped With FinesCadrene HeslopHogansville, GA
Creflo Dollar comes under fire for not returning money to church membersCheryl E PrestonCollege Park, GA
Back to school bookbag and school supply giveaway events in AtlantaSage NewsAtlanta, GA
Upcoming Book Festivals & Book Events in GeorgiaAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Georgia State
saportareport.com
Echos of the Ring Shout are still fighting Black erasure centuries later
My great-grandmother’s name was Ora Lee Fuqua. She was born on a sharecropping plantation in Central City, Ky. We were owned by the Fuqua family, a prominent white family in the South and beyond. My work retraces her story by recalling the Ring Shout. Praise houses were small wooden...
THE LEGACY OF "SI'MAN BABY" LIVES ON
Listen in as Dr. Rashad Richey talks with the family of the great “SIMan” about the upcoming SiMan Stay Positive Foundation weekend. Also Dr. Richey will also making a contribution to their foundation.
Thousands around Atlanta to participate in meal to remember 1906 massacre
ATLANTA — Next month, thousands in metro Atlanta will sit down for meals around the city to commemorate and remember the 1906 Atlanta massacre. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach got a preview of the collaborative, community event that will tell the truth about the past and discuss the path for the future.
Newnan Times-Herald
Local Olympian facing tough fight
When she was just 12 years old, former Olympian and currently homeless Newnan resident Mattline Render started running. “For the first time we could eat a hot lunch, eat in the cafeteria,” Render said. “I thought I could outrun everybody, and if I outran everybody, I’d get a free lunch.”
CBS 46
Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
Clayton News Daily
Renovated Abbey Church reopens at Monastery of the Holy Spirit
CONYERS — After more than two years of closure, the Monastery of the Holy Spirit community of Cistercian monks is reopening the Abbey Church to the public for prayer and Mass. When visitors enter, they will find the soaring beauty of the white-arched church, with its shafts of pale...
Trailblazing Morehouse Alum Appointed Youngest Public Schools Principal in Atlanta
A 2014 graduate of College has been named the youngest principal in Atlanta Public Schools history, having graduated from the system himself 12 years ago. Willis A. Sutton Middle School’s newest principal, Dr. Dominique Merriweather, not only is the youngest at 30 years old, but the first Black leader of the Buckhead middle school, reports FOX 5 Atlanta.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta Community Foundation encourages new applications for Traditional Grant Cycle
The Coweta Community Foundation will celebrate its 25th anniversary this fall and will mark the occasion by increasing the grant amounts in their next Traditional Grant Cycle. The Foundation awarded $31,100 in grants in 2021, giving 25 grants in the $1,000 to $2,000 range. This year, the Foundation plans to award more than $80,000 in grants, with individual grants of as much as $5,000.
fb101.com
Another Broken Egg Cafe® Reopening in Atlanta, Ga.
Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
Newnan Times-Herald
Necessity trumps idealism in jail overcrowding
Oftentimes, reality and lofty dreams do not necessarily line up—at least not immediately. This sentiment rang true during a recent fight over criminal justice reform in the state’s capital where the city council debated leasing beds in the underutilized Atlanta City Detention Center (ACDC) to Fulton County. In...
fox5atlanta.com
Conyers church dealt crushing blow when fire tears through sanctuary, needs help to rebuild
CONYERS, Ga. - Pastor K. Francis Smith has worked to build Excel Church in Conyers for years, but in a matter of hours Friday morning the sanctuary where his congregation worships was destroyed. "I arrived, smoke billowing through the roof, and I'm just totally at a loss," he said. At...
fox5atlanta.com
'Oldest bar on Peachtree Road' celebrates 20th anniversary
ATLANTA - Our show is called Good Day Atlanta…not Good Day Chicago. But today, we’ll allow the Windy City at least a sliver of the spotlight as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of an iconic Buckhead bar. Black Bear Tavern, which calls itself the "oldest bar on Peachtree...
Rare Luxury Lakefront Estate Hits Roswell Market
Newly-listed Roswell estate tucked away on a private 3-acre lakefront lot is a perfect example of suburban lake living near the heart of the city.
Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller
Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career. For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
thecitymenus.com
Clean Juice Organic Café Adding Ashley Park Location in Newnan
Property Management at Ashley Park confirmed last week that Clean Juice would be coming to Ashley Park in the near future, this weekend the temporary vinyl window covering went up. The organic café which features multiple delicious items including avocado toast, wraps, and fresh pressed juices will open in the former home of POPPED at 316C Newnan Crossing Bypass (Ashley Park). Interior construction is fully underway with an anticipated opening this fall. You can follow Clean Juice on Facebook for more details by clicking here. On Saturday, August 20, those at Burn Boot Camp at Market Square in Newnan enjoyed a Clean Juice sampling! We will keep you updated on Clean Juice along with all the other additional businesses coming to Ashley Park.
CBS 46
Families receive gift cards to offset rising inflation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hispanic families in metro Atlanta are feeling especially squeezed on everyday goods like food. That’s why Libre Initiative set up shop at La Mexicana supermarket in Smyrna on Sunday. Officials and volunteers handed out gift cards to offset the rising cost of groceries. “Our purpose...
Nappy Roots Rapper Scales Shot, Robbed and Kidnapped at His Atlanta Brewery – Report
Scales, of the Kentucky rap group Nappy Roots, was reportedly shot, robbed and kidnapped in Atlanta. On Thursday (Aug. 18), local Atlanta news station 11Alive reported that Scales was the victim of the violent incident, which occurred at Nappy Roots' Atlantucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood of Atlanta off Northside Drive on Wednesday evening (Aug. 17). According to the report, the incident occurred as the business was closing around 11 p.m. Two suspects are said to have robbed a customer in the parking lot before entering the establishment and forcing Scales into his car at gunpoint.
WTVC
Road Trippin in Cartersville, Georgia: Savoy Automobile Museum
Savoy Automobile Museum connects people to the cultural diversity of the automobile. Through changing exhibits, educational programs, and engaging experiences individuals have the opportunity to appreciate the beauty and history of automobiles. This world-class museum and showgrounds sits on approximately 37 acres in Cartersville, GA just off I-75, between Chattanooga and Atlanta. Guests visiting the museum will be met with an assortment of automobiles and original works of art. Make plans to visit soon!
WRDW-TV
Georgia families faced with losing free lunches
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
CBS 46
‘I don’t know if my baby is breathing’ | A mother continues search for daughter
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A search for an Atlanta woman who has been reported missing since July 30 continues as her family has sent another desperate plea for the public’s help in locating the woman. It’s been incredibly difficult for the loved ones of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Several weeks...
