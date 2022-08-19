ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Oswego County Today

Oswego Health Foundation Announces New Board Leadership

OSWEGO – The Oswego Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the health system, has announced changes to leadership within its Board of Directors. Lifelong native and recent Exelon retiree, Pete Cullinan has been appointed as Board Chair, and CEO for CRA Medical Imaging, Mary Ann Drumm will serve as Vice Chair.
OSWEGO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oswego, NY
City
Cayuga, NY
Oswego, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bsn#Community Health#Nursing School#Oswego Health Promotes#Rn#Cayuga Community College#Le Moyne College#The Medical Surgical Unit
Oswego County Today

Lyman Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community

Oswego NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tammy Lyman as Regional Property Manager. “We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Lyman to Regional Property Manager within our organization,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Tammy maintains years of affordable housing experience, and her previous roles in property management will serve her well in this new position.”
Oswego County Today

Fulton Block Builders Celebrate 2022 Awards With Picnic

FULTON – On August 7, organizers for Fulton Block Builders (FBB) invited 200 property owners in 23 distinct Blocks to a celebration picnic. “Normally we would host a dinner at River Vista or Virgilio’s Banquet Centers, but Covid has prevented us from doing that,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Director. “This year, FBB Social Events co-chairs, Kelly Niccoli and Chris Weaver, suggested that we host an outdoor picnic, allowing us to still celebrate as a group while staying safe.”
FULTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Science
Oswego County Today

Edith F. Generous

PHOENIX, NY – Edith F. “Edie” Generous, 99, of Phoenix, New York, passed away peacefully August 20, 2022, at her home. Edie was born May 8, 1923, in Truxton, New York, to the late George and Fern Beard and was raised by her maternal grandparents. She has been a resident of Phoenix since 1947. After graduating as valedictorian from Homer High School, she attended and graduated from the University of Albany with her Bachelor’s degree and Masters from Syracuse University.
PHOENIX, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
ROCHESTER, NY
Oswego County Today

Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr.

OSWEGO – Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr., 78, of Oswego, New York, passed away on August 19, 2022. He is survived by his son, Jason Rotolo, his daughter-in-law, Ranya, his grandson, Dominic, his brother and best friend, Robert Rotolo, and his sister-in-law, Patricia Rotolo. Joe was born in the Women’s...
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Fire Department respond to vehicle/structure collision

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On August 20, at approximately 10:09 p.m., Syracuse Firefighters were alerted by the 911 Center that a motor vehicle had struck a building on 401 Butternut Street and multiple people could be injured. Firefighters from Station 2 arrived to find a damaged SUV in the street...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy