Public concerns over the Upstate-Crouse merger include staffing and quality of care
Many of the same concerns were raised at the second community forum regarding the planned merger of Upstate University Hospital and Crouse Health. Members of the public again expressed concerns over wait times, quality of care, and staffing. Panelists from Upstate and Crouse were met with even more questions and...
Oswego Health, U.S. Army Join Partnership Through PaYS Program
OSWEGO – Oswego Health and the U.S. Army are finding common ground through the U.S. Army’s Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) Program during a cooperative signing event held yesterday in downtown Oswego, Thursday, August 18. Attendees at the event included Vice President of Human Resources at Oswego Health...
G & C Foods Provides Healthy Support for Oswego County Opportunities
OSWEGO COUNTY – For more than 55 years Oswego County Opportunities has been fighting poverty and addressing the need for access to healthy, affordable food throughout our communities. It’s this commitment to improving the quality of life for others and the many human services OCO programs offers that has...
Oswego Health Foundation Announces New Board Leadership
OSWEGO – The Oswego Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the health system, has announced changes to leadership within its Board of Directors. Lifelong native and recent Exelon retiree, Pete Cullinan has been appointed as Board Chair, and CEO for CRA Medical Imaging, Mary Ann Drumm will serve as Vice Chair.
Oswego Health Invests In Future Of Healthcare With ?New Position Overseeing Student Engagement
OSWEGO – According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare occupations is projected to grow 16 percent from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations, adding about 2.6 million new jobs. This projected growth is mainly due to an aging population, leading...
wwnytv.com
Samaritan Medical Center closing clinic for a couple days, cites staffing issues
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Staffing issues are causing Samaritan Medical Center to close one of its clinics for a couple of days. Hospital officials say Samaritan’s Imaging and Lab Center, which is on Coffeen Street in Watertown, will be closed on Monday and Tuesday this week due to staffing issues.
Heather Wilsey To Oversee Family Support Services At The Arc Of Oswego County
FULTON – The Arc of Oswego County is pleased to announce Heather Wilsey has been promoted to a new role overseeing the agency’s Family Support Services as Behavior Support Coordinator. Wilsey, who has been with the agency since 2016, supports individuals in certified Day Habilitation spaces and will continue to do so in her new role.
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Lighthouse Tours September 17, 18
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a partnership with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse for the second year in a row. Lighthouse tours, offered by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at the city of Oswego’s Wright’s...
Lyman Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community
Oswego NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tammy Lyman as Regional Property Manager. “We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Lyman to Regional Property Manager within our organization,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Tammy maintains years of affordable housing experience, and her previous roles in property management will serve her well in this new position.”
Farnham Family Services Brings Life-Saving Services To Mexico Area
MEXICO, NY – For individuals dealing with substance abuse disorder the consequences can be lethal. According to NY/NJHIDTA (NY/NJ High Impact Drug Trafficking Area) there were 32 fatal overdoses in Oswego County in 2021. The majority of those fatal overdoses were due to opioid abuse. During that same time...
Fulton Block Builders Celebrate 2022 Awards With Picnic
FULTON – On August 7, organizers for Fulton Block Builders (FBB) invited 200 property owners in 23 distinct Blocks to a celebration picnic. “Normally we would host a dinner at River Vista or Virgilio’s Banquet Centers, but Covid has prevented us from doing that,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Director. “This year, FBB Social Events co-chairs, Kelly Niccoli and Chris Weaver, suggested that we host an outdoor picnic, allowing us to still celebrate as a group while staying safe.”
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 14 – August 20
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. According to police, one month after a Fulton man was arrested on burglary and assault charges, he is also now facing murder and manslaughter charges after the 82-year-old victim died from his assault injuries. Full story here.
Edith F. Generous
PHOENIX, NY – Edith F. “Edie” Generous, 99, of Phoenix, New York, passed away peacefully August 20, 2022, at her home. Edie was born May 8, 1923, in Truxton, New York, to the late George and Fern Beard and was raised by her maternal grandparents. She has been a resident of Phoenix since 1947. After graduating as valedictorian from Homer High School, she attended and graduated from the University of Albany with her Bachelor’s degree and Masters from Syracuse University.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr.
OSWEGO – Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr., 78, of Oswego, New York, passed away on August 19, 2022. He is survived by his son, Jason Rotolo, his daughter-in-law, Ranya, his grandson, Dominic, his brother and best friend, Robert Rotolo, and his sister-in-law, Patricia Rotolo. Joe was born in the Women’s...
Learn How “It Just Clicks” At CCE Oswego Workshop August 25
OSWEGO COUNTY – Marketing products using social media and the internet can unlock a world of benefits for businesses large and small, and in any industry, including agriculture. Whether it’s increasing public awareness of your brand, engaging more effectively with your audience, and simply saving yourself some money, the...
Restaurant inspections: Flies, ‘slime mold’ cause failures; 54 satisfactory; 3 corrected
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from July 31 to Aug. 6:
Film Screening, Discussion Shines Fresh Light On Holocaust
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego’s Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum and local PBS channel WCNY-TV will host an upcoming event exploring America’s connection to the Holocaust. The event begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 at WCNY-TV Studios, 415 W. Fayette St., Syracuse, N.Y. The event...
SUNY Oswego Sociology Professor Writes New Book About Dark Side Of Societal Behaviors
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego sociology professor Tim Delaney recently published his 23rd book and third book in a trilogy titled “The Diversity of Darkness and Shameful Behaviors.”. A description on Delaney’s website states, “The Diversity of Darkness is an innovative work and represents the third book of a...
localsyr.com
Syracuse Fire Department respond to vehicle/structure collision
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On August 20, at approximately 10:09 p.m., Syracuse Firefighters were alerted by the 911 Center that a motor vehicle had struck a building on 401 Butternut Street and multiple people could be injured. Firefighters from Station 2 arrived to find a damaged SUV in the street...
