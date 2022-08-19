ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Travis Barker Confirms He Has COVID-19: 'I'd Rather Be Playing Drums'

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Travis Barker has tested positive for COVID-19, nearly two months after experiencing a life-threatening pancreatitis scare.

The blink-182 drummer confirmed his diagnosis with a post on Instagram on Thursday (August 19). Sharing a shirtless photo of himself drumming against the floor at lightning speed, drumsticks blurring in the process, he let fans know that "Covid sucks." Adding an angry emoji, he said what he'd prefer to be doing instead of dealing with the virus.

"I'd rather be playing drums ," the caption reads.

The rocker had plenty of well-wishers in the comments, including One Republic 's Ryan Tedder , who told him, "U GOT THIS." Another user said, "Damn. Get well brother," while one person joked, "wait u play drums?"

Barker most recently joined Machine Gun Kelly on the last few tour dates for his Mainstream Sellout tour, " against his doctor's orders ," after taking a break following his "life-threatening" medical scare . He was hospitalized in late June after experiencing intense pain that later proved to be pancreatitis. He addressed the emergency on July 2, telling fans he was feeling "much better."

“I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling great,” he wrote at the time. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area usually handed by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.”

Barker added that he is "so very very grateful that with intensive treatment,” he is “currently much better.”

Comments / 1

