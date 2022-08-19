ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Chip and Joanna Gaines Have So Many Funny Parenting Moments With Their 5 Kids! See Photos

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hRPV_0hNXJyeT00

Parenthood has been an incredible journey for Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines! The design duo are proud parents of five kids: Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew. Their days are full of funny and unforgettable moments with their children that they often share on social media.

The Fixer Upper hosts are in love with their big family. They have always celebrated their biggest family milestones including when Drake got his driver’s license in February 2021.

“I was so excited leading up to it, and Jo was too, kind of,” Chip recalled in a March 2021 interview with People. “Then we get this kid his license, and the first morning he goes to drive, Jo bawls her eyes out. She was just devastated and wanted no part. She wants to hire him a chauffeur!”

Joanna has been very candid about cherishing time with her kids as they grow up. The doting mom released an essay in Magnolia Journal in August 2022 about preparing to send Drake off to college.

“Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college. In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement,” she wrote. “But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own. I catch glimpses now of what that life will look like and wonder if — or how many times — that might bring me to the floor.”

While Joanna was preparing for a big change, she still continued to make incredible memories with her little ones around their Waco, Texas, home. The Magnolia Table author loves being joined in the kitchen by her children, even little Crew. The youngster helped his mom cook a delicious dish, which was documented in an August 2022 Instagram video.

Crew has also appeared on his mom’s cooking show on Magnolia Network. In a November 2021 episode, the youngster helped mix up ingredients in a bowl before walking out of the frame to go look for his dad. Crew truly is Joanna’s little buddy. He also enjoys spending time out in the garden and taking care of the plants.

Like his famous parents, Chip and Joanna’s youngest child is incredibly creative. In April 2022, the New York Times bestselling author shared a photo of Crew going “fishing” while standing on top of his dad’s truck. He held a tiny fishing pole and wore rainboots during the activity with his mom by his side.

“Just sittin’ on the back of dad’s truck tonight hoping to catch some mahi-mahi,” she captioned the post.

Keep scrolling to see Chip and Joanna’s funniest parenting moments.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Joanna Gaines Reflects on Son Drake Heading Off to College

Although it can seem like a lifetime away when a parent first brings home a child, the reality soon sets in that time will fly by and before long, the children are adults, leaving to start their own lives. While a welcoming stage in life, for parents, watching their children leave the nest is often bittersweet. Just ask the star of Fixer Upper, Joanna Gaines. At 44 years old, Joanna not only juggled a television show but also parenthood and marriage. For the past 20 years, Joanna shared her love with husband Chip Gaines. Together, the couple has five children and with the eldest, Drake, leaving for college at 17. The mom wrote a personal essay reflecting on the memorable times.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Diane Keaton, 76, Cozies Up To Her 2 Kids Dexter, 27, & Duke, 22, In Rare Family Photo

A family affair! Diane Keaton had quite the celebratory day in Hollywood and made it even more special by having her kids by her side! The Oscar winner, 76, cemented her name in Tinseltown history, literally, by imprinting her hands and feet at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre alongside daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, on Thursday, August 11. Rocking her signature fashion featuring pants, blazer and an oversized hat, Diane was all smiles during the public ceremony taking place on Hollywood Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

Joanna Gaines Gets Candid About Past Marital Troubles With Chip

What's the only thing better than one celebrity? Two! From Brangelina's (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie) devastating breakup in 2016 to Bennifer (Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez) finally tying the knot in 2022, we love to follow a celebrity couple's journey. While some celebrities find their other half at the height of their careers, others find the spotlight together, like HGTV's Chip and Joanna Gaines. The couple is famous for their house flips and keen eye for interior design: Joanna is the designer extraordinaire, and her husband Chip helps her visions come to life with his craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit (via Magnolia).
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Gaines
Person
Joanna Gaines
Person
Drake
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth

Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Isabel Roloff Shares Emotional Update About Her Beloved Cat Milo

Fans who have followed former Little People, Big World star Isabel Roloff through the years will remember that before she and husband Jacob Roloff welcomed their beloved family dog Moose into the family, there was feline sidekick Milo. Absent from Roloff's social media posts for some time now, the former TLC star took to Instagram on Thursday to share an emotional update about her cat.
PETS
OK! Magazine

8 Judd Family Secrets No One Knows: Naomi's Violence, Wynonna's Wild Daughter & More

Wynonna and Ashley Judd, the daughters of late country superstar Naomi, became rich and famous by clawing their way to the top. But more often, they had their claws out toward each other — harboring a lifetime of secrets!In an OK! special report, we lift the lid off the Judds’ strife, including:Why Naomi didn’t tell Wynonna who her real father was until she was 30, fearing it would tear apart their country actHow Ashley witnessed her mother’s violence firsthand — when Naomi fired a gun at husband Larry StricklandWhy Wynonna’s wild-child daughter Grace longed to be adopted by Aunt Ashley...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Magnolia Journal
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Closer Weekly

Crew Gaines Joins Mom Joanna Gaines in the Kitchen: Photos of Their Adorable Cooking Session

Mommy’s little sous chef! Joanna Gaines received some help in the kitchen from her youngest son, Crew, in an adorable August 14 Instagram post. The Magnolia Network star documented the process of making a delicious meal with her little one in a sweet video. Crew, 4, used a tiny spoon to taste the pasta sauce that was cooking on the stove. After going in for a few more spoonfuls, he moved on to cooking up some meat and seasoning it with salt.
WACO, TX
HollywoodLife

Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage

Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

‘TODAY Show’ Fans Say Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb Should Be ‘Fired’: Here’s Why

As tension between “TODAY Show” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb continues to be pretty noticeable, if you ask some fans of the morning talk show. According to The Sun, the “TODAY Show” co-hosts have been allegedly feeding behind the scenes of the morning show for months, causing enough tension to impact the workplace. Fans are now encouraging the show’s producers to fire Guthrie and Kotb for the recent on-air encounter with cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell.
TV & VIDEOS
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

59K+
Followers
2K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy