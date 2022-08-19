Read full article on original website
Richardson Drops FW22 Collection
New York-based streetwear label Richardson has just unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022. Leaning heavily on an updated utilitarian aesthetic, the latest collection is teeming with graphic prints and nostalgic designs, alongside slightly structured workwear-inspired pants and oversized knits. Bracing itself for the chilly days ahead, Richardson delivers an array of outerwear...
Prada Beauty Reveals Its New Fragrance, "Prada Paradoxe"
Prada is expanding its beauty division, featuring a quiet launch of an official Prada Beauty account on Instagram. In August, Prada Beauty posted a series of ambiguous photos hinting at possible upcoming launches, leading up to its new Parda Paradoxe fragrance reveal, with Emma Watson leading the campaign. The new Prada Paradoxe perfume captures the essence of the ever-evolving Prada woman, who is never the same but always herself. With notes of Calabrian bergamot, neroli bud essence and amber accord the perfume is a timeless white floral paired with a hint of spice for warmth and depth.
Supreme Rumored to Release a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date Collaboration
Following its spring and summer drops, Supreme is now rumored to release a collaboration with Rolex. If confirmed, the partnership would serve as an extension of the duo’s Friends & Family Rolex Submariner dating back to 2013. Supreme DROPS has shared a mockup of the potential release, featuring the...
Take a Look at Supreme's Fall 2022 Lineup
Supreme has unveiled its full Fall/Winter 2022 collection in a lookbook, following up on its releases for the spring and summer seasons. The images reveal a series of collaborations, including a jacket designed in partnership with leather designer Jeff Hamilton, as well as Pillsbury Doughboy-branded pieces such as a Mitchell & Ness jacket, zip-up hoodie, work shirt, chino pants and a cookie jar. Other standouts include GORE-TEX-equipped outerwear and more apparel pieces highlighted with graphics by Raymond Pettibon and Cokney. The collection is complete with nylon flight pants and an MA-1 jacket by Alpha Industries, in addition to accessories like logo caps and bucket hats.
JJJJound Teases Upcoming Collaboration With Tekla
With multiple footwear collaborations with ASICS, Reebok, New Balance and more under its belt, JJJJound is now teaming up with Tekla, the Copenhagen-based home label loved for its bedding and sleepwear. The Montréal-based design agency took to Instagram to tease the partnership, revealing a sneak peek at the launch. While...
Feng Chen Wang Releases "Re-Work.2" Capsule Collection
Emerging Chinese-born London-based designer Feng Chen Wang has just released “Re-Work.2,” her eponymous brand’s latest collection of reworked and upcycled garments. Driven by the sweet nostalgia of childhood and a demonstrated love of reconstructionWang refreshes deadstock fabric into edgy and effortlessly cool streetwear. Grounded in a soft color palette of blues, purples and grays, cotton candy blue and purple shirts deliver a gentle dose of grit with its sporadic brush strokes inspired by her Fall/Winter 2021 collection.
What to Buy From This Week's Palace Drop
London-based streetwear brand Palace continues its series of weekly drops with the fourth iteration of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Fresh from the FW22 lookbook that Palace released back in July, the fourth drop consists of a range of cozy hoodies and long-sleeves, graphic print T-shirts and retro shirts alongside an eclectic mix of accessories. For this particular drop, our favorite pieces include the cowboy-boot print shirt, neoprene jacket and shorts combo and the lobster-print T-shirt.
Comfort-Focused Staples Take Over Dime’s First Fall 2022 Drop
Montréal-based cult label Dime has revealed the first installment of its Fall 2022 collection. The lookbook hints at a line of comfort-focused and relaxed silhouettes as a new staple for the season. The latest drop decodes genderless pieces that are made for everyone. Standout pieces include outdoor-ready fits such...
Emily Ratajkowski Cutting Her Hair on TikTok Is Major Icon Status
Giving yourself a haircut TikTok to spruce up your tresses before heading about your day may become the new trend, according to Emily Ratajkowski. The model recently posted a video of herself etching out a few more layers to her expensive brunette hair on TikTok. “We’re going to the beach, and I want to give myself an extra layer in my hair,” Ratajkowski exclaims in the video while fluffing and preparing her hair. With her tresses and shears in hand, she commences to cut one layer and then the second while wondering aloud: “Is this insane? Am I being crazy?” Without seeing the finished progress beforehand at first glance, we all may have the same thoughts.
Here's a Closer Look at adidas' adiFOM Q
Adidas is back to stealing headlines as it returns to give us a closer look at the adidas adiFOM Q. Despite the comparisons to the Yeezy Foam Runner, the upcoming silhouette is introduced as the new interpretation of the adidas Quake that was originally released in 2001. Arriving in an...
Argot Studio Launches 3D Printed Home Decor
Paris-based design studio Argot Studio is launching a collection of 3D printed home objects this September. Delivering uniquely sculptural pieces, the independent studio specializes in creating collectible works of art crafted from 100% bio-sourced and recycled materials. Founded in 2018 by wife and husband Eimear and Jean-Eloi, Argot Objects are...
Haeckels Launches the World's Nicest Edible Cup
To combat the ongoing plastic waste at festivals, skincare brand Haeckels has joined forces with Red Bull to create an all-new edible cup. According to the brand, “an estimated one hundred million single-use plastic cups are used at festivals worldwide each year,” findings which prompted Haeckels to do something about it. Dubbed an “experiment,” the brand partnered with Red Bull to develop a cup made from a new bio-material. Created with a gut-friendly substance that’s infused with spirulina, ginger and blueberry, the cup is said to have a noticeable effect on energy, mood and digestion. If the cup isn’t eaten, it naturally begins to compost and return its benefits to the soil in less than 48 hours.
