Giving yourself a haircut TikTok to spruce up your tresses before heading about your day may become the new trend, according to Emily Ratajkowski. The model recently posted a video of herself etching out a few more layers to her expensive brunette hair on TikTok. “We’re going to the beach, and I want to give myself an extra layer in my hair,” Ratajkowski exclaims in the video while fluffing and preparing her hair. With her tresses and shears in hand, she commences to cut one layer and then the second while wondering aloud: “Is this insane? Am I being crazy?” Without seeing the finished progress beforehand at first glance, we all may have the same thoughts.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 10 HOURS AGO