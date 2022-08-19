ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable

Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
Margaret Urlich dies at age 57

Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
Cat With Split-Colored Face Becomes A Father To Kittens In Each Of His Colors

Narnia conquered our hearts back in 2018 when he was just a tiny furball with a very special feature. Blue-eyed boy had a face precisely split into a gray and a black side. His owner Stephanie Jiminez said that “When Narnia was born I was extremely surprised. I knew immediately that he was exceptional.” But the kids grow up fast, and the boi has grown into a full-blown heartthrob… and a dad!
Video of Cat Comforting Golden Retriever Puppy Is Full of So Much Love

They say it takes a village to raise a child, and it looks like puppies are no exception. Honestly, though, it makes sense--one baby is difficult enough to look after, let alone an entire litter! A lot of new canine moms have an owner to help them out, but @hannahcolson's dog, Olive, had another babysitter to assist, too: Fig the Siamese cat.
Adorable moment man introduces his puppy to neighborhood cat goes viral

A TikTok user has captured a wonderful moment where a man can be seen introducing his pet dog to the neighborhood cat, and it’s adorable!. The user, Cheyenne (opens in new tab), happened to peer out the window and see a man with his new puppy walking down the street. When he comes across the neighborhood kitty, he stops to introduce the pair to one another. Of course, they don’t immediately get along, but they quickly decide to tolerate one another!
Operatic cat steals owner’s limelight, meowing his own melody in viral TikTok

The oper-catic purrformer has stolen the hearts of TikTok users everywhere with his melodic meows... Maura Navarrete, who goes by @maura.music on TikTok, is a 24-year-old soprano and middle school choir teacher. While practising her singing in front of a camera, the Mexican singer captured an unexpected performance... from her...
Why does my cat stare at me? Meanings behind the feline gaze

If you've ever asked yourself, "Why does my cat stare at me?" we're here to give you some answers. Cats can be difficult creatures to read, and if you've done a bit of reading into feline behavior you may well have feared that a staring cat is a dangerous beast. In which case your follow-up question may well be, "Is my cat planning to kill me?"
‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Sends [SPOILER] Home Before Meeting His Family

Rachel Recchia sent Tyler Norris home during his hometown date on the Aug. 22 episode of The Bachelorette. Rachel went on the daytime portion of her date with Tyler, but decided to eliminate him before meeting his family. Going into the date, Rachel was admittedly further behind with Tyler than her other three men — Aven Jones, Zach Shallcross and Tino Franco. Of the four men, Tyler was the only one Rachel hadn’t gone on a one-on-one with.
Tiny Cat Has Been Best Friends With His Horse Since He Was A Kitten

Sappy the cat and Dakota, the chestnut horse, are adorable if not somewhat unlikely animal friends. 15-year-old Dakota could easily hurt the tiny cute kitten, but he prefers cuddling with him instead. These best friends are always together!. “I got the cat as a kitten last May,” Denice Kinney, their...
Jerry Allison, Buddy Holly’s Drummer and Co-Writer of ‘Peggy Sue’ and ‘That’ll Be the Day,’ Dies at 82

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jerry Allison, who played to screaming crowds as a teenager as a member of the seminal 1950s rock band Buddy Holly and the Crickets and co-wrote some of their biggest hits, died Monday at age 82. Allison’s writing contributions included co-penning “That’ll Be the Day” and “Peggy Sue.” Allison’s death was announced on the official Buddy Holly Facebook page. “Our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Jerry ‘JI’ Allison, drummer in the Crickets, one of Buddy’s very closest friends, and the inspiration to drummers for decades since, who passed away today at...
My cat's recipe for happiness

I have two cats and I always look at them and notice that they seem to have life figured out. They are always purring, taking luxurious baths, and eating whenever they decide to walk that far. They know how to be happy, so here is my cat’s recipe for happiness.
Fashion Photographer Helps Abandoned Dogs Find “Forever Homes”

Fashion and portrait photographer Richard Phibbs believes photographs can change, inspire, and motivate. Since 2012, Phibbs has donated his services to the Humane Society of New York to create portraits of dogs up for adoption to help find them “forever homes”. The best of his photographs are featured...
Ancient Humans Bred Dogs for Adorable Puppy Eyes

Those sweet puppy eyes are no accident. According to a recent study, certain features help explain how dogs display such a range of facial expressions. Furthermore, the study states that early humans played a role in this process by selectively breeding dogs for these traits. The Puppy Eye Gaze “Dogs are unique from other mammals […] The post Ancient Humans Bred Dogs for Adorable Puppy Eyes appeared first on DogTime.
