ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Why We Need to Flood the U.S. With Beavers and Wolves

The American West isn’t exactly doing so hot—partly because it’s feeling too hot. Between the near constant wildfires, drought, and heatwaves, an area that was once teeming with wildlife and native fauna is now experiencing a staggering amount of ecosystem loss. But, researchers at Oregon State University...
OREGON STATE
CBS Denver

Seven western states face Monday water conservation plan deadline

Seven western states have until the end of the day Monday to submit a plan that would conserve billions of gallons of Colorado River water by 2023. Commissioners in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, California, and Nevada face the monumental task of developing a plan that would conserve more than 700 billion gallons of water in Lake Powell, Lake Mead, and the Colorado River Basin. Water in those areas provide critical irrigation and drinking water to residents in all states. The group, called the Upper Division States, must submit a plan Monday to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation that details how...
COLORADO STATE
Oxygen

Man Found Dead In Oregon Was Wanted For July Murder Of His Girlfriend In Utah

A Utah man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend last month has been found dead hundreds of miles away in Oregon, authorities said. Michael Grant Asman’s white Chevrolet pickup truck was found on Monday afternoon by a U.S. Forest Service Ranger in Oregon's Wallowa State Park — near the state's border with Washington and Idaho — according to a Heber City Police Department press release sent to Oxygen.com.
HEBER CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Western States#Water Scarcity#The College Of Forestry#Oregon State University#North American
Yana Bostongirl

Why California’s I-5 is the Deadliest Road in the US

According to ValuePenguin, California and Texas accounted for 10% of the 179,696 car crash fatalities reported between 2015-2019. The most dangerous road in the US based on fatalities resulting from car crashes is the I-5 highway in California: "The most dangerous road in the U.S. is Interstate 5 in California, where 584 people were killed in 544 deadly crashes. State Route 49 in California topped ValuePenguin's analysis for the rate of deaths per crash, while state Route 91 led for the number of fatal crashes in which alcohol was present.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Idaho fire claims two – is out of control

The out-of-control Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho which started one week ago grew by 3,491 acres yesterday for a total of 32,330 acres and has now claimed two lives. Two pilots in a firefighting helicopter died Thursday when their chopper crashed into the Salmon River, according to Bridger-Teton’s Mary Cernicek who is currently working fire information on the blaze.
MOOSE, WY
CBS Denver

Yellowstone says foot found in hot spring linked to July 31 death

A part of a human foot found in a shoe floating in a hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death, park officials said Friday.While the investigation continues, foul play is not suspected.The shoe was recovered from Abyss Pool on Tuesday, park officials reported. News of that discovery led a man from Maryland to contact the National Park Service to report that he and his family had spotted a shoe, floating sole up, in the hot spring on the morning of Aug. 11.Chris Quinn of...
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, homes lost

LIND, Wash. (AP) — An entire eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes, officials said. At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that about 10 homes in Lind had burned. “At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in the post, adding that people could seek shelter at the Ritzville Grade School. Later Thursday, officials clarified that six homes had burned as well as eight other structures.
LIND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town

Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years.They know most of the town's 200 or so residents.Now, they're one of the few families left after California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year raged through the modest homes and stores of the riverside town.“It’s very sad. It’s very disheartening,” Derry said. “Some of our oldest homes, 100-year-old homes, are gone. It’s a small community. Good people, good folks, for the most part, live here and in time will rebuild. But it’s going...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone Tourists Risk Third-Degree Burns for Photo Near Thermal Spring

Just because a thermal feature at Yellowstone National Park is not alive, doesn’t mean it can’t hurt you. Tell that to these tourists who ignored the signs around this literally steaming thermal feature and got close enough to risk severe burns all for a photo. The National Park has boardwalks for a reason. The park clearly marks areas that you absolutely should not go in for your own safety. There’s absolutely no reason for someone to be doing this. And yet, there they are.
TRAVEL
Jackson Hole Radio

Cause of large Idaho wildfire determined

A large forest fire burning on the Salmon-Challis National Forest in Idaho was caused by people. The Moose Fire began on July 17th near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River and now the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations Unit has determined the blaze to be human caused. The specific cause and the events leading up to the fire are still under an active investigation.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy