Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
GREENVILLE, SC
Woman opening birth center in Augusta sues Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- A new freestanding birth center may soon be coming to Augusta, but something is standing in its way. The executive Director of Augusta Birth Center is suing the state of Georgia, challenging the state’s Certificate of Need regulations. It requires her to have a local hospital to agree to accept a transfer […]
AUGUSTA, GA
New technology coming to Greenville County courtrooms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Supreme Court announced on Monday that they have begun testing new technology in courtrooms in Greenville County. Officials said the Technology Enhanced Courtroom (TEC) Project - which includes outfitting courtrooms with reliable internet, video conferencing, screen sharing, live streaming and digital evidence presentation - is coming to circuit and family court proceedings.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
South Carolina ‘Likely’ To Indict Florentine

Jurisdiction is going to play a key role in the case of Joseph Florentine — a Rock Hill, South Carolina man charged with the murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of his 36-year-old wife, Nichole Renee Florentine. During a Friday morning pre-trial conference in Caldwell County...
ROCK HILL, SC
Ice cream art truck sweetens the Upstate, supports SC farmers

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have the inside scoop on a Charleston-based ice cream truck sweetening the Upstate with their ice cream art. It’s called Life Raft Treats. The truck parked in front of The Community Tap in Travelers Reston Friday. John David Harmon calls himself the...
GREENVILLE, SC
South Carolina Launches Texting Program For Convenient Access To DSS Services

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services has partnered with the United Way Association of South Carolina to launch a new texting feature that will connect families and individuals to DSS resources through mobile devices. DSS is using the United Way’s 211 service, which is an...
CELL PHONES
South Carolina might soon face a syphilis wave, data suggests

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina, already one of the nation’s top places for chlamydia and gonorrhea infections, might be about to see a boom in syphilis cases. “Syphilis is something that is very concerning to us,” said Beth De Santis, the CEO of Fact Forward, an organization that aims to reduce the rate […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Caught on came: SC deputy catches lumber thieves in the act

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Caught on came: SC deputy catches lumber thieves in the act. A South Carolina sheriff's deputy catches lumber thieves in the act.. and their attempted...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

