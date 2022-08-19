Read full article on original website
Foodbank to host mass food distribution at Welcome Stadium Tuesday
DAYTON — The Foodbank will host a mass food distribution for Montgomery County residents in need of food assistance Tuesday. The food distribution starts at 10:00 a.m. and will run through 12:00 p.m. at the University of Dayton’s Welcome Stadium. People should arrive through a designated entry point...
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.
Ready for a deal? The Downtown Dayton Partnership is offering a special Bonus Buy deal for those who purchase Downtown Dollars for themselves or as a gift this summer. Starting Friday, August 19, at 12 p.m. noon, for every $50 Downtown Dollars purchased, an extra $25 of Downtown Dollars will be delivered in a separate e-gift card to the purchaser.
Sidney Daily News
Samaritan Works welcomes new board members
SIDNEY – At its August board meeting, the directors of Samaritan Works, a nonprofit organization offering faith-filled sober loving, welcomed two new board members. Cody Odem and Stacy Martin are joining the board, both from Sidney. Assuming the position once again as chairman is Lisa Guyett, from Sidney. Guyett...
Sidney Daily News
Local author set to release 56th book about railroad realignment
SIDNEY – Local author Scott Trostel will release his 56th book called “The Great Miami River Valley Railroad Realignment Projects” on Aug. 31 and will be available to purchase at the Shelby County Historical Society. He will also be available that day from 6 to 8 p.m. for a book signing at the William A. Ross Jr. Historical Center at 201 N. Main Ave. in Sidney.
Tecumseh community raises $4.5K for Deputy Yates’ family
Tecumseh Strong presented the proceeds from a t-shirt fundraiser to Yates' family during halftime of the Tecumseh Arrow's football game.
countynewsonline.org
Public Auction – 8/27
What: Farmall A Tractor with Single Plow (Needs Restored), Collectibles, Tools, Household Items, Fishing items, religious items, and more. Be Prepared for 3 Auction Rings. Family Has Lived in this House Over 60 Years and Not All Items Have Been Found for This Auction.
dayton247now.com
Church buys former Sears building at Dayton Mall
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The former Sears building at the Dayton Mall has been purchased by a growing church. The project will bring new life into the parcel and likely create new jobs and work for local contractors and suppliers. Crossroads Church, based in Cincinnati, is an interdenominational...
dayton.com
Jazz and food trucks: Stage set for fun Saturday in Springfield
Entertainment of all kinds is on tap today in Springfield. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors who will have a wide range of options — from burgers and pizza to international dishes — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Road.
Inside Indiana Business
Schrader auctions Lawton Farms for $18.6M price tag
Lawton Farms, a 1,120-acre farm in Richmond, sold at auction this week for a total of $18.6 million. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. led marketing efforts for the farm and hosted the event. The farm is located along Highway 227, near the Ohio state line, and includes...
dayton.com
Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville
RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
Honor Flight Dayton returns to the skies after 2 year break
DAYTON — Starting next weekend Honor Flight Dayton will be flying veterans to national memorials again after being on pause due to the pandemic. The program will be having its first trip on Aug. 27, and they are looking for people to welcome back our WWII, Korean, and Vietnam heroes.
Children Choosing Christ under the Gospel Tent
LIMA — Children Choosing Christ, a non-denominational nonprofit based at 20746 Buckland Main St. in Wapakoneta, reached out to children during the Allen County Fair on Saturday. “We’re in 10 county fairs now,” said Tracy Campbell, chairman of the board at Children Choosing Christ. “We’re thankful to the fair...
wvxu.org
Springfield, already a hub for flying car research, breaks ground on Advanced Air Mobility Center
The $6 million government infrastructure grant the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport got for the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence is expected to propel it into the future. On Tuesday, lawmakers, the Air Force, and the State of Ohio will break ground on the building which will support the expanding...
dayton.com
5 big grocery store moves around the Dayton area in recent weeks
Dorothy Lane Market recently purchased the former PNC Bank building at 2720 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood, a real estate broker confirmed. The grocery bought the former bank branch for $1.1 million, said Robert Zavakos, senior vice president for commercial real estate firm NAI Global. He declined to comment beyond confirming the sale. Zavakos represented PNC in the sale.
Auglaize County business receives grant
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — The third round of the Ohio Meat Processing Grant will benefit KTF Protein Solutions in Auglaize county. Stuart Kuck of KTF Protein Solutions said that the grant will be used to purchase a packaging machine which will help get turkey products to customers quicker. The grants...
Allen County Fair: How to go
The Allen County Fairgrounds is located at 2750 Harding Highway, Lima. Gates are at state routes 309, 117 and Bowman Road. Daily gate admission is $8 for ages 7 and older. Ages 6 and younger are free. Seniors 60 and older are admitted free until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug....
Sidney Daily News
Bohl Memorial Bike Tour Sept. 11
URBANA — The Simon Kenton Pathfinders (SKP) will hold their 22nd annual bike tour on Sunday, Sept. 11, starting at 8 a.m. at the Depot Coffee House in Urbana. The SKP annual bike tour, which is the main fund-raising event of the year for the group, is in memory of the late Betsy Bohl who was a charter member of the SKP in 1997 and also served as treasurer. The Bohl family has graciously supported the Simon Kenton Bike trail in Betsy’s memory for a number of years.
Sweet Corn Festival happening in Fairborn this weekend
The Sweet Corn Festival is making a return to Fairborn's Community Park this weekend.
Ullery's Ice Cream honors Officer Seara Burton on would-be wedding day
Ullery's Ice Cream spent Friday is serving up the RPD Blue Angel ice cream instead of wedding cake. Proceeds go to help Officer Seara Burton as she continues to recover.
dayton247now.com
Domestic dispute leads to arrest in Kettering parking lot
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - A dispute between a man and a woman lead to an arrest in a Kettering parking lot. According to Tyler Johnson of the Kettering Police Department, several calls were received at 8AM saying that a man with a gun was in an argument with a woman in a vehicle along Far Hills Avenue and Westgate Drive.
