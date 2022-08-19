ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Everything Kaye!

The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.

Ready for a deal? The Downtown Dayton Partnership is offering a special Bonus Buy deal for those who purchase Downtown Dollars for themselves or as a gift this summer. Starting Friday, August 19, at 12 p.m. noon, for every $50 Downtown Dollars purchased, an extra $25 of Downtown Dollars will be delivered in a separate e-gift card to the purchaser.
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Samaritan Works welcomes new board members

SIDNEY – At its August board meeting, the directors of Samaritan Works, a nonprofit organization offering faith-filled sober loving, welcomed two new board members. Cody Odem and Stacy Martin are joining the board, both from Sidney. Assuming the position once again as chairman is Lisa Guyett, from Sidney. Guyett...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Local author set to release 56th book about railroad realignment

SIDNEY – Local author Scott Trostel will release his 56th book called “The Great Miami River Valley Railroad Realignment Projects” on Aug. 31 and will be available to purchase at the Shelby County Historical Society. He will also be available that day from 6 to 8 p.m. for a book signing at the William A. Ross Jr. Historical Center at 201 N. Main Ave. in Sidney.
SIDNEY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Public Auction – 8/27

What: Farmall A Tractor with Single Plow (Needs Restored), Collectibles, Tools, Household Items, Fishing items, religious items, and more. Be Prepared for 3 Auction Rings. Family Has Lived in this House Over 60 Years and Not All Items Have Been Found for This Auction.
PLEASANT HILL, OH
dayton247now.com

Church buys former Sears building at Dayton Mall

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The former Sears building at the Dayton Mall has been purchased by a growing church. The project will bring new life into the parcel and likely create new jobs and work for local contractors and suppliers. Crossroads Church, based in Cincinnati, is an interdenominational...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Jazz and food trucks: Stage set for fun Saturday in Springfield

Entertainment of all kinds is on tap today in Springfield. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors who will have a wide range of options — from burgers and pizza to international dishes — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Road.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Susan Schneider
Inside Indiana Business

Schrader auctions Lawton Farms for $18.6M price tag

Lawton Farms, a 1,120-acre farm in Richmond, sold at auction this week for a total of $18.6 million. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. led marketing efforts for the farm and hosted the event. The farm is located along Highway 227, near the Ohio state line, and includes...
RICHMOND, IN
dayton.com

Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville

RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
The Lima News

Children Choosing Christ under the Gospel Tent

LIMA — Children Choosing Christ, a non-denominational nonprofit based at 20746 Buckland Main St. in Wapakoneta, reached out to children during the Allen County Fair on Saturday. “We’re in 10 county fairs now,” said Tracy Campbell, chairman of the board at Children Choosing Christ. “We’re thankful to the fair...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

5 big grocery store moves around the Dayton area in recent weeks

Dorothy Lane Market recently purchased the former PNC Bank building at 2720 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood, a real estate broker confirmed. The grocery bought the former bank branch for $1.1 million, said Robert Zavakos, senior vice president for commercial real estate firm NAI Global. He declined to comment beyond confirming the sale. Zavakos represented PNC in the sale.
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Auglaize County business receives grant

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — The third round of the Ohio Meat Processing Grant will benefit KTF Protein Solutions in Auglaize county. Stuart Kuck of KTF Protein Solutions said that the grant will be used to purchase a packaging machine which will help get turkey products to customers quicker. The grants...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Allen County Fair: How to go

The Allen County Fairgrounds is located at 2750 Harding Highway, Lima. Gates are at state routes 309, 117 and Bowman Road. Daily gate admission is $8 for ages 7 and older. Ages 6 and younger are free. Seniors 60 and older are admitted free until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug....
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Bohl Memorial Bike Tour Sept. 11

URBANA — The Simon Kenton Pathfinders (SKP) will hold their 22nd annual bike tour on Sunday, Sept. 11, starting at 8 a.m. at the Depot Coffee House in Urbana. The SKP annual bike tour, which is the main fund-raising event of the year for the group, is in memory of the late Betsy Bohl who was a charter member of the SKP in 1997 and also served as treasurer. The Bohl family has graciously supported the Simon Kenton Bike trail in Betsy’s memory for a number of years.
URBANA, OH
dayton247now.com

Domestic dispute leads to arrest in Kettering parking lot

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - A dispute between a man and a woman lead to an arrest in a Kettering parking lot. According to Tyler Johnson of the Kettering Police Department, several calls were received at 8AM saying that a man with a gun was in an argument with a woman in a vehicle along Far Hills Avenue and Westgate Drive.
KETTERING, OH

