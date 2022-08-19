L.A. County requested 70,000 monkeypox vaccine doses but only got 28,000

LOS ANGELES ( KNX ) — Los Angeles County received only 28,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine in its recent delivery, less than half of what was requested.

"We are having to scrouge anything we can just to provide as many shots as we can," said Adam Sukija-Cohen, a researcher at the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. The nonprofit's Wellness on Western Center in Hollywood is one of many clinics in Los Angeles County receiving far less of the JYNNEOS vaccine than anticipated.

"We were told we were going to receive 100 doses," Sukija-Cohen said.

Instead, they only received only 20 doses.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health requested 70,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine but received 28,000, or about 40% of the order. The White House said it's sending 1.8 million monkeypox doses to the communities that need them most.

The smaller delivery is likely because of new guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the White House's behest, authorizing intradermal injections that only require one-fifth of a vial of the vaccine per person . Limited research shows giving the vaccine intradermally — instead of subcutaneously — successfully produces antibodies to fight the virus. Researchers believe the more complicated injection method is equally effective while stretching the supply to protect more of the population.

Despite the unexpected shortage, officials said it will still offer second doses to those who qualify. People under 18 years old who are high-risk now qualify with parental consent.

"You know it makes me feel hopeful that over the coming weeks as we quickly administer doses we receive," said L.A. County Health Director Barbara Ferrer. "We'll be able to get more doses."

After scrolling through her social media and seeing people exposed to the virus, Pasadena resident Anna said she wants to get the vaccine but is ineligible.

"[It] probably should be more accessible," she said. "You would think cause the COVID vaccines are so accessible to us."

Sukija-Cohen said officials need to expand access, especially since it is a public health emergency.

"We've understood this virus for decades and yet the rollout was just as bad as it was with COVID in the beginning," said Sukija-Cohen. "It's worth it for the county and the state of California to reach out to those representatives and say we need more vaccines."

Congressman Adam Schiff and 10 other members of Congress sent a letter to the U.S. Health and Human Services, stressing the need to address the vaccine shortfall in Southern California.

