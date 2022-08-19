Read full article on original website
Related
Porsche Macan EV Spied Lapping The Nurburgring
The Porsche Macan EV is the German performance brand's next step into electrification. It goes on sale next year and should debut before the end of 2022. In these spy shots, the engineering team is lapping the camouflaged vehicle around the Nürburgring. This Macan EV has quite a bit...
CAR AND DRIVER
BMW M Is Testing a Quad-Motor EV Drivetrain in a Widebody i4
BMW M announced it is testing an all-electric high-performance prototype based on the i4. The vehicle has a new all-wheel-drive setup with four electric motors. Virtual testing and bench testing have already taken place, and this new testing will put the prototype through more realistic scenarios on the road. BMW's...
MotorTrend Magazine
Nissan’s Electrified Future Lineup of Sports Cars and Pickups Looks Incredibly Exciting
WHAT THEY ARE: It's getting tough to keep track of which automaker has promised a flood of electric vehicles over the near term, how many EVs each one has pledged, and by exactly when. So, what's Nissan up to? The Japanese carmaker is spending nearly $20 billion to deliver 20 electrified vehicles in the next four years, and it aims for 15 fully electric models (among 23 all-new vehicles for Nissan and Infiniti) by 2030.
insideevs.com
Kia Releases US Pricing For All-New 2023 Sportage PHEV
Much like its parent company Hyundai, Kia is adding hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles to its portfolio. In fact, these brands tend to offer some of the newer models with multiple powertrain options. The 2023 Kia Sportage just recently came to market, it's available with a gas-only, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrain, and Kia just released pricing for the latter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MotorTrend Magazine
Ford Transit Connect Van Reportedly Disconnected From Future Lineup
According to sources who spoke with Automotive News, the Ford Transit Connect is a dead van walking. Its date with the executioner is set for the end of the year, although the model will apparently live on in Europe. Are we sad about this? The utilitarian, compact van served a role for some commercial and passenger operators, but we didn't love its pricing, compromises, and poor seat comfort. It was also slow.
What Are The Holes In A Plug Used For?
Have you ever taken a close look at a plug before inserting into an outlet and noticed the small holes in the prongs? We finally figured out what they're for.
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Topped U.S. News’ list of Small SUVs with the Best Gas Mileage
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime is a small SUV with excellent fuel economy. But that's not all it has going for it. The post The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Topped U.S. News’ list of Small SUVs with the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
Best Electric SUVs for 2022
American car consumers' love affair with the SUV remains strong, which is why it makes sense that automakers looking to attract customers to electric vehicles are bringing battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric to this segment of the industry. Like their electric car kin, these electric SUVs are—for the most part—no longer the penalty boxes of EVs of yore. Almost every one of the vehicles covered in this list manages more than 200 miles of EPA-rated range on a full charge. Even better, these EVs are relatively affordable. Looking to spend even more money? Well, that's what luxury electric SUVs are for. This list, however, covers the electric SUVs available for 2022 from today's mainstream automotive brands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
Chemical Guys’ ProFlow PM2000 Proves Power Washers Can Be Cool
The Drive - Robert BaconThere’s a lot to like about this retro-styled 2,030-psi pressure washer.
MotorTrend Magazine
What's the Best Lunchbox Locker For a Toyota Tacoma?
I've been reading Four Wheeler for more years than I can remember. My first adventures off-roading started with a 1961 VW Microbus, then on to a 1968 VW Bug. I'm not sure if my off-roading technique was fearless or insane. Maybe a little of both. In 1986 I bought my first 4x4, a Bronco II. Having matured some, and with the Bronco II being my daily driver, I kept my exploits to the mild trail-only side. My 1996 Dakota 4x4 (bought with 95,000 miles on it), also a daily driver/work truck, saw a few trails. When the rear differential started making noise I had it swapped out with a rebuilt unit containing a limited-slip. I did not know that the lunchbox locker existed at the time.
MotorTrend Magazine
12 of the Coolest Cadillacs of the Past 120 Years
Sifting through 120 years of history of a brand like Cadillac is a delightful exercise in automotive archeology. Cadillac cars have spanned every era and in many ways have come to symbolize what American luxury and performance mean in the context of the automobile. Like every other American brand, Cadillac has experienced numerous ups and downs, has had its reputation burnished and tarnished. But through it all, Cadillac has persevered, and as the electrified vehicle era dawns, the marque once dubbed "the standard of the world" appears poised for yet another renaissance, thanks to EVs like the new Lyriq SUV and coming Celestiq ultra-luxury sedan.
Fully Loaded 2023 Honda Odyssey: Price and Features
What comes in a fully loaded 2023 Honda Odyssey, how much does it cost, and is it worth the extra spend? The post Fully Loaded 2023 Honda Odyssey: Price and Features appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars
Automotive Study Confirms What You Already Know About Buttons VS Touchscreens
If you've ever piloted a modern vehicle, you've likely noticed that touchscreens have started supplanting physical controls. You've also probably found that they're not as easy to interface with as the buttons, switches, and knobs they're replacing. Well, there's another study out that's supporting what drivers have known for years – touchscreens don't make for intuitive vehicle controls and may even make the whole process of getting to your destination a little more treacherous.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Ultimate 2JZ-GTE A90 Toyota Supra Engine Swap You've Been Dreaming About
We couldn't have been any more excited when news broke that Toyota was working on a fifth-generation Supra model. With decades of the MkIV chassis overshadowing its older siblings and the tuning community reaching unprecedented heights with the venerable 2JZ-GTE motor, the new version would have some huge shoes to fill. When we found out the engine would be taken from BMW's shelves and a manual transmission wouldn't be an option (at that time), the anger was apparent.
Comments / 1