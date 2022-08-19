I've been reading Four Wheeler for more years than I can remember. My first adventures off-roading started with a 1961 VW Microbus, then on to a 1968 VW Bug. I'm not sure if my off-roading technique was fearless or insane. Maybe a little of both. In 1986 I bought my first 4x4, a Bronco II. Having matured some, and with the Bronco II being my daily driver, I kept my exploits to the mild trail-only side. My 1996 Dakota 4x4 (bought with 95,000 miles on it), also a daily driver/work truck, saw a few trails. When the rear differential started making noise I had it swapped out with a rebuilt unit containing a limited-slip. I did not know that the lunchbox locker existed at the time.

