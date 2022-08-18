ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Black Hills Pioneer

Lady Broncs soccer loses to Groten Area 5-2

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche High School girls soccer team lost to Groten Area 5-2, Friday night, in Belle Fourche. Tori Brill scored both goals for the Lady Broncs, and Belle Fourche goalie Aleyah Carbajal saved 12 shots.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy