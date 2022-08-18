Read full article on original website
Siouxland high school football highlights and scores
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES Sioux City West – 46, Council Bluffs-Jefferson – 20 Sioux City East – 50, Glenwood – 33 SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES Elk Point-Jefferson – 50, Parker – 0
Black Hills Pioneer
Lady Broncs soccer loses to Groten Area 5-2
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche High School girls soccer team lost to Groten Area 5-2, Friday night, in Belle Fourche. Tori Brill scored both goals for the Lady Broncs, and Belle Fourche goalie Aleyah Carbajal saved 12 shots.
