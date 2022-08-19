Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Playing cards with faces of Richmond murder victims upset family membersMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Kings Dominion reveals fall lineup of eventsCheryl E PrestonDoswell, VA
Virginia giving cold case playing cards to inmates hoping for tipsWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Related
How state leaders plan to rejuvenate and revitalize Petersburg
The “Partnership for Petersburg” is a multifaceted plan to improve education, public safety, health, and transportation issues, among others, that have plagued the city for decades.
Richmond student failed every SOL until he got to Franklin Military Academy
"There wasn't really any order, as opposed to Franklin there is a lot of order and discipline," Micah Francis said.
Heritage and culture celebrated at Down Home Family Reunion
The Elegba Folklore Society's 31st annual Down Home Family Reunion took place in in Richmond's historic Jackson Ward neighborhood Saturday.
Ex-Virginia official sues after losing job over Jan. 6 posts
Monique Miles alleges in her lawsuit that Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares and members of his staff damaged her professional reputation and credibility.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
George Wythe principal remembered as humble, loving: 'It's still breathtaking'
Many people in the Richmond community are heartbroken following the sudden news of the death of the principal of George Wythe High School.
Virginia Basketball Makes Top 7 for Richmond Guard Davin Cosby Jr.
UVA made the cut Cosby along with Alabama, LSU, NC State, Tennessee, Wake Forest, and Auburn
Stoney to Richmond school board: Don’t fire Kamras
In the aftermath of disappointing SOL results that showed continued learning loss in Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney has called on the school board not to fire Superintendent Jason Kamras at an emergency school board meeting tomorrow night.
petersburg-va.org
Former Ramada Inn Update & Presentation
Check presentation and update on the former Ramada Inn with Senator Joe Morrissey, Delegate Kim Taylor, Mayor Sam Parham, City Council and City Manager March Altman. Sponsored by: Commonwealth of Virginia and City of Petersburg. Monday, August 22, 2022, 12:15pm. Former Ramada Inn Site. 380 E. Washington Street. Petersburg VA...
RELATED PEOPLE
In Henrico, pandemic worsens achievement gap for Black, Hispanic students
Black and Hispanic students are falling behind their peers in Henrico, according to the latest data from the Virginia Department of Education, as the pandemic has exacerbated racial disparities in the county's schools.
Henrico nonprofit that helps people experiencing homelessness expanding
Housing Families First, a nonprofit organization that offers people permanent housing, is expanding its facilities to give more people a place to stay. The non-profit is expanding as the region sees its highest number of people without shelter.
Festival celebrating African American Folklore returns to Jackson Ward
From a program at a museum, a festival was born in Abner Clay Park and now they are “bringing it back home.”
theprincegeorgejournal.com
U.S. Commission Identifies Other Possible Name Changes for Fort Lee Base
A list of proposed name changes for nine military installations in the South with names that honor Confederate leaders was made public by the commission last May. Fort Lee's name would be changed to Fort Gregg-Adams in the final report due in October in honor of two Black military trailblazers of the 20th century: the late Charity Adams, the first Black woman in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps, and Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg, who left the Army as the second-highest ranking Black officer at the time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
School starts for Chesterfield County despite teacher shortage
Summer break is over, and school is back in session for first through sixth grade and ninth grade in Chesterfield County.
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
2022 Best Places To Teach in Virginia
(pololia/Adobe Stock Images) There's currently a statewide teacher shortage that's impacting school districts. According to research by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), the teacher shortage could reach 200,000 by 2025, up from 110,000 in 2018.
Student-housing shortages leave two Virginia universities to find alternative ways to house students
Colleges and universities across Virginia are welcoming more students as enrollment increases each year. This leaves some schools finding new ways to house students on campus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virginia brewers to push for new distribution model: What this means for your favorite craft beer
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Major legislative change could be coming to Virginia's craft beer industry if recently announced lobbying plans are successful in the upcoming General Assembly session.
henrico.us
Woodland Cemetery: Lost no more
With Henrico’s help, nonprofit uncovers thousands of gravesites in 2 years. Two years after acquiring the neglected, vine-choked property, Marvin Harris isn’t interested in slowing or pausing the work to restore historic Woodland Cemetery. Not for Virginia’s sweltering summer heat. Not even for a broken right foot.
NBC12
Richmond holds gun buyback event, shut down after overwhelming response
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond city leaders call its first “gun buyback program” event a huge success. The event had to be shut down after just about 4 hours because of the overwhelming response. The city was giving out thousands of dollars in gift cards. The city was giving...
Richmond's 1st gun buyback ends due to 'overwhelming response'
Richmond's first-ever gun buyback initiative ended early Saturday afternoon because of an "overwhelming response," according to city officials.
Comments / 0