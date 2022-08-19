ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

petersburg-va.org

Former Ramada Inn Update & Presentation

Check presentation and update on the former Ramada Inn with Senator Joe Morrissey, Delegate Kim Taylor, Mayor Sam Parham, City Council and City Manager March Altman. Sponsored by: Commonwealth of Virginia and City of Petersburg. Monday, August 22, 2022, 12:15pm. Former Ramada Inn Site. 380 E. Washington Street. Petersburg VA...
PETERSBURG, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

U.S. Commission Identifies Other Possible Name Changes for Fort Lee Base

A list of proposed name changes for nine military installations in the South with names that honor Confederate leaders was made public by the commission last May. Fort Lee's name would be changed to Fort Gregg-Adams in the final report due in October in honor of two Black military trailblazers of the 20th century: the late Charity Adams, the first Black woman in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps, and Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg, who left the Army as the second-highest ranking Black officer at the time.
FORT LEE, VA
Channelocity

2022 Best Places To Teach in Virginia

(pololia/Adobe Stock Images) There's currently a statewide teacher shortage that's impacting school districts. According to research by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), the teacher shortage could reach 200,000 by 2025, up from 110,000 in 2018.
VIRGINIA STATE
henrico.us

Woodland Cemetery: Lost no more

With Henrico’s help, nonprofit uncovers thousands of gravesites in 2 years. Two years after acquiring the neglected, vine-choked property, Marvin Harris isn’t interested in slowing or pausing the work to restore historic Woodland Cemetery. Not for Virginia’s sweltering summer heat. Not even for a broken right foot.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

