A list of proposed name changes for nine military installations in the South with names that honor Confederate leaders was made public by the commission last May. Fort Lee's name would be changed to Fort Gregg-Adams in the final report due in October in honor of two Black military trailblazers of the 20th century: the late Charity Adams, the first Black woman in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps, and Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg, who left the Army as the second-highest ranking Black officer at the time.

FORT LEE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO