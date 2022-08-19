ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FOX Sports

Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin drawing Deion Sanders comparisons

KaVontae Turpin was the star of the show Saturday in the Dallas Cowboys' 32-18 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The newly minted Cowboys receiver, who was crowned MVP of the USFL's inaugural season just six short weeks ago, popped off with a 98-yard kickoff return and an 86-yard punt return, both of which resulted in touchdowns for America's Team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hula Bowl#Nfl Draft#American Football#Nfl Transactions#De Gerri Green#Te Deon Yelder#Ol Nathan#Wr Keelan Doss
nfldraftdiamonds.com

J.K. Dobbins Injury Update: Will he be ready to play week 1?

Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on J.K. Dobbins and he shares his thoughts on his availability for the beginning of the season. Dobbins was activated from the physically unable to perform list last week, and speaking after the team’s final open training camp practice, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh discussed some of the running back’s progress and how the team is going about ramping him up.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Heisman Trophy: Which college football program has won the most?

Here is the list of what college football programs have won the Heisman Trophy the most. It may be an increasingly quarterback-centric award, but the Heisman Trophy remains the highest individual honor any college football player could ever hope to garner during his playing career. While it is incredibly parochial...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

Penn State may be more known traditionally for its lineage of linebackers and star defensive players, but there has been a wealth of talent to come through Happy Valley over the years from the offensive side of the football. In fact, there has been so much talent on offense over the course of the history of the program that some very notable players may not even make the cut on a two-deep roster of Penn State’s all-time offensive roster. Putting together the all-time offense led to some tough decisions. Perhaps the toughest may have been the omission of one of Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Matt Corral Injury Update: Matt Corral Lisfranc injury could end his season

Former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury and could miss the entire year. How serious is Matt Corral’s Lisfranc injury?. Corral suffered the injury when his foot was stepped on during game action, forcing him out of the contest to undergo X-rays. The scans revealed the injury, which Rhule called “significant” and will likely end his season.
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy