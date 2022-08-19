Read full article on original website
RG3 is furious with the NFL and Deshaun Watson over the punishment | Apologizes to all victims
Robert Griffin III is furious with the National Football League and NFLPA over the Deshaun Watson punishment decision. The Browns quarterback was punished with an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, but that is not enough. Robert Griffin III just crushed everyone involving Deshaun Watson’s case for not being remorseful....
Joey Porter’s wife claims the story of Mike Tomlin breaking up a fight is a lie
So there was a story we posted about Mike Tomlin reportedly breaking up a fight between a bunch of youth, and then inviting them to camp because it was being reported by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. Well, Joey Porter’s wife is saying that is not true. Jay Glazer...
NFL announcer Aqib Talib is going to step away from announcing after his brother murdered a youth football coach
Yaqub Talib, the older brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, is facing a murder charge after the shooting and killing of a youth football coach in Texas. New videos and details have been released about Aqib’s possible involvement in the situation and the duo’s troubled past when it comes to previous youth football games.
Roquan Smith contract talks are over | He will play under his current contract
Roquan Smith contract talks with the Chicago Bears are over. The Bears young linebacker is going to bet on himself. According to reports, Roquan Smith returned to practice on Saturday and has agreed to play out his contract before hitting free agency in March. Smith is guaranteed 9.7 million dollars...
USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin could be the most elusive Dallas Cowboy on the roster
USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin absolutely tore it up tonight. The former TCU standout has two touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys and has been proving to everyon he deserves in the NFL. He never got a shot in the NFL out of school. Many said Turpin had off-the-field issues, and he...
Emory Jones on being named starting quarterback
Arizona State's quarterback Emory Jones discusses what it means to lead this team as a captain and as their starting quarterback.
FOX Sports
Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin drawing Deion Sanders comparisons
KaVontae Turpin was the star of the show Saturday in the Dallas Cowboys' 32-18 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The newly minted Cowboys receiver, who was crowned MVP of the USFL's inaugural season just six short weeks ago, popped off with a 98-yard kickoff return and an 86-yard punt return, both of which resulted in touchdowns for America's Team.
Ravens reportedly offered Lamar Jackson a contract worth more than Kyler Murray’s deal and he turned it down
Lamar Jackson represents himself, he has no NFLPA certified agent, and he wants a new contract. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Lamar has already turned down a deal that would have paid him more than the former first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft Kyler Murray. Jay...
J.K. Dobbins Injury Update: Will he be ready to play week 1?
Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on J.K. Dobbins and he shares his thoughts on his availability for the beginning of the season. Dobbins was activated from the physically unable to perform list last week, and speaking after the team’s final open training camp practice, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh discussed some of the running back’s progress and how the team is going about ramping him up.
Vikings trade for Raiders quarterback | Vikings must not be sold on Kellen Mond
Kellen Mond has struggled in the pre-season and the Minnesota Vikings are making a move to ensure they have a solid back-up. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media insiders, the Vikings are sending a conditional seventh round pick in 2024 to the Las Vegas Raiders for Nick Mullens. Under...
Saquon Barkley Injury Update: Will he shine in 2023, or is he still nursing an injury?
Dr. Jesse Morse shares his thoughts on Saquon Barkley as we inch closer to the 2022 NFL season. Saquon was one of the few Giants’ starters who did not play, despite being healthy. Rest is best for Saquon, who has missed 21 career games due to injury. The fifth-year...
247Sports
Former Utah standout QB Tyler Huntley stacking quality performances in preseason
After an impressive preseason opening performance, former University of Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley put together yet another strong performance for the Baltimore Ravens, as he continues to strengthen his resume in the league. Taking on the Arizona Cardinals on the road, Huntley completed 13/14 passes, good for a cool 92.8%...
Heisman Trophy: Which college football program has won the most?
Here is the list of what college football programs have won the Heisman Trophy the most. It may be an increasingly quarterback-centric award, but the Heisman Trophy remains the highest individual honor any college football player could ever hope to garner during his playing career. While it is incredibly parochial...
Penn State football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups
Penn State may be more known traditionally for its lineage of linebackers and star defensive players, but there has been a wealth of talent to come through Happy Valley over the years from the offensive side of the football. In fact, there has been so much talent on offense over the course of the history of the program that some very notable players may not even make the cut on a two-deep roster of Penn State’s all-time offensive roster. Putting together the all-time offense led to some tough decisions. Perhaps the toughest may have been the omission of one of Penn...
Michael Thomas Injury Update: The Saints WR is suffering from a hamstring injury
Dr. Jesse Morse discusses the new hamstring injury for Michael Thomas. Thomas has not played in either of the Saints’ two preseason games, but has looked like he’s well on track to bounce back from his injury-plagued 2020 and 2021 seasons. The severity of Thomas’ injury is not yet clear.
Georgia football: Freshman running back suffers torn ACL in scrimmage
One of the most important aspects for Georgia during this fall camp is entering the 2022 season healthy. The Bulldogs have had several players banged up over the course of camp, including a promising freshman who suffered a significant injury on Saturday. Dawgs247 learned Sunday that Georgia freshman running back...
Matt Corral Injury Update: Matt Corral Lisfranc injury could end his season
Former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury and could miss the entire year. How serious is Matt Corral’s Lisfranc injury?. Corral suffered the injury when his foot was stepped on during game action, forcing him out of the contest to undergo X-rays. The scans revealed the injury, which Rhule called “significant” and will likely end his season.
Saints punter Blake Gillikin was sent a drug test by the NFL after his 81-yard-punt
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin the third-year punter with the team proved he deserves a shot with the team after hitting an incredible 81-yard punt in the preseason. Saints punter Blake Gillikin was hit with a random drug test after booming an 81-yard-punt. Taking to Twitter this morning, Gillikin...
Pittman’s Pocket: North Dakota State and Jackson State will not play this year, unless….
North Dakota State Bison and the Jackson State Tigers couldn’t come to an agreement on a potential 2024 regular season schedule game, and that is upsetting. It likely will not be happening for years to come. While North Dakota State is considered the team to beat in the FCS,...
