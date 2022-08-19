Read full article on original website
Red Sox: 2 star prospects who must be on expanded September roster for final month of 2022 season
The Boston Red Sox are not having a good year. They’re at the bottom of the AL East with a 59-60 record as of Friday night and although the team is just five games out of a Wild Card spot, it just feels unlikely Alex Cora’s group will actually make the postseason because of their lack of consistency.
‘Been calling him Cal Ripken’: Alex Cora gushes over Red Sox hitter, compares him to baseball legend
The Boston Red Sox are back in the win column after beating the Baltimore Orioles on the road Saturday night to the tune of a 4-3 score. That win might not have been possible without the heroics of one of the hottest hitters in the majors of late, with Red Sox second baseman Christian Arroyo delivering the game-winning one-run double for Boston in the top of the ninth frame.
Patriots great Julian Edelman has some much-needed inspiration for Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox have been struggling to stay afloat this season, and former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman shared encouraging words on the matter. The Boston Red Sox have had quite a difficult season. After making five playoffs and winning two World Series in the past 10 seasons, they’re at the bottom of the AL East standings and fighting for a Wild Card spot against the Baltimore Orioles this season. Former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman shared some encouraging words on the matter.
AL Playoff Picture: 3 pretenders that have no chance at a World Series
These three teams in the AL playoff pictures are more pretenders than serious contenders. The AL playoff picture has some of the usual suspects at the top. The defending American League pennant-winning Houston Astros look like they have what it takes to get right back there again. Amidst some recent struggles, it’s also way too early to count out the New York Yankees.
Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Bill Lee 'wasn't breathing' after collapse, revived
Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Bill Lee had stopped breathing after collapsing in the bullpen during an exhibition game, but paramedics and two shocks with a defibrillator helped resuscitate the 75-year-old pitcher, according to a witness at the scene. "Without immediate intervention, I do not believe he'd be here today,"...
2 NBA players with local ties call Celtics’ locker room ‘the worst’ in the league
"I would say, ‘That’s a really [expletive] high school locker room.'" Dating back to the days of the Boston Garden, visiting NBA players have disliked the visiting locker room when they’ve faced the Celtics. Now in the TD Garden, that remains to be the case. Bucks guard...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak, J.T. Miller, And Other Rumblings
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Ty Anderson: There are always gaps in translation but this one has to give Boston Bruins and their fans some anxiety. David Pastrnak is now in his ninth year and there are definitely some regrets. As he enters...
Tommy Pham in Boston Red Sox lineup vs. Orioles for Little League Classic on Sunday
Tommy Pham is back in the Boston Red Sox lineup Sunday vs. the Baltimore Orioles. Boston and Baltimore will play at 7:10 p.m. in the Little League Classic at Muncy Bank Ballpark in Williamsport, Penn. Pham was removed from Boston’s game Friday because of lower back tightness. He then did...
Red Sox' Jarren Duran sitting versus Orioles Sunday
The Boston Red Sox did not list Jarren Duran in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Duran will sit out Sunday's game as Tommy Pham (back) returns to the lineup in left field and bats first. Alex Verdugo will switch from left field to right. Our models...
Bruins Almost Finalized Craig Smith Trade, Talks Hit Snag
As per a report by Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now , the Boston Bruins are shopping forward Craig Smith and recently came close to trading him. Murphy cites a source who was described as an “NHL source with direct knowledge of the situation” and notes that teams have shown interest in Smith and one team, in particular, seems keenly set on trying to add him. Trade talks have been ongoing and while it appears there’s no deal in place, one was almost finalized.
Game 122: Red Sox at Orioles, Little League Edition
It’s a Sunday night game on ESPN and, often, that means a marque matchup like Dodgers and Giants, Red Sox and Yankees not Boston and Baltimore at a little league park. But that’s what we’ve got on tap for today: the Red Sox and Orioles are in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to play one game at the Muncy Bank Ballpark at Bowman Field, home of the Little League World Series. That’s a mouthful. The stadium is a bit on the small side capacity wise, seating just 2,366 fans. So if you’re not a little leaguer there for the game, you’re probably watching this one on TV. The players are having some fun with the kids. One way to grow the game: direct interaction!
