It’s a Sunday night game on ESPN and, often, that means a marque matchup like Dodgers and Giants, Red Sox and Yankees not Boston and Baltimore at a little league park. But that’s what we’ve got on tap for today: the Red Sox and Orioles are in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to play one game at the Muncy Bank Ballpark at Bowman Field, home of the Little League World Series. That’s a mouthful. The stadium is a bit on the small side capacity wise, seating just 2,366 fans. So if you’re not a little leaguer there for the game, you’re probably watching this one on TV. The players are having some fun with the kids. One way to grow the game: direct interaction!

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO