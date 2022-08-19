Read full article on original website
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Body of Canadian tourist found in Mexico next to his crying and shocked five-year-old son
A five-year-old Canadian boy was found crying beside the decomposing body of his father at their vacation rental just north of the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, according to reports.The ex-wife of John Poulson, 44, raised the alarm after she was unable to get in touch with him from Canada, Mexico News Daily reported.She contacted a neighbour who went to check on Mr Poulson at the rental in Jarretaderas, in Nayarit state, and found the boy sobbing and in shock beside his father’s body on 14 August, the news site reported.Police told Tribuna de la Bahia that Mr...
Harrowing footage shows man recording in building opposite World Trade Centre on 9/11
Harrowing footage captured on 11 September 2001 shows smoke billowing from the World Trade Centre as a man living opposite the towers explains he’s being evacuated from his home. In a recently resurfaced clip shared on TikTok, a man can be seen talking to the camera moments before leaving...
The Queen leaves car passengers in hysterics with quirky nickname for her SatNav
WHEN you are Queen, few people must feel comfortable telling you what to do. However, one person who is able to give her orders is the “woman under the bonnet”, which is the Queen's comical nickname for her car’s SatNav system. According to the Daily Mail, the...
27 Funny Movie Details You'd Only Notice If You Watched These Movies, Like, 100 Times
"In The Princess Bride, Inigo laments to Westley that he only works for Vizzini to pay the bills as there's 'not a lot of money in revenge.' At the end of the film, Westley suggests Inigo become the new Dread Pirate Roberts, captain of the pirate ship Revenge."
House of the Dragon’s big twist makes Robert’s Rebellion a lot darker
Warning spoilers ahead for the first episode of House of the Dragon. The new fantasy TV series House of the Dragon takes us back to Westeros, but the Seven Kingdoms are not as you remember them. This is a peaceful kingdom ruled over by House Targaryen at the height of their power.
The Last of Us trailer is here and the internet’s lost its mind
When the news broke that HBO was making a TV series out of the acclaimed video game The Last of Us, fans of the franchise went crazy. Now, with the release of the first The Last of Us trailer, the internet has well and truly lost its mind at how accurately the footage appears to pay tribute to the game.
Sly Stallone loves action movies, even though they put him in hospital
There’s no denying Sylvester Stallone is one of the greatest action movie stars of all time, with some of the most iconic movie franchises to his name spanning back to the 1970s. While those roles have made Stallone a household name and a Hollywood legend, the nature of the genre does mean he ends up in the hospital from time to time.
She-Hulk villain was supposed to be like a Kardashian
There’s a brand new Marvel series in town as the She-Hulk release date has arrived, which means there’s a new villain to take on the latest MCU character. Apparently, the bad guy from She-Hulk is supposed to be like a Kardashian, and even after a brief appearance in one episode, we can certainly see the inspiration.
Where to watch House of the Dragon
Where can you watch House of the Dragon? There’s a new Game of Thrones spin-off TV series and the House of the Dragon release date is finally here. For many fans of the original series, you’ll be chomping at the bit to head back to Westeros, but knowing where to watch this show isn’t always simple, so we have the answer for you right here.
