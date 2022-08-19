As the years go by, I occasionally find myself thinking about those “forks in the road.” You know the kind. What if we had done this or that instead of . . . Then I think of Guy Kimbell, my Dad’s “brother.” He was not legally adopted, but was a member of the family from the day he came to live with them. Guy and the rest of his family were taken to an orphanage in Omaha when their father couldn’t care for them any longer.

