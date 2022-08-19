Read full article on original website
KETV.com
'It takes an army': Group makes 50-mile journey on foot for homeless veterans
Emerging from the fog, dozens made their way down Highway 6. "You're talking on gravel, sometimes they're uneven roads, you're talking about dangerous traffic back and forth," said Jay Miralles, co-founder of 50 Mile March. Their journey starts in Lincoln, walking for 22 hours until they reach La Vista. Participants...
KETV.com
'This never should have happened,': Doctor alleges pharmacy denied woman medication for miscarriage
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha doctor said a pharmacy denied a patient medication during the course of her miscarriage. The doctor said the pharmacist was in the wrong. Nebraska doctors said this is a common medication for women who have experienced a miscarriage, but not all fetal tissue has yet passed from their body.
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
WOWT
People say goodbye to the downtown Omaha main library
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday people said goodbye to the W. Dale Clark Library. The closing of the downtown location was part of the city’s masterplan to open a new central one on 72nd and Dodge. For many, the event was bittersweet. “You know that your grandma and grandpa...
WOWT
Omaha couple celebrates birthdays and anniversary on same day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some couples end up sharing the same birthday. But how about celebrating a birthday and an anniversary on the same day?. It was a triple celebration at Fountain View Senior Living in Omaha Saturday. Pete and Babe Petrashek are celebrating their wedding anniversary as well as...
KETV.com
'It's the lifeline of our ministry': Chariots4Hope in need of car, car parts donations
OMAHA, Neb. — One local non-profit says it is in need of the community's help. It's called Chariots4Hope and it helps low-income families and individuals get reliable transportation. Since the start of Chariots4Hope in 2014, the organization has received about 910 donated vehicles. From those, they've been able to...
KETV.com
Cleanup at Nox-Crete fire site to begin Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Cleanup is slated to begin Tuesday at Omaha's Nox-Crete plant, nearly three months after a massive chemical fire broke out on Memorial Day. Nox-Crete received two approved cleanup permits with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy along with Omaha's Planning Department. It's expected the cleanup...
beckersspine.com
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location
Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
KETV.com
Smoke seen for miles as crews battle fire near 20th and Ohio
OMAHA, Neb. — Smoke could be seen for miles Monday afternoon as crews battled a fire near 20th and Ohio streets. The KETV NewsWatch 7 Skycam network captured the video above as smoke filled the skies north of downtown Omaha. Weather Now meteorologist Caitlin Harvey said air quality was...
KETV.com
New study suggest 1 in 30 US kids has autism
OMAHA, Neb. — When twins Alexander and Tristan were born, their mom, Laura Dirkschneider, knew they would have developmental delays. But finding help or a diagnosis for her sons seemed like an uphill battle. "They said, 'oh, we have a nine-month to a year wait list,'" said Dirkschneider. And...
1011now.com
Turn to 10/11: R.u.F.F. Rescue Facebook page hacked, being used to scam dog lovers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln based dog rescue is fighting to get its Facebook page back after hackers took it over earlier in the week. Faith Jones, president of R.u.F.F. Rescue, said the hackers are putting her rescue’s reputation and the community at risk. “We work with these...
klkntv.com
Dethatch, aerate, seed: Nebraska Extension says the time for lawn care is now
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With little change in southeastern Nebraska’s drought despite some rain, lawns are hurting. The time to invest in your lawn is now, according to the Nebraska Extension office in Lancaster County. Temperatures largely influence how the grasses here grow, controlling when you should seed...
1011now.com
Turn to 10/11: President of Lincoln-based dog rescue desperate to get Facebook page back
Lincoln Police enforcing school zone safety as kids head back to school. The effort runs through Sept. 9 and officers will be on the lookout for traffic violations, particularly speeding in school zones. Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT. The Lincoln Christian football team is waking up early...
KETV.com
'Build the community': Nebraska Parkour opens gym off 84th and West Center
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Parkour owner Mitchell Tillwick watched beginners and novices zip from point a to point b during his gym's grand opening Saturday. The former Bennington High School wrestler said he was driving home from practice and thought about free running. He Googled a group, and his enthusiasm took off.
WOWT
Community supports family after Cass County Sergeant’s son dies from rare amoeba
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The boy who tragically died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba was the son of a Cass County Sheriff’s Sergeant. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, identified by the sheriff’s office as 8-year-old Easton Scott Gray, was the son of Sgt. Amber Gray, who has served with the sheriff’s office for 15 years.
8 new COVID-related death certificates reported in Douglas County since Thursday
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 416 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Thursday when 353 new cases were reported.
KETV.com
Project Harmony moves onto second phase of trauma informed program
OMAHA, Neb. — Project Harmony has now trained 30,000 people through the "Trauma Matters Omaha'" initiative. And Friday, they moved into phase two. Project Harmony said understanding trauma first is addressing that trauma exists, and secondly, it's having the skills to treat it. That's the next phase of what...
klkntv.com
Body found on top of Lincoln business ‘Smoking Gun Jerky’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found on top of a Lincoln business Sunday afternoon, near 48th and R Streets. Police say someone saw the 24-year-old’s remains on the roof of Smoking Gun Jerky, around 3:30 p.m. Authorities are still waiting for...
WOWT
Two injured in Saturday morning Omaha stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in south Omaha. A little after 8 a.m. Saturday morning officers blocked off an area along 24th and Bancroft. Two people were taken to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries. No other details have been released.
The Nebraska City News Press
I’ve Been Thinking..
As the years go by, I occasionally find myself thinking about those “forks in the road.” You know the kind. What if we had done this or that instead of . . . Then I think of Guy Kimbell, my Dad’s “brother.” He was not legally adopted, but was a member of the family from the day he came to live with them. Guy and the rest of his family were taken to an orphanage in Omaha when their father couldn’t care for them any longer.
