Principal Tony Kalament, Assistant Principal Natasha Saaveda, and their staff were one of many schools welcoming students back to school last Wednesday. While the car line appeared like its normal traffic shuffle, past the gates you could hear the music cranked up, teachers with pom poms, and the administration greeting every person who walked onto their campus. Michelle Barnes of Hernando’s Parent Academy made a point to acknowledge all the male figures who were walking their kids to school. “How exciting to see all these dads here!” Mrs. Barnes exclaimed while giving the dads high fives as they walked by.

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO