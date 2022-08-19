Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Largo train club needs volunteers to keep hobby chugging along
LARGO, Fla. - Situated in beautiful Largo Central Park is a sight many don’t expect to see - a ridable model railway. In 1991, a group of train enthusiasts struck a deal with the city of Largo, letting them build their tracks and in return, they would give public rides one weekend a month.
villages-news.com
Residents concerned about apartment dwellers swimming in adult pools in The Villages
Residents are concerned about nearby apartment dwellers swimming in some adult pools in The Villages. Villagers who frequent the pools in the Village of St. James and the Village of Tamarind Grove have complained about residents of apartments at Trailwinds Village jumping the fence and taking a dip in the pools. The pools in The Villages are limited to residents and their guests.
hernandosun.com
Grooving Back to School with Pine Grove
Principal Tony Kalament, Assistant Principal Natasha Saaveda, and their staff were one of many schools welcoming students back to school last Wednesday. While the car line appeared like its normal traffic shuffle, past the gates you could hear the music cranked up, teachers with pom poms, and the administration greeting every person who walked onto their campus. Michelle Barnes of Hernando’s Parent Academy made a point to acknowledge all the male figures who were walking their kids to school. “How exciting to see all these dads here!” Mrs. Barnes exclaimed while giving the dads high fives as they walked by.
Bay News 9
Pasco shoes and socks donation drive to benefit students
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Government and Constitutional offices are getting underway to collect footwear for kids in Pasco County Schools during their 7th annual Two Good Soles Shoes and Socks Drive. Participants can drop off new shoe and sock donations in collection boxes at Pasco County Government...
Bay News 9
Retired maintenance man now teaching art in Pasco County
Retirement may not be for everyone — at least not until you’re really ready. That’s the lesson we learned from Ray Auclair, a Pasco County man who turned his lifelong hobby into a new career. What You Need To Know. Ray Auclair has tried retirement a couple...
click orlando
‘In desperate need:’ Sumter County animal shelter offering free adoptions
LAKE PANASOFFKEE, Fla. – Qualified adopters can adopt a shelter pet for free Saturday at Sumter County Animal Services. The shelter is hosting a Clear the Shelters event from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the shelter in Lake Panasoffkee. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach...
hernandosun.com
Survey names Brooksville among the best for retirees
Hernando County and specifically Brooksville has ranked in the top 20 among Florida locations for retirees to settle. The ranking was announced last month by Stacker Newswire using data obtained by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based company that ranks counties nationwide based on a variety of community and economic actors. According to...
destinationtampabay.com
Enjoy an Arts & Crafts Festival on the Sponge Docks
In Historic Tarpon Springs, September 24th and 25th. The Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Arts and Crafts Festival is gearing up for a great September with a full weekend of creativity and crafts from a wide array of talented artists. Stroll along the world-famous sponge docks and do a little early...
hernandosun.com
Local Fifth Grader wins National Essay Contest
For one local, young author, a holiday visit with Grandma became food for thought for an essay that has won a statewide writing award. Kylie Williams from Challenger Elementary has won first place in the state in the Florida Retired Educators Association Annual Fifth Grade Essay Contest. The honor was announced at the Florida Retired Educators Annual Convention at the Orlando Hilton Doubletree near SeaWorld. Kylie’s winning essay titled “Grand-Ma Day” has now been published on a FREA poster for widespread distribution.
Citrus County Chronicle
0821 Chronicle week in review: More car washes, another Aldi, hopes for a bigger Doctors' Free Clinic and 20 apply for county administrator job
Caliber Car Wash, Tidal Wave Auto Spa, Beth’s Car Wash, Big Dan’s Car Wash — what’s the deal with all the car wash businesses popping up all over Citrus County?. These all have one thing in common: they’re big, offer car wash clubs with monthly and yearly membership packages and state-of-the-art washing.
hernandosun.com
New Pace Hernando Executive Director
Xonjenese Jacobs is the newly appointed executive director of Pace Hernando, (Pace Center for Girls), the local division of a nationally-recognized non-profit organization that provides education, counseling, training, and advocacy for girls and young women. Jacobs’ record of serving girls in need has spanned over two decades. “Xonjenese has made a tremendous impact at Pace Center for Girls, supporting and advocating for thousands of girls and young women throughout Florida,” said Mary Marx, Pace president and CEO. “Her leadership and passion will continue to make a remarkable impression on our girls, their families and the broader Hernando community.”
Fire under investigation after home burns in Apollo Beach
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Apollo Beach early Monday morning.
Dozens moving into Tampa apartment complex call conditions unlivable
Dozens of people moving into a Tampa apartment complex say there are many issues with the building, from mold to exposed wires.
fox13news.com
Bay Area developers, home owners plan to cash in on solar energy
TAMPA, Fla. - A lot more homes in the Bay Area could soon be tapping into solar thanks to incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The new law offers huge incentives to homeowners and developers that add solar panels and storage batteries to homes and buildings. One Tampa developer...
Missing-Endangered Woman Last Seen In Port Richey, Found Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Sandra Snure has been located and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Sandra Snure, a missing-endangered 58-year-old woman. Deputies say Snure is 5’5″ around 110 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes and was
Missing boater, 28, found dead in St. Pete Beach
The body of a missing boater was found in the water along in St. Pete Beach on Sunday.
21 Years And Still Serving Strong
On this 20th day of August, 21 years ago, three new officers joined the Lakeland Police Department and began a career that they continue today. Lieutenant Cheryl Kimball, Sergeant Brian Wallace, and Sergeant Dale Deas still remember that day, swearing an oath of service alongside fellow friends and now retired officers Adam Williams and Doris Diaz.
Citrus County Chronicle
Now that mall is closed, here's what happens next to the property
Spencer Bartram said he’s taking his time to put together a complete conceptual plan showing his plans for redeveloping the Crystal River Mall. But he told the Chronicle on Thursday he plans to build the same kind of retail-residential mix that has proven successful at his previous development at the Gulf View Square Mall in Pasco County.
After Death Of English Bulldog, Petition Filed To Prevent Two People From Ever Owning Pets
TAMPA, Fla. – A mixed-breed English bulldog named “Poppa” was attacked at least twice in recent months by dogs in the University Square neighborhood. Despite his grave wounds, his owners neglected to seek medical care although he cried out in agony if touched. On August
Air curtain incinerator project goes up in smoke after neighborhood fought back
A proposed ACI project was withdrawn after people living in Lutz voiced their concerns Thursday, saying they’re not welcome in their neighborhood.
Comments / 2