Obituary for Charles Alfred Hyde
Charles Alfred Hyde, 67, of DeRidder passed away Thursday August 18, 2022. Services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday August 24th 2022 at Myers colonial funeral home. Visitation will be Tuesday august 23rd, 2022 from 5pm-8pm. Burial will follow at Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder. To read the full...
Obituary for Diann Chambers
Diann Chambers, 77 of Leesville passed away on August 19th 2022. Her services will be held at noon on Tuesday August 23rd 2022 at the Hope Springs United Pentecostal Church of Leesville. Visitation will be Tuesday August 23rd from 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial will follow in the Mitchell Cemetery in Anacoco.
Obituary for Russell Kelly White
Russell Kelly White, 53, of DeRidder, LA passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, August 22 from 10am-12pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. Memorial service will be Monday, August 22 at 12pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. To read the full obituary click here.
Obituary for David Michael Baker
David Michael “Mike” Baker, 75, of Leesville, LA passed away Friday, August 19, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, August 27 from 11am-2pm at First Presbyterian Church of DeRidder. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 27 at 2pm at First Presbyterian Church of DeRidder. To read full obituary click...
Obituary for Leo Carl Friend, Sr
Leo Friend, 82, of Longville passed away on August 19th 2022. His services were held on Sunday August 21, 2022 at the Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Deridder. To read the full obituary click here.
Obituary for Louis Scallon
Louis George Scallon, Jr., 75, of DeRidder passed away Thursday august 18th 2022. A memorial service was held Sunday August 21, 2022 at his house in DeRidder. To read the full obituary click here.
Obituary for Jason Billy Ray Jones
Jason Billie Ray Jones, 85, of DeRidder, LA passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, August 27 from 2-3pm at New Beginning Bible Church. Memorial service will be Saturday, August 27 at 3pm at New Beginning Bible Church. To read the full obituary click here.
Benefit concert pays tribute to Classie Ballou
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — A local music artist who recently lost his life was remembered Sunday with friends, family, and fans. Hundreds of Classie Ballou fans went to the Backyard to celebrate his life and pay tribute to his time as a musician in Waco. Nearly ten artists...
One victim in fatal Lorena three-vehicle accident identified
LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two people are dead and two more are injured in a three-vehicle accident in Lorena. Lorena Police Department Chief Tom Dickson tells FOX 44 News that at approximately 3:45 a.m. Monday, the department was notified of a crash on Interstate 35 near Mile Marker #324. Two people inside of a 2012 Ford pickup truck were traveling northbound on I-35 – when the pickup struck the back of an 18-wheeler and was disabled in the main traffic lane.
Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
Bridge checked for damages after Salado-area fire
SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – A vehicle fire in Salado has also caused damages to the Salado Creek Bridge. The Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office posted on social media that just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the Salado Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on FM-2843 at the Salado Creek bridge. Fire personnel arrived on scene and found a Ford F-150 with extensive damage abandoned in the eastbound lane of traffic.
David Paul Taylor is missing and police need your help locating him
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating 44-year-old David Paul Taylor of Moffet, TX. Taylor is described as a white man, 5 feet 11 inches and weighs about 250 pounds and is believed to have mental health concerns, according to the press release. Taylor has short grey-ish brown hair and goatee with brown eyes.
Independent 11-man preview: CenTex Outlaws
Kicking off their inaugural season in 2022 are the CenTex Outlaws, made up of mostly home-schooled players who wanted the option to continue playing 11-man football. “There used to be another home-school team in Waco that did 11-man football but they decided to go six-man and that was a big part of the reason I helped,” said Outlaws head coach Joshua Westerfield. “I’m just a big fan of 11-man football and I just wanted there to be an option for home-school and private school kids.”
Vietnam veteran and family to receive new home
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Operation Finally Home, along with BAM Builders and H-E-B, will join U.S. Navy Veteran Harold Lincoln and his family to celebrate a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of their new home. Alday Public Relations said in a press release on Wednesday that this event...
City of Taylor hopes cemetery's historic designation will draw visitors
Take a walk through the Taylor City Cemetery, and you'll quickly notice little historical details on the headstones that reveal just how old it is — 133 years old to be exact. It was these little details — inscriptions memorializing some of Williamson County's first settlers and markers indicating...
One injured in late night shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. According to Temple P.D., officers were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1900 block of South 43rd Street in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who...
Unaccompanied veteran burial to be held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas General Land Office has announced Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for a Marine veteran. The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay to rest U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Lance Corporal Anne Bernice Donahue at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at the cemetery in the 11463 block of Texas Highway 195.
2 dead after fiery crash on I-35 near Lorena
First responders are on scene right now of a major crash on the northbound side of I-35 between exits 324 and 325 in the Lorena area.
Crash causes power outage in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police said all lanes have reopened after a Sunday night crash took down a telephone pole in the 3500 block of West Adams Ave. Roads were closed overnight as safety officials worked to investigate and clear the scene. The crash did take out power in...
Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown
Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
