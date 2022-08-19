Read full article on original website
gwsports.com
McCaffrey Finalizes Coaching Staff
WASHINGTON – First-year lacrosse Head Coach Colleen McCaffrey has announced the addition of Leah Peppelman and Olivia O'Brien as assistant coaches. Peppelman joins GW after five seasons at Embry-Riddle, including one season as the Eagles' Head Coach. Peppelman helped the 2022 Eagles to a program-best 13-4 record. In 2019, Peppelman helped the Eagles to their first winning season in program history with a 10-7 mark and three All-Conference selections.
gwsports.com
Women's Soccer Downs William & Mary For First Win of 2022
WASHINGTON - George Washington women's soccer scored early in the first half and didn't need anything else on its way to a 1-0 home victory over William & Mary on a rainy Sunday afternoon. Rachel Sorkenn pocketed her second goal of the season and first-year Grace Crowe recorded her first...
fox5dc.com
17-year-old DC teen becomes one of the youngest licensed Black pilots in US
WASHINGTON - Many kids have dreams of becoming a pilot – but how about achieving your dream at age 17!. Christopher Ballinger is among the youngest Black pilots in the country thanks to an Air Force JROTC flight Academy Program. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Ballinger said he’s licensed to...
Countdown to Kickoff: Bishop McNamara Mustangs
FORESTVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A new era is underway for the Bishop McNamara School football team. Greg Calhoun has taken over the reigns as head coach. “They’ve been close. I came in here just to get them over the hump and try to instill some things that I felt could help us get […]
Inside Nova
Relisted: Ryan Zimmerman's Great Falls mansion is back on the market
Former Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman has relisted his Great Falls estate at a big discount after it was taken off the market in June. The old asking price of $8.5 million has dropped to $7.9 million. Take a look around!. Realtors: Share your open house events in our events...
georgetowner.com
Georgetown BID Employee Murdered
On Aug. 11, MPD Second District Commander Duncan Bedlion appeared on the scene to answer reporters’ questions about an apparent drive-by double-shooting from a “silver car” in the Dupont Circle area, on the 2000 block of Florida Avenue NW at approximately 9:32 p.m. The deceased victim was identified as Stephon Johns, 31, whom police believed to have been “targeted” by the killers thought to have been “circling around the area in a silver 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia.” After spotting Johns along Florida Avenue, the report said, “four people got out of the car and opened fire, killing him and hitting another man who happened to be nearby.”
DC’s pioneering ‘Baby Bonds’ plan aims to narrow wealth gap
WASHINGTON — Aaliyah Manning’s dreams of becoming a psychologist ended abruptly during her freshman year at Potomac State in West Virginia when the cost of continuing her education became overwhelming. “The money just wasn’t there,” she said. “I knew I wasn’t going to finish so I just had...
Head-on collision sends 5 to hospital
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Five people had to go to the hospital Monday after a head-on collision involving two vehicles in East Silver Spring. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service tweeted about the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Blvd. All five victims suffered non […]
fox5dc.com
DC celebrates 8th annual Chuck Brown Day
WASHINGTON - It's that time of the year again when the DMV celebrates an icon, Chuck Brown. Brown is also known as the Godfather of Go-Go. Thousands gathered at the Chuck Brown Memorial Park on Saturday for food, drinks, giveaways and of course music. WASHINGTON, D.C. - April 24 -...
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: County Fairs, Chuck Brown Day and More Fun in the DC Area
Fabled rock bands, legendary comedians, rap icons — whatever kind of show you love, there’s something happening this weekend for you. On Friday, you can get “young, wild and free” with Wiz Khalifa and Logic at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, or sway along as indie rockers The Shins play an iconic album front-to-back at The Anthem.
themunchonline.com
4206 Eads Street Northeast
Rent Reduced to $1650 for the first month. Be the first to live in a newly renovated two bed/one bath apartment with granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, and very large backyard perfect for getting some much needed fresh air during your virtual work day. This is one side of a duplex.
Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
The Keys To Success For HBCU Grads: Money And Mentorship
While the increased awareness has been a welcomed development for HBCUs, there is still a wide gap in getting students to these schools and completing their degrees, with money being the driving force behind these issues. The post The Keys To Success For HBCU Grads: Money And Mentorship appeared first on NewsOne.
yeahthatskosher.com
Oh Mama Grill is Coming to Washington DC
For a long while now, Char Bar has been the only kosher meat restaurant in DC proper. Those seeking other meat options were forced to travel to the city’s surroundings suburbs to get their fix. Soon however, another meat restaurant will open in D.C, this time in the Adam’s Morgan neighborhood in the Northwest area of the city.
Recap: HBCU Presidents Dinner In D.C. Highlighted PBIs, Budget Concerns, Bomb Threats And More
We had both the honor & pleasure to be a special guest at the 2022 HBCU Presidents Dinner in Washington, D.C. Here's what went down.
WTOP
Taste of Bethesda returns with beer and wine after taking 2 years off
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Taste of Bethesda food festival will return to Maryland, highlighting the community’s restaurants and, for the first time, offering beer and wine. The 31st annual Taste of Bethesda will be held on Oct. 1 in the Woodmont Triangle area, and will feature live...
Eater
A ‘Top Chef’ Alum Was Denied Entry Into a Downtown Sushi Hotspot Due to Her Shoes
A power-chef friend trio — Michelin-rated Albi’s Michael Rafidi, Anju’s Rammy-winning restaurateur Danny Lee, and Stephen Starr’s corporate chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley — walked into downtown’s Shōtō on Saturday night to grab a drink, but only two were allowed in. Meek-Bradley was denied...
staffordsheriff.com
Smoothies and Snickerdoodles Scattered, Staff Shoved
A disgruntled customer was arrested after a temper tantrum in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. On August 19th at 2:12 p.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
Eater: Quarry House Tavern is an Affordable Dining Option
The quality and diversity of the area’s restaurant scene continue to earn attention and accolades from local and national food media. Eater has named Quarry House Tavern in downtown Silver Spring one of 16 Excellent and Affordable Dining Options in the D.C. area:. This is one of Silver Spring’s...
fox5dc.com
Staff workers at American University threaten to strike over contract dispute
WASHINGTON - Staff workers at American University are threatening to strike on Monday, August 22 unless the university agrees to a new union contract. Currently, member of the Academic Affairs staff that are represented by SEIU Local 500 say they are underpaid and are hoping to get a new contract.
