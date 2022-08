A nineteen-year-old Summerville man was indicted by the Chattooga County grand jury in connection with an arson fire in Summerville earlier this year. The fire occurred on March 25th at a vacant commercial use building on East Washington Street in Summerville at approximately 4:53 AM. Georgia Insurance and Fire Commissioner John King said, “(The) investigation revealed that Mr. Gowan broke into the building and started a fire on the second story. The building received moderate damage as a result of the fire. Jimmy Maurice Gowan was subsequently taken into custody by the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office”.

SUMMERVILLE, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO