Contract research organization based in the Texas Medical Center ranked 105 in Texas, 58 in health services, 14 in Houston, and 70 in Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest. HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Proxima Clinical Research ('Proxima CRO'), a company guiding emerging medical device and pharmaceutical companies from the earliest stages of product development through commercialization, announced today it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO