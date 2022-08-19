Read full article on original website
Company maintains forward momentum, bringing premium home insurance to the Great Salt Lake state. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Openly, the premium homeowners insurance provider, announces today that it is now available to independent insurance agents and homeowners in Utah. Independent agents in the state can now leverage Openly's premium, transparent and comprehensive coverage to obtain quotes in just 15 seconds.
Contract research organization based in the Texas Medical Center ranked 105 in Texas, 58 in health services, 14 in Houston, and 70 in Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest. HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Proxima Clinical Research ('Proxima CRO'), a company guiding emerging medical device and pharmaceutical companies from the earliest stages of product development through commercialization, announced today it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.
