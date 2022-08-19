ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

empowerwisconsin.org

Taxpayers keep giving to Bucks in sweetheart concert venue deal

MADISON — FPC Live is angling to land a sweetheart deal with the Milwaukee Bucks that would allow the Madison-based mega concert promoter to build two concert venues on prime real estate in downtown Milwaukee’s bustling Deer District. The proposed $50 million event center would directly compete with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Thank You, Milwaukee County

To the residents of Milwaukee County: thank you for your trust and for your support in the August 9 Democratic primary. I am beyond honored to have earned your confidence to serve as Milwaukee County’s next Clerk of Circuit Court. Our victory is not about me: it is about...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Tony Evers Congratulates Waukesha Candidate Who Lost

More incompetence out of the Tony Evers administration. Now the embattled governor, already reeling from mismanagement of the state’s licensing division and veterans’ homes, is congratulating a guy who lost a Waukesha election. We received an email the other day that reads, “My name is Andrew Cegielski. I...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Kenosha County GOP raffling off AR-15

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fundraising raffle in Kenosha County is getting a lot of attention. The Kenosha County GOP is raffling off an AR-15 rifle. Tickets are $10 apiece or 3 for $20, and they're selling very quickly. The Kenosha County GOP has raffled off an AR-15 for...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
kenosha.com

Returning to her roots: Kenosha’s Adriana Mendez happy to be home at TMJ4

Truttschel has been in the news business for 26 years, including the last five-plus at the Kenosha News. He's now the Communications Director for the Southeast Wisconsin American Heart Association in Milwaukee, but looks forward to continuing his passion for writing and storytelling. The journey into television journalism has taken...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Hundreds of bikers begin their 235-mile pedal across the state

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin's bike trails. The group started their 235-mile weekend journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse to the Milwaukee River. It's not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 different states are on the trip, along with one...
LA CROSSE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Owners of Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services Open Funeral Care Supply Company

MILWAUKEE – Dr. Camelia L. Clarke and her husband Marcel A. Clarke, MBA, opened the Wisconsin Casket and Funeral Care Supply Company, which will source a substantial casket product line and sell a wide array of funeral care supplies, Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services announced on August 11th . It is the first such Black-owned company in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Here’s the 2022 Milwaukee Comedy Festival lineup

Originating long before the city had anything resembling a sustainable comedy community, Milwaukee Comedy Festival has grown and evolved along with Milwaukee’s stand-up scene. In fact, the annual comedic undertaking has been an invaluable means of pushing local comedy to exciting, new territory. Along the way, Milwaukee Comedy Festival has also brought in noted national talent to headline some of its shows. This year’s festival—which will be taking place October 2-9—is no different, as Laurie Kilmartin was recently announced as the comic who would close out the 17th annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Penguin display reopens at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — The penguins are once again on proud display at the Milwaukee County Zoo. All bird exhibits reopened a few weeks ago. They were previously closed due to a bird flu threat following an outbreak in Jefferson County. "People are really excited. We got a lot of questions...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Chime in with your rainfall total in Washington County, WI

August 20, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature just really didn’t care if the Art & Chalk Fest was underway at the Museum of Wisconsin Art or if the Allenton Picnic was underway or that the fellas in the Badger Heritage Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America were making their way back home… She let go with rain on Saturday afternoon and a lot of it. Chime in with your rainfall total.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WISN

Northridge Mall missed court order deadline

MILWAUKEE — After the fourth fire in the past month at the long-abandoned Northridge Mall in Milwaukee, the fire chief called for action against the property owners. A Milwaukee County judge gave the owners of the former Northridge Mall five days to secure it or face daily fines. Sosnay ruled in court Monday that Black Spruce is in contempt of court and gave them a 5 p.m. Friday deadline to comply with the agreement with the city or face daily $2,000 fines.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Deadline to secure Northridge Mall nears; owner in contempt

MILWAUKEE - The deadline to secure the vacant Northridge Mall is Friday, Aug. 19. The owner of the abandoned Northridge Mall property, Black Spruce Enterprise Group, Inc., have been ordered to secure the building or pay a daily fine. Black Spruce will have until close of business Friday to prove...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Operation to reduce violence in Milwaukee has concluded

MILWAUKEE — Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger a two-month enforcement operation to remove violent criminals from communities in Milwaukee has concluded. “This enforcement operation, which was conducted from May 22, 2022, through July 31, was conducted for the sole purpose of arresting violent offenders and removing illegal guns and drugs from our communities,” said U.S. Marshal Anna Ruzinski.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MacArthur Square death; homeless population rising, group says

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office believes a homeless man found dead Tuesday in MacArthur Square may have died of a drug overdose. Street Angels comes to MacArthur Square three times a week. The outreach group said it has seen a 10% increase in the number of people living on the streets compared to this point last year – more than 200 people.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

