FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
How Many Murders Have There Been in Milwaukee?Foodie TravelerMilwaukee, WI
Rembert Weakland, former Milwaukee Archbishop, dies at 95
The former Archbishop of Milwaukee, Rembert G. Weakland, has died. He was 95 years old, the archdiocese announced Monday.
Tim Michels meets with Milwaukee mom who lost daughter in gun violence
Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for Wisconsin government with a mother Friday whose daughter was killed by gun violence.
empowerwisconsin.org
Taxpayers keep giving to Bucks in sweetheart concert venue deal
MADISON — FPC Live is angling to land a sweetheart deal with the Milwaukee Bucks that would allow the Madison-based mega concert promoter to build two concert venues on prime real estate in downtown Milwaukee’s bustling Deer District. The proposed $50 million event center would directly compete with...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Thank You, Milwaukee County
To the residents of Milwaukee County: thank you for your trust and for your support in the August 9 Democratic primary. I am beyond honored to have earned your confidence to serve as Milwaukee County’s next Clerk of Circuit Court. Our victory is not about me: it is about...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Tony Evers Congratulates Waukesha Candidate Who Lost
More incompetence out of the Tony Evers administration. Now the embattled governor, already reeling from mismanagement of the state’s licensing division and veterans’ homes, is congratulating a guy who lost a Waukesha election. We received an email the other day that reads, “My name is Andrew Cegielski. I...
CBS 58
Kenosha County GOP raffling off AR-15
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fundraising raffle in Kenosha County is getting a lot of attention. The Kenosha County GOP is raffling off an AR-15 rifle. Tickets are $10 apiece or 3 for $20, and they're selling very quickly. The Kenosha County GOP has raffled off an AR-15 for...
kenosha.com
Returning to her roots: Kenosha’s Adriana Mendez happy to be home at TMJ4
Truttschel has been in the news business for 26 years, including the last five-plus at the Kenosha News. He's now the Communications Director for the Southeast Wisconsin American Heart Association in Milwaukee, but looks forward to continuing his passion for writing and storytelling. The journey into television journalism has taken...
thecentersquare.com
Milwaukee called one of the 'most dangerous cities' as arrests plummet 60%
(The Center Square) – Eric Toney, the GOP candidate running for Wisconsin's Attorney General, said Milwaukee was one of America's most dangerous cities. The Fond du Lac district attorney cited homicides within the city are on track to break the record of 193 set in 2021. Yet, despite the...
U.S. Marshals conclude operation against violent crime in Wisconsin
The U.S. Marshals say they cleared over 800 warrants and charges during a two-month operation to crack down on crime in Milwaukee and eastern Wisconsin.
CBS 58
Hundreds of bikers begin their 235-mile pedal across the state
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin's bike trails. The group started their 235-mile weekend journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse to the Milwaukee River. It's not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 different states are on the trip, along with one...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Owners of Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services Open Funeral Care Supply Company
MILWAUKEE – Dr. Camelia L. Clarke and her husband Marcel A. Clarke, MBA, opened the Wisconsin Casket and Funeral Care Supply Company, which will source a substantial casket product line and sell a wide array of funeral care supplies, Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services announced on August 11th . It is the first such Black-owned company in Wisconsin.
milwaukeerecord.com
Here’s the 2022 Milwaukee Comedy Festival lineup
Originating long before the city had anything resembling a sustainable comedy community, Milwaukee Comedy Festival has grown and evolved along with Milwaukee’s stand-up scene. In fact, the annual comedic undertaking has been an invaluable means of pushing local comedy to exciting, new territory. Along the way, Milwaukee Comedy Festival has also brought in noted national talent to headline some of its shows. This year’s festival—which will be taking place October 2-9—is no different, as Laurie Kilmartin was recently announced as the comic who would close out the 17th annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival.
WISN
Penguin display reopens at Milwaukee County Zoo
MILWAUKEE — The penguins are once again on proud display at the Milwaukee County Zoo. All bird exhibits reopened a few weeks ago. They were previously closed due to a bird flu threat following an outbreak in Jefferson County. "People are really excited. We got a lot of questions...
MFD chief shares frustration before deadline to secure Northridge Mall
The night before a court-ordered deadline to secure the Northridge Mall, TMJ4 News didn't see any noticeable changes to the property, construction crews, or equipment.
The arrests behind 'Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger'
The U.S. Marshal's Office deputized local law enforcement to be part of "Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger." It resulted in 268 arrests, which include narcotics, murder and sex offender charges.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Chime in with your rainfall total in Washington County, WI
August 20, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature just really didn’t care if the Art & Chalk Fest was underway at the Museum of Wisconsin Art or if the Allenton Picnic was underway or that the fellas in the Badger Heritage Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America were making their way back home… She let go with rain on Saturday afternoon and a lot of it. Chime in with your rainfall total.
WISN
Northridge Mall missed court order deadline
MILWAUKEE — After the fourth fire in the past month at the long-abandoned Northridge Mall in Milwaukee, the fire chief called for action against the property owners. A Milwaukee County judge gave the owners of the former Northridge Mall five days to secure it or face daily fines. Sosnay ruled in court Monday that Black Spruce is in contempt of court and gave them a 5 p.m. Friday deadline to comply with the agreement with the city or face daily $2,000 fines.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Deadline to secure Northridge Mall nears; owner in contempt
MILWAUKEE - The deadline to secure the vacant Northridge Mall is Friday, Aug. 19. The owner of the abandoned Northridge Mall property, Black Spruce Enterprise Group, Inc., have been ordered to secure the building or pay a daily fine. Black Spruce will have until close of business Friday to prove...
WISN
Operation to reduce violence in Milwaukee has concluded
MILWAUKEE — Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger a two-month enforcement operation to remove violent criminals from communities in Milwaukee has concluded. “This enforcement operation, which was conducted from May 22, 2022, through July 31, was conducted for the sole purpose of arresting violent offenders and removing illegal guns and drugs from our communities,” said U.S. Marshal Anna Ruzinski.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MacArthur Square death; homeless population rising, group says
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office believes a homeless man found dead Tuesday in MacArthur Square may have died of a drug overdose. Street Angels comes to MacArthur Square three times a week. The outreach group said it has seen a 10% increase in the number of people living on the streets compared to this point last year – more than 200 people.
