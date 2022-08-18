Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
Trending SCV – Political Climate in SCV – August 19, 2022
On this episode of Trending SCV, our hosts Joe Messina and Jason Gibbs talk with their guests, Bill Miranda and Laurene West. Joe and Jason start off the show by talking about the political maps of Santa Clarita and what lines go into certain parts of the city. Bill Miranda joins in the show first to talk with Jason and Joe about what he is running for in the Santa Clarita City Council. In the second half of the hour, Laurene West joins us to talk about what she wants to do for her candidacy in running for Santa Clarita City Council.
Santa Clarita Radio
Eye On The Valley – iLEAD Directors and The Main – August 19, 2022
Guests: Amanda Fischer, Jeff Barber, and Tony Watson. Eye On The Valley – iLEAD Directors and The Main – August 19, 2022. On this episode of Eye On The Valley, our host Matt Watson talks with his guests Amanda Fischer and Jeff Barber. Matt starts off the show by talking with Amanda about iLEAD. Amanda happens to be the Executive Director of iLEAD and also happens to be Matt’s boss as well. Amanda and Matt go more in depth on what is going on in iLEAD and what they have in store for their students.
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Remembering Our Fallen’ Exhibit To Come To Santa Clarita In September
The “Remembering Our Fallen” photo exhibit honoring the men and women who have lost their lives while serving in the U.S Armed Forces since Sept. 11, 2001 are set to come to Santa Clarita in September this year. The photo memorial, which includes military and personal photos of...
Santa Clarita Radio
Rush Fire Quickly Extinguished East Of Santa Clarita
A brush fire dubbed the Rush Fire was reported and quickly contained in Agua Dulce, east of Santa Clarita on Sunday afternoon. At around 2 p.m Sunday first responders received reports of a brush fire on Sierra Highway north of Escondido Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita Radio
Structure Fire Affects Athletic Club Near 5 Freeway In Newhall
A structure fire affected the Santa Clarita Athletic Club, located near the northbound 5 Freeway in Newhall early Sunday morning. At around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a fire in the Santa Clarita Athletic Club, located in the 24000 block of Wiley Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Santa Clarita Radio
Get Ready, Girl Scouts Set To Release New Raspberry Rally Cookie
Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) is set to release a new cookie flavor in the upcoming 2023 cookie sale season in Santa Clarita. On Tuesday, GSUSA announced that it is looking to expand its current 12-flavor Girl Scout cookie inventory to include the new Raspberry Rally cookie, a thin raspberry cookie with a chocolaty coating.
Santa Clarita Radio
New Caltrans QuickMap Feature Available For Santa Clarita Residents
Recently, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) launched a new feature allowing Santa Clarita residents to get notified about traffic updates. According to Caltrans officials, the new QuickMap push notification feature allows Santa Clarita residents to automatically receive real-time updates including information about nearby road closures, emergencies, and other such related issues.
Santa Clarita Radio
Child & Family Center’s Offer Outpatient Drug And Alcohol Treatment
The Santa Clarita Child & Family Center is offering outpatient and intensive outpatient services for youth and adults who struggle with dependency on drugs or alcohol. The program provides individualized services to meet the needs of people ages 12-65 in various stages of recovery from alcohol or drug use. Services...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Water To Host Bridgeport Community Listening Session
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, (SCV Water) is set to host a Bridgeport Community Listening Session for the community to attend and learn more about a planned groundwater treatment facility, its impacts and provide input during the early design and planning phase later this month. The event is scheduled...
Santa Clarita Radio
Fire Danger Level Upgraded To ‘Very High’ In Angeles National Forest
On Friday night the fire danger level in the Angeles National Forest was upgraded from “high” to “very high,” effective immediately. In a tweet the Angeles National Forest (ANF) Service tweeted that the fire danger level in the forest has been raised, landing in the “very high” zone.
Santa Clarita Radio
Six Flags Theme Park To Increase Prices Due To Drop In Attendance
Six Flags is planning to increase prices due to drop in customer attendance, which could affect Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor prices. In the coming months, Six Flags CEO and President Selim Bassoul says they plan to offer new food options, a bigger FrightFest, and Octoberfest, hoping to increase attendance and revenue, according to officials.
Santa Clarita Radio
Woman Arrested For Drugs, Identity Theft
On Wednesday, a woman was arrested in Canyon Country for drugs and identity theft while a passenger was cited for drugs and let go. On Wednesday, deputies with the Summer Team were patrolling the 27100 block of Sierra Highway Canyon in Canyon Country when they noticed a vehicle parked at a shopping center of closed businesses, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Clarita Radio
Deputy Hospitalized After Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends In Santa Clarita Crash
One deputy was hospitalized and one suspect sustained minor injuries after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash in Santa Clarita. At around 5:50 p.m. deputies began a pursuit with a stolen vehicle suspect in Canyon Country. After a brief pursuit, the suspect vehicle collided with a...
Comments / 0