ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Trending SCV – Political Climate in SCV – August 19, 2022

On this episode of Trending SCV, our hosts Joe Messina and Jason Gibbs talk with their guests, Bill Miranda and Laurene West. Joe and Jason start off the show by talking about the political maps of Santa Clarita and what lines go into certain parts of the city. Bill Miranda joins in the show first to talk with Jason and Joe about what he is running for in the Santa Clarita City Council. In the second half of the hour, Laurene West joins us to talk about what she wants to do for her candidacy in running for Santa Clarita City Council.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Eye On The Valley – iLEAD Directors and The Main – August 19, 2022

Guests: Amanda Fischer, Jeff Barber, and Tony Watson. Eye On The Valley – iLEAD Directors and The Main – August 19, 2022. On this episode of Eye On The Valley, our host Matt Watson talks with his guests Amanda Fischer and Jeff Barber. Matt starts off the show by talking with Amanda about iLEAD. Amanda happens to be the Executive Director of iLEAD and also happens to be Matt’s boss as well. Amanda and Matt go more in depth on what is going on in iLEAD and what they have in store for their students.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Rush Fire Quickly Extinguished East Of Santa Clarita

A brush fire dubbed the Rush Fire was reported and quickly contained in Agua Dulce, east of Santa Clarita on Sunday afternoon. At around 2 p.m Sunday first responders received reports of a brush fire on Sierra Highway north of Escondido Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). The...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Santa Clarita, CA
Real Estate
State
California State
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Business
Santa Clarita Radio

Structure Fire Affects Athletic Club Near 5 Freeway In Newhall

A structure fire affected the Santa Clarita Athletic Club, located near the northbound 5 Freeway in Newhall early Sunday morning. At around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a fire in the Santa Clarita Athletic Club, located in the 24000 block of Wiley Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Get Ready, Girl Scouts Set To Release New Raspberry Rally Cookie

Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) is set to release a new cookie flavor in the upcoming 2023 cookie sale season in Santa Clarita. On Tuesday, GSUSA announced that it is looking to expand its current 12-flavor Girl Scout cookie inventory to include the new Raspberry Rally cookie, a thin raspberry cookie with a chocolaty coating.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

New Caltrans QuickMap Feature Available For Santa Clarita Residents

Recently, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) launched a new feature allowing Santa Clarita residents to get notified about traffic updates. According to Caltrans officials, the new QuickMap push notification feature allows Santa Clarita residents to automatically receive real-time updates including information about nearby road closures, emergencies, and other such related issues.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Child & Family Center’s Offer Outpatient Drug And Alcohol Treatment

The Santa Clarita Child & Family Center is offering outpatient and intensive outpatient services for youth and adults who struggle with dependency on drugs or alcohol. The program provides individualized services to meet the needs of people ages 12-65 in various stages of recovery from alcohol or drug use. Services...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Bankruptcies#Digital Marketing#Linus Realestate#Digital Concepts Guests
Santa Clarita Radio

SCV Water To Host Bridgeport Community Listening Session

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, (SCV Water) is set to host a Bridgeport Community Listening Session for the community to attend and learn more about a planned groundwater treatment facility, its impacts and provide input during the early design and planning phase later this month. The event is scheduled...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Six Flags Theme Park To Increase Prices Due To Drop In Attendance

Six Flags is planning to increase prices due to drop in customer attendance, which could affect Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor prices. In the coming months, Six Flags CEO and President Selim Bassoul says they plan to offer new food options, a bigger FrightFest, and Octoberfest, hoping to increase attendance and revenue, according to officials.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Woman Arrested For Drugs, Identity Theft

On Wednesday, a woman was arrested in Canyon Country for drugs and identity theft while a passenger was cited for drugs and let go. On Wednesday, deputies with the Summer Team were patrolling the 27100 block of Sierra Highway Canyon in Canyon Country when they noticed a vehicle parked at a shopping center of closed businesses, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Instagram

Comments / 0

Community Policy