On this episode of Trending SCV, our hosts Joe Messina and Jason Gibbs talk with their guests, Bill Miranda and Laurene West. Joe and Jason start off the show by talking about the political maps of Santa Clarita and what lines go into certain parts of the city. Bill Miranda joins in the show first to talk with Jason and Joe about what he is running for in the Santa Clarita City Council. In the second half of the hour, Laurene West joins us to talk about what she wants to do for her candidacy in running for Santa Clarita City Council.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO