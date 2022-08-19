ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holdrege, NE

Kearney Hub

Buffalo County deputies cite 28 for speeding during crackdown

KEARNEY — Buffalo County Sheriff's deputies had 256 traffic contacts and issued 28 citations for speeding violations during the July 20-Aug. 14 national speeding prevention high-visibility enforcement campaign. In addition to the speeding tickets, Buffalo County deputies issued 15 citations for other traffic violations. Deputies issued 213 warning/defect cards...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Woman hurt in crash with Amtrak train near Holdrege

HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdrege woman was hurt after her vehicle collided with an Amtrak train late Thursday morning. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at a crossing about two miles east of Holdrege. According to the sheriff’s department, a north-bound vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, 20, crashed into an east-bound Amtrak train carrying 120 passengers.
HOLDREGE, NE
KSNB Local4

Fire crews battle overnight structure fire outside Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Fire crews were kept busy early Monday morning, after a structure fire erupted east of Hastings. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, when the Hastings Rural Fire Department got a call of an abandoned building showing visible flames in the 700 block of Heartland Ave.
HASTINGS, NE
Holdrege, NE
NebraskaTV

Two injured after head on crash near Grand Island

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — Two people were injured after a crash just east of Grand Island Wednesday morning. According the Merrick County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Highway 30 and Gunbarrel Road. An investigation showed that just after 6 a.m., an SUV was going west when it tried to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Growing Nebraska by developing our people

We’re successfully growing Nebraska and creating jobs here in the Good Life. Nebraska had the nation’s lowest average unemployment rate in 2020 and 2021, and we do again so far in 2022. In fact, we currently have the lowest unemployment rate in state history at 1.9%. As of Sunday, August 14th, the State’s job website (NEworks.nebraska.gov) listed 51,835 available openings.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather hits central, eastern Nebraska Thursday evening

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A cold front making its way across the state brought severe weather and heavy hail in central and eastern Nebraska Thursday evening. Dozens of reports of heavy hail poured into the National Weather Service Thursday evening, from towns like Rockville and Ravenna in central Nebraska to northeast Nebraska towns like Norfolk and Decatur.
NEBRASKA STATE
beckersspine.com

Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location

Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South

Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
KEARNEY, NE
kscj.com

TWO ARRESTED IN NEBRASKA ON DRUG & WEAPONS CHARGES

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE ARRESTED TWO PEOPLE AFTER FINDING OVER 20 POUNDS OF SUSPECTED METHAMPHETAMINE DURING AN INVESTIGATION NEAR WINSIDE. THE INCIDENT BEGAN WHEN RESIDENTS OF RURAL WINSIDE REPORTED TWO SUSPICIOUS INDIVIDUALS GOING THROUGH THEIR PROPERTY EARLY WEDNESDAY. TROOPERS DISCOVERED THAT BOTH INDIVIDUALS WERE IN POSSESSION OF...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
KAKE TV

CDC confirms 8-year-old Nebraska boy died of brain-eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KAKE) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the boy, identified...
OMAHA, NE

