Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County deputies cite 28 for speeding during crackdown
KEARNEY — Buffalo County Sheriff's deputies had 256 traffic contacts and issued 28 citations for speeding violations during the July 20-Aug. 14 national speeding prevention high-visibility enforcement campaign. In addition to the speeding tickets, Buffalo County deputies issued 15 citations for other traffic violations. Deputies issued 213 warning/defect cards...
1011now.com
KSNB Local4
Fire crews battle overnight structure fire outside Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Fire crews were kept busy early Monday morning, after a structure fire erupted east of Hastings. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, when the Hastings Rural Fire Department got a call of an abandoned building showing visible flames in the 700 block of Heartland Ave.
NebraskaTV
Two injured after head on crash near Grand Island
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — Two people were injured after a crash just east of Grand Island Wednesday morning. According the Merrick County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Highway 30 and Gunbarrel Road. An investigation showed that just after 6 a.m., an SUV was going west when it tried to...
Nebraska issues warning for Harmful Algal Blooms
The state has issued a health alert issued for Harmful Algal Blooms across several areas in Nebraska.
Gov. Ricketts: Growing Nebraska by developing our people
We’re successfully growing Nebraska and creating jobs here in the Good Life. Nebraska had the nation’s lowest average unemployment rate in 2020 and 2021, and we do again so far in 2022. In fact, we currently have the lowest unemployment rate in state history at 1.9%. As of Sunday, August 14th, the State’s job website (NEworks.nebraska.gov) listed 51,835 available openings.
News Channel Nebraska
Severe weather hits central, eastern Nebraska Thursday evening
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A cold front making its way across the state brought severe weather and heavy hail in central and eastern Nebraska Thursday evening. Dozens of reports of heavy hail poured into the National Weather Service Thursday evening, from towns like Rockville and Ravenna in central Nebraska to northeast Nebraska towns like Norfolk and Decatur.
KETV.com
'This never should have happened,': Doctor alleges pharmacy denied woman medication for miscarriage
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha doctor said a pharmacy denied a patient medication during the course of her miscarriage. The doctor said the pharmacist was in the wrong. Nebraska doctors said this is a common medication for women who have experienced a miscarriage, but not all fetal tissue has yet passed from their body.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska residents could see heat indices of 125 degrees in coming decades
OMAHA -- For a glimpse of future summers, residents of Lincoln and Omaha need only spend time in a neighboring cornfield on a hot day. Moisture from the corn combines with heat and humidity to virtually saturate the air, making breathing feel nearly suffocating. That rare type of weather, when...
York News-Times
Friday, August 19 weather update for southeast Nebraska
While some could miss out, the chance of rain continues today. Will showers and storms impact your weekend plans? Find out in our updated forecast.
beckersspine.com
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location
Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
doniphanherald.com
Cozy camping: Nine Nebraska state parks where you can find some peace and quiet
Most people want to get away from everything when they go camping, says Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's Suzanne Schmidt. Many state parks are busy, with lots to see and do. But there are plenty of quieter ones, too, that typically aren't as packed with visitors. When Schmidt was compiling...
Kearney Hub
Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South
Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
kscj.com
TWO ARRESTED IN NEBRASKA ON DRUG & WEAPONS CHARGES
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE ARRESTED TWO PEOPLE AFTER FINDING OVER 20 POUNDS OF SUSPECTED METHAMPHETAMINE DURING AN INVESTIGATION NEAR WINSIDE. THE INCIDENT BEGAN WHEN RESIDENTS OF RURAL WINSIDE REPORTED TWO SUSPICIOUS INDIVIDUALS GOING THROUGH THEIR PROPERTY EARLY WEDNESDAY. TROOPERS DISCOVERED THAT BOTH INDIVIDUALS WERE IN POSSESSION OF...
iheart.com
Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
KAKE TV
CDC confirms 8-year-old Nebraska boy died of brain-eating amoeba
OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KAKE) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the boy, identified...
KETV.com
No November Vote: Medical marijuana petitions fall short of making Nebraska ballot
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's Secretary of State said Monday two petition drives seeking to place medical marijuana initiatives on the November ballot both fell short. In a news release, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said the Medical Cannabis Patient Protections Initiative collected 77,843 signatures. The Medical Cannabis Regulation Initiative...
KSNB Local4
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - According to Fonner Park officials, a temporary casino could be open soon. When the State Fair wraps up on September 5th, Elite Casinos and Fonner Park executives hope to start work on getting a temporary facility built on the Fonner Park concourse. They hope to...
Kearney Hub
A cop, a coach: Couple moves to Kearney to inspire athletic Christian ministry
A cop and a coach are now collegiate and youth Christian mentors. Rick and Linda Roh are the first married couple to serve here as area representatives for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a nonprofit, international sports ministry. At first, the Lincoln couple resisted moving to Kearney. With their three...
