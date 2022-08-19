Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey On These Historic Silver Comet Trail TrestlesDeanLandGeorgia State
Braves Bestow Big Bucks On Young Studs, Build Bright FutureIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Where to get Thai and Sushi near EmoryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
henrycountytimes.com
Boyd sworn in as Chief Judge for City of McDonough
McDonough attorney and City of McDonough Solicitor Pro Tem Andrea Boyd was sworn in July 28 as Chief Judge for the City of McDonough Municipal Court by Mayor Sandra Vincent. This is a historic appointment, as Boyd becomes the first African American and female Chief Judge of the City of McDonough Municipal Court.
wabe.org
WABE's Week In Review: Giuliani testifies and South Dekalb residents get to stay in their homes...for now
Some 200 residents at a South DeKalb County apartment complex can stay in their homes. In June, their leases were unexpectedly terminated, but now the county and property owners say they are working together to help those who live there. Students versus heat…. Those are just two of the latest...
Atlanta Daily World
Fani Willis Takes Aim At Gov. Brian Kemp After He Opposes Trump’s Election Investigation
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not hold back after Gov. Brian Kemp claimed her election probe against Donald Trump was politically motivated. Willis subpoenaed Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.
CBS 46
Local drug kingpin sentenced to eight years in prison
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The leader of a large cocaine distribution and money laundering network was sentenced to eight years in prison earlier this week. Tory Lenard Troup was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Troup started the operation after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Corporate landlords flooded Atlanta area with eviction filings despite CDC pandemic moratorium
ATLANTA — A congressional report examining evictions during the pandemic highlights how larger, corporate landlords were responsible for a staggering proportion of evictions that occurred in metro Atlanta despite a CDC moratorium that was introduced at the beginning of the pandemic. The report was issued last month by the...
CBS 46
Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We are just over two months away from the November midterm elections and two U.S. Senate nominees are on the same campaign trail. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) spoke to veterans in central Florida. He celebrated the passing of the PACT Act, which expanded healthcare to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.
CBS 46
Peachtree City councilwoman under fire for allegations of abuse of power
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Peachtree City councilwoman is under allegations of abusing her power and trying to use her position for personal benefit. Public records reveal Councilwoman Gretchen Caola and her husband, Joe, have asked city workers to add speed bumps to the paths near their home, and tried to have a popular public path removed.
Judge sentences man to life in prison plus 375 years for the death of a Fulton County police officer
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A judge sentenced a man to life in prison plus 375 years for the death of a Fulton County police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2015. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick sentenced Amanuel Menghesha on Friday in the death of Detective Terrence Green, a 22-year veteran of the Fulton County Police Department.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fentanyl overdoses jump in two metro counties
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Fentanyl is a problem all over the metro Atlanta area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Sunday, August 21, marks the Drug Enforcement Administration National Prevention and Awareness Day. Cobb & Douglas Public Health recently began tracking fentanyl-related overdoses and officials...
CBS 46
Fulton County seeks to hire 2,000 poll workers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a nationwide push to find more poll workers ahead of the elections. Fulton County is no different. The county hosted a recruitment event this week. Some people showed up seeking to perform a civic duty; others came out for a check. Fulton County resident...
FBI probes Atlanta Black extremist group allegedly arming homeless men, infiltrating protests
Federal prosecutors are investigating an Atlanta-based Black extremist group preaching violence against the U.S. government as part of a wide-ranging criminal probe, according to a report. The Black Hammer Party, allegedly involved in arming and recruiting homeless men, is under joint investigation by the FBI and the Fayetteville, Georgia Police...
Cherokee County asks Georgia to remove QR codes from ballots
In response to concerns raised by Cherokee County residents, county commissioners are asking Georgia elections officials to remove QR codes from the state’s ballots. The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution on Aug. 16, calling upon the Georgia General Assembly, Secretary of State and State Elections Board to remove QR codes from ballots and instead utilize a system that allows the voter to view a readable ballot before it is cast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saportareport.com
Echos of the Ring Shout are still fighting Black erasure centuries later
My great-grandmother’s name was Ora Lee Fuqua. She was born on a sharecropping plantation in Central City, Ky. We were owned by the Fuqua family, a prominent white family in the South and beyond. My work retraces her story by recalling the Ring Shout. Praise houses were small wooden...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County accepting applications for ARPA funds
Cobb County announced that applications are open for the latest round of funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). These are not emergency relief funds for individuals or businesses. They are intended for projects that will fill a need in the community. Here is an excerpt from the county’s...
Atlanta-based CDC announces shake-up, citing COVID mistakes
ATLANTA — The head of the nation’s top public health agency on Wednesday announced a shake-up of the organization, saying it fell short responding to COVID-19 and needs to become more nimble. The planned changes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — CDC leaders call it...
You can now apply for an absentee ballot for November’s election
ATLANTA — Although it may be near the end of August, you can now request an absentee ballot for the November election. Election Day this year lands on Nov. 8. You can request an absentee ballot through Oct. 28. The ballots will start being sent out on Oct. 10....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alleged gang members charged in burglaries of metro Atlanta celebrity homes
ATLANTA — Police have arrested nearly two dozen gang members and their leader, who they say is responsible for a string of violent robberies and home invasions targeting the mansions of entertainment, sports and social media stars. The investigation started almost a year ago and includes 16 high-end homes...
Georgia state school superintendent candidates lay out visions for teacher retention, funding
The two candidates vying to lead Georgia’s public schools shared a stage Thursday to sound off on the top issues facing teachers and students at a forum sponsored by the Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education. Incumbent Republican Superintendent Richard Woods listed his achievements over his eight years in office and pledged to build on […] The post Georgia state school superintendent candidates lay out visions for teacher retention, funding appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Gwinnett County city closer to lifting ban on opening liquor stores
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One Gwinnett County city still bans liquor stores from opening but it is one step closer to changing that. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was live in Grayson during Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. on Thursday. If residents want liquor, they have to...
cobbcountycourier.com
Boil water order issued for part of north central Cobb County
The county sent out the following alert advising residents in the Sweat Mountain area of north central Cobb County to boil their water due to a malfunction in the water system:. August 22, 2022 – Residents and businesses in a portion of Cobb County surrounding Sweat Mountain are asked to...
Comments / 0