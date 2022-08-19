Read full article on original website
Related
Faribault County Register
Truck repair business opens in Golden Spike Park
Following in the footsteps of many of the county’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs, Matt Ertman is striving to become a true Renaissance man. Ertman entered the world of business ownership with the purchase of a single semi truck. Now, nearly 20 years later, his fledgling trucking business has expanded to a full fleet.
The Most ‘Extra’ Home Currently for Sale in Minnesota
I really like using the word 'extra' to describe things. It's like saying something is elaborate or over the top, and that's exactly what's going on in this home for sale in Edina, Minnesota. I just have to say it's in Edina and most people will understand. The amenities are...
KEYC
Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast raises money for aviation students
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s local Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 624, returned its breakfast fundraiser at the Mankato Regional Airport Sunday, Aug. 21. The Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast is the largest, annual event and fundraiser by Mankato’s E.A.A. Chapter 624. Organizers say about 80 to 100 volunteers from civil...
The World’s Largest Salmon Was Just Spotted in Minnesota
If you happened to be up in Bloomington earlier this week, you would have witnessed the largest salmon in the world when it was here in Minnesota. Given that Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you'd think that witnessing the world's largest salmon might require you to head out on a body of water, right? Well, not so much. Because THIS large salmon was spotted at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport-- and it's a plane, not a fish. Okay, it's a plane with a special paint job that makes it look like the world's largest salmon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
KAAL-TV
Crews respond to hay bale fires in Pine Island
(ABC 6 News) - Emergency crews responded to hay bale fires early Friday morning in Pine Island. The fires were being reported in Pine Island at 25075 525th St. A deputy with the Dodge County Sheriff's office tells ABC 6 News the call came in at 6:41 a.m. from a person living at a nearby residence.
KEYC
Locally owned CrossFit gym opens in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new, locally-owned CrossFit gym opened its doors for the public today. Gray Duck CrossFit sits on the corner of Adams and Star streets. An open house celebrated the end of the gym’s construction. Creating the gym has been a passion project for co-owners Joshua...
KEYC
School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert
Sweet Pea, an adoptable kitten from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue. Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day. This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato. Free tickets available for MSU Mankato outdoor homecoming event. Updated: Aug....
IN THIS ARTICLE
SE Minnesota Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash near Cannon Falls Saturday night. The crash report says 46-year-old Jason Janssen of Cannon Falls was driving a motorcycle west on Highway 19 when he collided with a westbound SUV. The collision occurred about a mile east of Cannon Falls High School around 8 PM.
ktoe.com
GoFundMe created to support family of Mankato mother killed in ATV crash
GoFundMe created to support family of Mankato mother killed in ATV crash. According the fundraiser, Karissa Bode leaves behind her partner and young child, Sawyer. “Karissa was a vibrant and loving mother to Sawyer and partner to Chad and will be missed ever so dearly by all who have had the luck of meeting her,” Fundraiser organizer Tyler Woelfel said.
New Prague Times
Local pastor, father of six faces devastating diagnosis A benefit for the Loeslie family will be held in Morristown Sept. 24
Members of the community are rallying around a local pastor and his family after he received a devastating diagnosis, which required him to step down from his pastoral work. Pastor Travis Loeslie has served Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morristown for almost five years, having been installed as pastor of the local congregation in October of 2017. He and his wife, Stephanie, have six children (Benjamin, 13, Marta, 11, Miriam, 9, Samuel, 6, Elijah, 3, and Ingrid, 2) and reside in the parish’s parsonage.
willmarradio.com
Two Montevideo residents killed in crash near Silver Lake
(Silver Lake MN-) Two people from Montevideo were killed in a traffic crash on Highway 7 west of Silver Lake Thursday morning. The state patrol says it happened around 11 a.m. when a Ford Fusion driven by 25-year-old Wilmer Herrera of Montevideo was westbound, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an oncoming SUV. Herrera was killed, and so was his passenger, 21-year-old Fanny Perez. Another passenger, 2-year-old Wilmer Espinoza-Ramirez Junior of Montevideo was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV, 54-year-old Marsha Angela Schmidt, of Danube, and her passenger, 55-year-old Marcia Jean Schmidt of Willmar, were both taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktoe.com
Six Arrested After Disturbance in Mankato
On 08/17/2022, Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 Block of East Washington Street in the Washington Park Neighborhood. Agents began an investigation into the residence after receiving numerous complaints from neighbors about the activity occurring at the house, including short term traffic. DTF Agents conducted surveillance operations and identified several people coming and going from the residence who were known by the agents from previous controlled substance investigations. Agents also observed several hand to hand drug transactions occurring outside of the residence and in nearby Washington Park.
KIMT
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - One person was killed Saturday and two others were injured following a two-vehicle collision in Winnebago County. The Iowa State Patrol said Richard Hensel, 78, of Monticello, Minnesota, died in the crash while Gloria Hensel, 77, and Dean Balvance, 61, of Buffalo Center, were each hospitalized.
KAAL-TV
Owatonna PD cancels alert, missing man found safe
(ABC 6 News) -UPDATE: The Owatonna Police Department has canceled their missing person alert for Glen Schnittger, he has been found safe. (ABC 6 News) - The Owatonna Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man. Police said 84-year-old Glen Schnittger left his home Friday...
2 escape house fire in Scott County, no injuries reported
CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- No one was injured after a house caught on fire in Scott County late Saturday afternoon.Scott County 911 dispatch received a report of a house fire on the 2600 block of Prairie Rose Court at 4:04 p.m.Two residents who were inside the home at the time of the fire were able to escape safely.Firefighters extinguished the fire but said the house sustained substantial damage from smoke and fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
knuj.net
Fatal Crash On Highway 7
Two people from Montevideo were killed in a head on crash on Highway 7, Thursday morning just west of Silver Lake in Mcleod County. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a 2013 Ford Fusion, driven by 25 year old Wilmer Herrera of Montevideo, was west bound on highway 7, when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2020 Ford Explorer, driven by 54 year old Marsha Angela Schmidt of Danube. Herrera was killed along with passenger, 21 year old Fanny Perez of Montevideo. A two year old passenger from Montevideo was transported by Ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Schmidt and passenger 55 year old Marcia Jean Schmidt were transported to the Hutchinson Hospital, both with non-life threatening injuries. Assisting the State Patrol was the Mcleod County Sherriff office, Allina and Silver Lake Ambulance and the Silver Lake Fire department.
Jason and Carly Zucker sell Edina home for $4.18M
Former Minnesota Wild star Jason Zucker and radio personality Carly Zucker have sold their Edina home. A certificate of real estate value for the home at 5105 Mirror Lakes Drive, first reported by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, shows that it sold for $4.175 million, with the deed signed on Aug. 12.
healthcaredive.com
Mayo Clinic’s Q2 operating income tumbles as labor costs climb
Mayo Clinic has become the latest nonprofit hospital to report weaker operating income in the second quarter as cost inflation, especially for labor, dented its second quarter results. The nonprofit’s net operating income fell 65.6% to $155 million compared to the prior year, the Rochester, Minnesota-based system said Thursday. Revenue...
Minnesota Man Dies After Being Run Over by Multiple Vehicles
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a 25-year-old Lakeville man was killed early this morning when he ran out into the traffic lanes on I-94 in St. Paul after crashing his car into a guardrail. The report on the deadly incident indicates the victim was driving...
Comments / 0