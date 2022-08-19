Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
Clara City man hurt in motorcycle crash near Glenwood
(Glenwood MN-) A 45-year-old Clara City man was hurt when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County Sunday. At 1:15 p.m., the man was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. The man's name and current condition has not been released. The truck was driven by an 18-year-old man from Alexandria, and no word on if he or his two teenaged passengers were hurt.
knuj.net
Fatal Crash On Highway 7
Two people from Montevideo were killed in a head on crash on Highway 7, Thursday morning just west of Silver Lake in Mcleod County. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a 2013 Ford Fusion, driven by 25 year old Wilmer Herrera of Montevideo, was west bound on highway 7, when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2020 Ford Explorer, driven by 54 year old Marsha Angela Schmidt of Danube. Herrera was killed along with passenger, 21 year old Fanny Perez of Montevideo. A two year old passenger from Montevideo was transported by Ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Schmidt and passenger 55 year old Marcia Jean Schmidt were transported to the Hutchinson Hospital, both with non-life threatening injuries. Assisting the State Patrol was the Mcleod County Sherriff office, Allina and Silver Lake Ambulance and the Silver Lake Fire department.
krwc1360.com
Funeral Services Today (Friday) for Michael Wolford, Killed in Recent Head-on Traffic Crash
A Litchfield man who was a longtime resident of Winsted will be remembered at a funeral Mass today in Winsted. 39-year-old Michael Wolford was one of two men who died in a head-on traffic crash last Friday evening, August 12th in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. The Wright County Sheriff’s...
willmarradio.com
fox9.com
krwc1360.com
Two Dead, Three Others Injured in McLeod County Head-On Crash
Two adults died, while two other adults and a toddler were injured in a head-on traffic crash late Thursday morning in neighboring McLeod County. The State Patrol reports that just after 11 AM, a passenger car and an SUV collided on Highway 7 at Mile Marker 150 in Hale Township. Authorities say a passenger car was westbound on Highway 7 when it crossed the center line colliding with an SUV that was eastbound on Highway 7.
The Most Haunted Road In Minnesota
Do you like to search out haunted places in Minnesota? The city of New London, Minnesota has quite a story and has been named one of the most haunted roads in Minnesota. There are a lot of people who head out to find the most haunted roads across the country, but not everyone videotapes the trail. However, we did find one person that tells us the story of why Timber Lake Road is so haunted, as he videotapes and talks about the eerie happenings located on this road. Watch this video and listen to the man tell the story of horror and why Timber Lake Road in New London is so haunted.
myklgr.com
Norman Gene Raske
Norman Gene Raske, age 84, of Renville, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the RenVilla Nursing Home in Renville. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Renville. The Rev. Darren Green will officiate. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Renville. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 p.m. and will continue on Monday one hour prior to the services at the church in Renville. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville, MN.
willmarradio.com
Benefit Fundraiser for the Anderson Family
* Pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, chips and potato salad for a free will donation. Also bake sale, silent auctin, and DJ by Ralph Galvan. Jeremy and Marysa were is a motorcycle accident in June. Both sustained multiple injuries that requires many months of recovery leaving them unable to physically care for their 3 month old son Jaxon and 2 1/2 old daughter Hadley.
