WTGS
South Carolina man sentenced for 2017 triple murder
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man accused of killing five people over the course of six months in 2016 and 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison for three of those deaths. News outlets report jurors deliberated for about two hours before returning three guilty verdicts...
WTGS
Goose Creek man beaten by Arkansas police in disturbing viral video
MULBERRY, Ark. (WCIV & AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday after bystander video showed them beating a Goose Creek, South Carolina man who they were trying to place under arrest. In addition to being suspended by their departments, Arkansas State Police officials say they have...
WTGS
Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash
ATLANTA (AP) — Ford Motor Co. says it plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple. Lawyers for the couple confirmed the verdict. Jurors in Gwinnett County returned the verdict late last week in the civil case involving what the plaintiffs’ lawyers called dangerously defective roofs on Ford pickup trucks.
WTGS
Mother, daughter dog trainers arrested after video of their techniques goes viral
LENA, La. (WKRC) — A mother and daughter who run a dog training facility in Louisiana are facing charges after a video of their controversial methods went viral, according to authorities. Tina Frey, 52, and her daughter, Victoria Brimer, 21, own and operate the Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9...
WTGS
8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
WTGS
Coastal Health District speaks on new COVID-19 boosters targeting subvariants
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Biden administration announced new COVID-19 vaccine boosters to address Omicron variants of the virus, expected to roll out across the nation in September. Dr. Lawton Davis of the Coastal Health District said these boosters are necessary because over 90% of those infected in Georgia...
WTGS
Gas prices in Georgia down from a week ago: AAA
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Gas prices in the state of Georgia continue to drop, but Savannah remains the most expensive metro market for gas in the state, according to AAA. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.43 per gallon of gas, as of Monday. That's 8 cents less than last week's average and 53 cents less than a month ago.
WTGS
Gas prices fall to new average of $3.42 per gallon in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — On Monday, GasBuddy shared that fuel prices both in South Carolina and around the United States continued their decline from record highs reached in the spring. Average gas prices in South Carolina fell 4.6 cents per gallon over the last week, landing at an average...
