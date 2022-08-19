ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Gas prices in the state of Georgia continue to drop, but Savannah remains the most expensive metro market for gas in the state, according to AAA. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.43 per gallon of gas, as of Monday. That's 8 cents less than last week's average and 53 cents less than a month ago.

